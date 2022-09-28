Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with catastrophic strength: Live updates

Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County after it strengthened into a brutal, historic-sized Category 4 storm, with top winds of 150 mph — just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status — and a threat of a surge of up to 18 feet in the Fort Myers area. The National Hurricane Center is imploring people to go inside and stay there.

More than 1 million electricity customers are without power.

The storm sucked water away from the shore, drawing gawkers. It will surge back with a vengeance, the National Weather Service says.

Hurricane hunter pilots are shocked by what they've seen from Ian. The trip was “the worst I’ve ever been on,” said one veteran pilot.



