Tropical Storm Idalia live updates: Florida continues rescue efforts as storm moves on to Georgia and South Carolina
Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm before it was downgraded late in the afternoon to a tropical storm. Georgia and South Carolina have started to see heavy wind and flooding as the storm moves east.
Here's what we're following:
- South Carolina: Idalia, downgraded to a tropical storm, is centered over southern South Carolina with sustained wind speeds of 65 mph.
- Storm surge: Danger from rising waters continues, particularly with heavy flooding in coastal South Carolina. Forecasters warn those waters could continue to rise in the coming hours.
- Emergency resources: Here's some tips for staying safe following a storm and links to local resources.
Photos: The aftermath of Idalia in the Tampa Bay area
Hurricane Idalia moved west of the greater Tampa Bay region and made landfall Tuesday in the Big Bend region, but its impact was still felt throughout West Central Florida.
Storm surge caused by the major hurricane resulted in flooded streets across the area.
Reporters documented the treacherous conditions after Idalia made landfall.
Downtown Tampa
Wading through a big stretch of the Tampa Riverwalk that's flooded, the waterfront has shifted; it is going all the way back to the grass several dozen feet. Parts of the Riverwalk receded a little bit in terms of flooding, but the Hillsborough River was still very high. The water was lapping up right against the sidewalk, spilling over in some places. You could see on the other side of the river near the University of Tampa that it was going right up to the lawn.
➡️For more, read here at NPR member station WUSF Public Media.
There has been extreme coastal flooding in South Carolina
Extreme coastal flooding has been reported in South Carolina.
In both Edisto Beach, water has pushed past sand dunes, reaching underneath homes and onto roads, the National Weather Service said Wednesday evening. In downtown Charleston, water has broken through the Charleston Battery, the historic seawall.
The police department in Isle of Palms warned residents to stay out of the water, as it posted videos at about 7 p.m. of “large waves” and “high winds” and a shoreline that was completely covered in water. The area was still an hour and a half away from high tide, the department said.
People were shown walking on the beach, though the police advise residents to stay away from the water to avoid endangering first responders.
There is one unconfirmed fatality in Florida after Idalia, Gov. DeSantis says
There has been one unconfirmed fatality in the aftermath of now-Tropical Storm Idalia, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Wednesday evening press conference.
The fatality is related to a traffic incident and is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, DeSantis said.
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Hurricane Response Update From Tallahassee Florida https://t.co/P9WEXbfSoa— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 30, 2023
“Fortunately, the search and rescue operations, the hasty searches in the really impacted areas, is different than what they were finding with Hurricane Ian, and that’s obviously welcome news,” he said.
There have been no outstanding missing person reports, said Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The agency has completed 75% of its primary search for people and are not finding them in their homes, signaling many residents chose to evacuate, Guthrie said.
Several authorities have been dispatched across the state, including Florida Urban Search and Rescue, the Florida National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida State Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
All state bridges have been cleared, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration received about 1,100 calls to facilities on Wednesday. Ten hospitals in the state were evacuated, but they sustained little damage, and nine of them are expected to be fully operational in the next 24 hours, the agency said.
Thirty out of 52 school districts that closed in the state are expected to reopen Thursday, while eight are expected to reopen Friday, DeSantis said.
“We appreciate everybody’s hard work,” he said. “It’s been a lot going on over these last few days so there;s a lot to do but I think the quick response is helping everybody get back on their feet.”
What's the connection between climate change and hurricanes?
It has been a summer of disasters — and many of them were made worse, or more intense, by human-caused climate change. Wildfires burned from coast to coast across Canada. Vermont was inundated by unprecedented floods. Phoenix's temperatures topped 100°F for a full month. And now Hurricane Idalia, the first major hurricane of the season, is ripping across Florida and into the Southeast.
Scientists know climate change influences hurricanes, but exactly how can be a little complicated. Here's a look at the links between a hotter world and big storms like Hurricane Idalia.
Does climate change make hurricanes stronger?
Yes. "We can see climate change fueling hurricanes," says Andra Garner, a hurricane expert at Rowan University in New Jersey.
Hurricanes get their energy from the ocean. In recent decades, human-caused climate change has trapped enormous amounts of extra heat on the planet, and most of that — over 90 percent — has been absorbed into the ocean.
That makes the ocean warmer, and that hotter water right near the sea's surface acts like an accelerant to storms as they form. In Florida, ocean temperatures broke 100 F this summer — nearly hot-tub water territory. That hurt coral reefs and other marine life, and primed the region for more intense storms.
Since the 1970s, about twice as many storms are spinning up into Category 4 or 5 cyclones as before. It's nearly three times as likely that an Atlantic-born tropical cyclone will wind up as a hurricane as it was three decades ago.
More than 75 people have been rescued in St. Petersburg
Rescue teams in St. Petersburg have rescued more than 75 people, the city said Wednesday afternoon.
Boat teams are still continuing their efforts in flooded areas, it said.
Earlier Wednesday, there was a storm surge and tropical storm warning in effect in St. Petersburg and predicted storm surges of one to two feet. All weather advisories have since been canceled, the National Hurricane Center said.
The NHC also advises people to not return to evacuated areas until local authorities say it is safe to do so, and bridges and roads have been properly inspected.
Downed power lines and trees, flooding and defunct traffic lights are still threats in the area.
The Pinellas County Emergency Management lifted its mandatory evacuation notice Wednesday, but still urged residents to be careful returning home.
Hurricane Idalia could complicate ongoing efforts to recover from Hurricane Ian
While Central Florida didn't receive much of an impact from Hurricane Idalia, some people here are still working to recover from a different storm — Hurricane Ian.
Last September, the Category 4 storm devastated much of the southwest and center of the state. According to FEMA, in Central Florida alone, thousands were displaced due to flooding and severe damages.
Rebuilding Together is an organization that focuses on repairing and rehabilitating vulnerable communities — mainly those lived in by people on low or fixed incomes, such as seniors, veterans, and single moms, or people impacted by disaster.
Director of Operations Brandy Canada said the group is committed to getting people back in their homes, but it can be a long, hard road. She said the process of fully rehabilitating a home can sometimes take anywhere from five to seven years.
“There’s tons to do — everything from roofs, to air conditioning. Some folks from even a year ago don’t have their houses mucked or gutted out. They’re living with mold, they’re living with no furniture, and they’re sleeping on the floor. They’re in tents in their yards because their house is just not habitable,” Canada said.
According to Canada, to date, the organization has completed 461 houses affected by Ian and currently have another 300 active projects in the works, spanning across 17 counties.
However, the work has been set to halt during storm season, when they have to assess the aftermath of new storms. In this case, Hurricane Idalia.
“This new storm is bringing a new layer of work for us to be able to assist people. We’re not quite sure what the damage is as of yet, so we’re waiting to see what happens,” Canada said. “But we will be here. We will be ready to assist wherever there is need.”
➡️For more coverage of Central Florida, head to WMFE Public Media
Idalia has weakened and is now a tropical storm
Idalia is no longer a hurricane. It’s now a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph.
The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm in its 5 p.m. advisory. Idalia is centered over southeastern Georgia and moving to the northeast at 21 mph.
Just because it’s a weaker storm, though, doesn’t mean the danger is less.
Forecasters wrote the “risk of freshwater flooding, storm surge and strong winds continues across portions of Georgia and the Carolinas.”
“On the forecast track, the center of Idalia will move near or along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina through tonight, and then just offshore the coast of North Carolina on Thursday,” the NHCC said.
Madison County announces an evening curfew
Authorities in Madison County— one of the hardest-hit in Florida — have ordered a curfew from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Thursday.
"Do to the broadness and extensive damage of our hurricane event county wide, and for safety and security of our citizens and first responders, the curfew will remain in effect until further notice and evaluated daily for continued need," Sheriff David Harper wrote on Facebook.
Nearly the entire county is without power as of just after 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to Poweroutage.us: 11,477 customers — all but 10, according to the tracker — lost it in the storm.
Over 175,000 people are without power in Georgia
More than 175,000 Georgia homes and businesses are without power, as Hurricane Idalia continues to sweep across the southeast.
The outages are primarily in southern Georgia counties, according to PowerOutage.us.
The eye of Idalia is currently moving across southeastern Georgia. Areas from northern Florida up to central Georgia could get between 4 to 8 inches, with some spots possibly getting up to 12 inches, the National Hurricane Center said at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Gov. Kemp warns of a 'very dangerous situation' in Georgia
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he’s marshaling a full-scale emergency response as Hurricane Idalia sweeps across the state.
Tens of thousands of Georgians are without power, as Idalia marches across southeast Georgia and up the coast.
Speaking from the Georgia Emergency Operations Center in Atlanta earlier today, Kemp said the storm is expected to weaken, but that residents needed to stay prepared.
"It does not mean that there won't be trees coming down late this afternoon, early this evening in places like Savannah, power lines coming down. Still a very dangerous situation people need to prepare for as this storm moves through the state," Kemp said.
Kemp said the state patrol, Georgia guard, forestry and search and rescue teams are in position with tarps, meal kits and water.
Some places are seeing wind gusts up to 90 miles per hour and can expect 9 to 10 inches of rain.
Biden affirms his support for disaster recovery efforts, both in the south and Maui
President Biden delivered remarks from the White House on Wednesday afternoon, reiterating his support for the federal government's response to Idalia as well as the Maui wildfires.
Biden said he has spoken with all of the governors of states most likely to be impacted by the storm: Florida (he said he's spoken to Gov. Ron DeSantis multiple times), Georgia and the Carolinas.
Some of those conversations happened earlier this week, he added, noting that he approved Florida's emergency declaration request and surged federal personnel to help with preparation efforts days before the storm made landfall.
He said he's also asked FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to head to Florida this afternoon. She will meet with DeSantis tomorrow and begin federal damage assessments, he added.
Biden reiterated that federal teams are on the ground in those states already, working with first responders to get people to safety. He urged residents to remain vigilant and for state officials to let him know what else they need.
Biden also took a moment to reflect on the connection between climate change and extreme weather.
"I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore," he said. "Just look around: historic floods ... more intense droughts, extreme heat, significant wildfires have caused significant damage like we've never seen before, not only ... in the United States but in Canada and other parts of the world."
Biden said that even as it responds to this latest storm, his administration remains "laser-focused" on rebuilding and recovery efforts in Maui, which he visited last week.
In fact, he said, he would be walking next door after his remarks to meet with those leading the Maui recovery efforts to hear about their progress so far.
FEMA, which provides aid after disasters, is running low on funding
The head of FEMA says it's closely monitoring funds as it responds to a slate of natural disasters with the end of the agency's fiscal year fast approaching.
Administrator Deanne Criswell said at a White House briefing on Tuesday that FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund had a balance of $3.4 billion.
She has directed the implementation of so-called immediate needs funding, which she said means that FEMA "will prioritize available funding for critical response efforts to Idalia, the Maui fires and any other extreme weather events that may come our way without interruption while continuing to meet the immediate needs of survivors through the remaining weeks of the fiscal year."
Criswell said at today's White House briefing that she believes that measure leaves "plenty of funding" to support FEMA's ongoing efforts in Maui and for Idalia — in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina as needed — but said she's keeping a close eye on it.
"Every day we are looking at what the cost of these storms are, as we approach the end of this fiscal year," she said. "And if we have another storm we're going to have to closely monitor what impact it's going to have and any other actions we might have to take."
FEMA's Deanne Criswell tells @selinawangtv that agency is monitoring funding "very closely" as it responds to Maui wildfires and Hurricane Idalia.— ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2023
"Every day we are looking at what the cost of these storms are as we approach the end of this fiscal year." https://t.co/5eSnuNUPeu pic.twitter.com/btun9nLINQ
The agency says it has implemented immediate needs funding eight times since 2001, most recently in 2017 (in the period between Hurricane Harvey and Congress passing a temporary spending bill).
When immediate needs funding is in effect, FEMA can only fund "lifesaving and life-sustaining" efforts — which means some projects and grants may be delayed.
Criswell stressed that while immediate needs funding will ensure FEMA can continue to respond to natural disasters, it is "not a permanent solution."
"Congress must work with us on the supplemental request that the administration has made on behalf of FEMA," she added.
FEMA and the Biden administration requested $11 billion for the disaster relief fund last fall, but only received $5 billion in this year's omnibus bill. This month, the agency says, it received another $12 billion as part of the administration's $40 billion supplemental request to Congress.
One resident of Homosassa, Fla., says he's planning to ride out rising floodwaters
High waters following Hurricane Idalia are causing road closures and flooding throughout Florida.
In the city of Homosassa, 140 miles south of where Idalia's eye made landfall, some residents are watching flood waters rise, but still hoping to ride things out.
John Lechleiter, who owns the Naut Time Wings and Seafood Shack, is sitting at a dry picnic table in the middle of a flooded street.
"I woke up this morning around 6:30, looked out the window and there was no flooding whatsoever. And now as you can see, it's more than a foot of water around," he said. "The restaurant is high and dry."
Lechleiter said he wouldn't evacuate until his cars, which are also mostly high and dry right now, are underwater.
More than 60 people were evacuated from flooded homes in Hudson, Fla.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office — on the west central coast of Florida — said it has helped evacuate more than 60 people from flooded homes in the hard-hit Hudson area.
It posted that update — along with several pictures of people and at least one dog being helped out of inundated streets and driveways — on X (formerly known as Twitter) midday Wednesday.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office has helped evacuate over 60 citizens from flooded homes within the Hudson area. PSO deputies continue to patrol during Hurricane Idalia and are seeing flooded roadways including water encroaching on homes, downed trees and power lines. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/NoV0QXNTRe— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) August 30, 2023
Authorities are encouraging people to stay off the roads because of flooding and downed power lines. Flooded roads may be deeper than they appear, the sheriff's department added, noting that just six inches of water is enough to cause car issues.
The sheriff's office also urged people with flooding in their homes to disable the power if possible, to avoid electrical issues and fire hazards.
People who need help evacuating can call emergency services and find information about shelters here.
If you need help evacuating, call emergency services for help. Stay safe, Pasco!— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) August 30, 2023
For more information on Hurricane Idalia, visit our news site: https://t.co/iRYhSUUcLI (4/4) pic.twitter.com/K9Fw5iNIx2
Hurricane Idalia remains a dangerous threat as it moves across southeast Georgia
As of 2:00 p.m. ET, the center of Hurricane Idalia was located about 100 miles southwest of Savannah and lumbering east at about 20 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm has weakened to a Category 1, but could still bring life-threatening weather to the region, including sustained wind speeds of 75 mph and higher gusts. Flash and river flooding is possible throughout the area.
Tropical storm and storm surge warnings are still in effect for Florida counties that Idalia passed over this morning.
Forecasters say the storm will weaken to a tropical storm while moving to the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and North Carolina tonight and on Thursday.
'They don't seem to think it's serious': Savannah residents told to shelter in place as Idalia approaches
Georgia's oldest city and the largest along its Atlantic coast is bracing for Idalia as the tropical system works its way northeast toward the area.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson warned the city's roughly 150,000 residents to not be complacent, even as Idalia is forecast to weaken to a category one hurricane by the time its center is forecast to arrive Wednesday evening.
"We have to take this seriously," he said at a press conference. "The key here is don't be out on the streets if you don't have to be out on the streets. Stay home, sit down somewhere and just ride this thing out."
A popular tourist destination, Savannah saw certain visitor activities — including trolley and walking tours through the city's verdant, cobble-stoned downtown — suspended as of noon until further notice.
Dennis Jones, who leads emergency management for Savannah's Chatham County — the state's largest county outside metro Atlanta — urged its roughly 300,000 residents to shelter in place amid the risk of flooding from storm surge and high tides.
"We've been preparing for this storm since Saturday," Jones said. "The threat is real. We can expect the conditions to continue to deteriorate throughout the day."
Mayor Johnson appeared dismayed by recent conversations he had had with Savannah residents who he felt did not understand the gravity of the situation.
"From folks that I've communicated with, they don't seem to think it's serious. You know, 'It's not coming from the Atlantic; it's coming from behind us, our back door, so to speak,'" he said. "I think it brings on some different challenges for us, but it is still severe and hence why we're taking it just as serious as if it were coming through the front door."
Climate change means more severe weather, FEMA administrator says
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined the White House press briefing this afternoon to answer questions about the impact of Idalia and the federal response.
She also fielded a question about climate change: To what extent did it cause this storm?
Criswell declined to attribute the cause of the storm, but acknowledged the warming climate does play a role in the series of natural disasters we've been seeing across the country.
"What I can say is we are seeing an increase in the number of severe weather events," she said. "And what we saw with this storm, as we have seen with several of our hurricanes over the last few years, is that they are intensifying more rapidly due to the elevated heat of the water temperature in the Gulf or in the Pacific or ... the Atlantic."
She said the storms are intensifying so fast that local emergency management personnel have less time to warn and evacuate people to safety. And she said that has to be part of emergency planning going forward.
"This is something that we have to take into consideration ... as our local communities build their preparedness plans on how they're going to communicate and prepare their communities for the types of storms they're going to face in the future," Criswell said.
An update from Charleston, where roads and air travel are shutting down
Charleston roads — already prone to flooding — will be closed beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. The airport is halting flights between 6 tonight and 8:30 am tomorrow local time.
The area is preparing for floods: Charleston Harbor is predicted to be at 8 feet, 5 inches at 8:24 pm. — flood stage is 7 feet. And NWS is now predicting a storm surge of 3-5 feet.
About an hour south, Beaufort and the surrounding sea islands could get hurricane-force winds.
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press conference at 2 p.m.
For Gov. Ron DeSantis, this storm hit close to home (literally)
As Idalia's bands swept heavy rain and wind across Florida, a 100-year-old oak tree fell near the governor's mansion in Tallahassee.
100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.— Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 30, 2023
Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/l6MOE8wNMC
DeSantis's wife and two children were at home at the time, but no one was injured, the governor reported. He indicated that the residence wasn't damaged.
"I don't know if they're going to have to cut down the whole tree, but if they do cut down the whole tree, that's just going to be more room for my kids to hit baseballs," he said. "So we'll make do and be quite alright."
Florida's Taylor and Madison counties were hit hardest, state officials say
In a news conference at the Florida Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said rain bands from Hurricane Idalia continue to lash the northern part of the state.
DeSantis said there are no confirmed reports of deaths — while acknowledging he’s heard unconfirmed reports from the Florida Highway Patrol of several motorists who died during the storm and its aftermath.
As of now, there are no reports of any issues at hospitals, medical facilities, nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities.
Kevin Guthrie, with Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, said the biggest impacted area is in Perry.
"We have a couple businesses that have caught on fire, a couple that've had roofs knocked off of them. Maybe potentially one collapse," he said.
Madison County, directly to the north of Perry, was also hit hard by debris. Downed power lines across the county have left 99% of residents without power, Guthrie said.
The National Guard and search and rescue crews are at work in both areas, DeSantis said.
Videos showed the city being raked by high winds and flooding at the height of the storm. But Guthrie made no mention of communities and towns closer to the Gulf that they haven’t been able to get to yet.
Guthrie said this won’t necessarily be a quick process. He said the rural area may have two or three homes along a 5-mile stretch of road that will need to be cleared before they can check on people. He says it’ll be a long process.
“We continue to search, secure and stabilize areas that we can do that in,” Guthrie said. Many roads in the Big Bend are impassable, blocked by big fallen trees.
DeSantis said power restoration is ongoing — but tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without electricity.
Correction: In an earlier version of this post, a quote by Kevin Guthrie of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management was mistakenly attributed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Georgia officials, waiting on the storm to pass, say restoring power may take days
Emergency officials in Georgia say the name of the game today is waiting.
James Stallings, the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said at a press conference around noon ET that the state is basically in a holding pattern.
He reiterated Gov. Brian Kemp's hopes that the storm would move out of the state by around 8 p.m. local time, and promised responders would move as quickly as possible.
"For those who were hit first we will try to get to you first," Stallings added. "Our goal is to circle in behind the storm and immediately start providing those resources as we can."
Still, he cautioned that it will take time to restore power in many areas since crews need to clear roads and live wires in order to proceed safely. Winds must be below 35 mph in order to send people up in bucket trucks (the storm had sustained wind speeds of 90 mph as of 11 a.m.).
"We always remind you, 72 hours is the time frame you need to be thinking before you can expect a true power response," he said. "If it's before then, then really we're very pleased, but it takes us a little while to get back in the area."
Idalia caused a river in Florida's Big Bend region to reverse direction
About 20 miles south of Keaton Beach, Fla., an overflowing Steinhatchee River is inundating the historic coastal town of the same name. Photos and video from the region show streets transformed into their own rivers, with houses and street signs peeking out from the mess.
At one point earlier this morning, the river itself appeared to reverse directions and flow inland, causing sailboats to break free from their moorings and collide with a local bridge.
Storm surge from #HurricaneIdalia reversed the Steinhatchee River, tore sailboats from their moorings and they lost their masts against the bridge. #Steinhatchee #Florida pic.twitter.com/gd1fBxhMNP— Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) August 30, 2023
A river gauge measured an increase from 1 foot to 8 feet in just an hour, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee reported.
“When we say the storm surge threat would increase rapidly, this is what we meant,” the office said.
Florida airports are reopening as soon as this afternoon
Tampa International Airport says it will open at 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday for arriving flights only.
It says it sustained "minimal damage" from the hurricane. The airport released video earlier in the day showing heavy rain and some flooding on the airfield, though said it did not impact the runways, WUSF reports.
Tampa says it will resume departing flights and normal operations early Thursday. Tallahassee International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are also planning to reopen Thursday morning.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at an afternoon press conference that Gainesville Regional Airport will reopen Wednesday night (it previously tweeted it would be closed until 5 p.m.)
Travelers are encouraged to check their airline for the latest updates.
More than 15,000 U.S. flights have been delayed and over 1,000 canceled as of midday Wednesday, according to FlightAware, with many of those disruptions involving Tampa.
See photos of Idalia's impact in Florida
As the center of the hurricane crosses into Georgia, photos are starting to emerge of the damage it's leaving behind in Florida — from people walking and boating through flooded roads to downed trees and signposts blocking streets.
Take a look:
Water rescues happening in Lowndes County, Ga., as heavy rain inundates the region
The area around Valdosta, just north of the Georgia line between Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Fla., is currently feeling the effects of the fast-moving hurricane.
Heavy rainfall of an estimated 3 to 5 inches per hour is prompting water rescues in Lowndes County, according to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee.
VALDOSTA: Widespread flash flooding and numerous trees down like this massive tree on a home in Valdosta, GA. Numerous reports of storm damage. #Idalia #WX #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/0CmDDPuOmg— Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) August 30, 2023
A flash flood warning is in effect in the area until 12:45 p.m. ET.
Idalia is expected to linger in Georgia until Wednesday evening, when the center of the storm will move into South Carolina.
A Floridian with a pickup truck just towed our reporter out of a mud pit
NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn is helping cover Idalia on the ground in Florida.
He's trying to make his way to Perry in Taylor County — and it sounds like the downed trees make for pretty slow going. He posted this from just south of Live Oak:
Back roads on the way to the Florida coast are pretty treacherous right now, constantly maneuvering around downed trees and power lines. A local with a pickup towed me out of a mud pit ten minutes ago. Onward. pic.twitter.com/3gKBVuTCl4— Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) August 30, 2023
North Carolina braces for impact from Idalia — and Franklin
North Carolina is under a tropical storm warning today as Idalia moves north — and bracing for heavy rain, wind and potential flooding tomorrow.
Our greatest concern with #Idalia is with heavy rain. Storm totals of 2-5 inches are expected south/east of Raleigh with localized amounts in excess of 6 inches. This may result in flash flooding. River flooding is also possible and can be monitored at https://t.co/bdUXQ47Vms pic.twitter.com/KmConXibKH— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 30, 2023
Member station WUNC reports that Hurricane Franklin — a Category 2 storm — is expected to affect the North Carolina coastline through rip currents this week. The combined effects of Franklin and Idalia could create extreme weather or possible storm conditions as far west as Durham.
Public schools in Pender and Robeson counties will be closed on Thursday.
Georgia's governor is holding a press briefing now
We'll bring you highlights from Gov. Brian Kemp's remarks on this page, but you can also watch live at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold another briefing at 12:30 p.m. ET. We'll bring you updates from those remarks as well.
Some post-storm safety tips to help in Idalia's aftermath
Officials are warning residents in the path of Idalia that, even once the storm moves out of the area, that doesn’t mean all the dangers leave, too.
“We lose almost as many people to post-storm fatalities in this country — especially from major hurricanes — as we do from the direct forces of the storm itself,” Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, said in a briefing Tuesday.
Post-storm injuries can include clean-up accidents, falls, heart attacks, heat-related illnesses and carbon monoxide poisoning from the improper use of generators, Brennan said.
He urged people impacted by Idalia to “be prepared to survive several days on your own without any support from anybody else,” particularly if electrical grids, water supplies or emergency services are hampered.
Here are some post-storm safety tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Keep your family and pets healthy. Only drink safe water and throw away any food that may not have been properly refrigerated or that came into contact with stormwater. Wash your hands, and use first aid to treat small wounds. When outside, use bug spray with DEET or picaridin and wear long sleeves, pants and socks. Stay away from wild or stray animals.
- Avoid flooded areas. If you have to enter floodwater, wear a life jacket if you can and wash your hands after. Don’t drive through flooded areas.
- Beware of electrical hazards. Avoid downed power lines and don’t use wet electrical devices. Use flashlights if you can. If you have to use candles, keep them away from anything that could ignite.
- Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use fuel-burning equipment — such as generators, charcoal grills and camp stoves — inside your home. Keep them outside and at least 20 feet from windows, doors and vents.
- Clean up safely. Leave damaged buildings, including your home, especially if you hear shifting or unusual noises. Follow safety measures when you begin to clean up your property after a storm, such as using personal protective equipment and taking breaks.
A utility shut off power in parts of a Florida county because of the storm surge
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative has shut down power in parts of Hernando County in western Florida, tweeting Wednesday morning that "due to major coastal flooding, we have determined that power needs to be disconnected to certain areas for safety reasons."
It says power will remain out in Hernando Beach, Bayport, Weeki Wachee, Pine Island, and Aripeka "for an undetermined amount of time" due to safety concerns posed by flooding.
It later added it is also temporarily disconnecting power in the Hudson Beach area and could do the same in other areas "as the water is still rising."
The Hudson Beach area is also flooding and we will temporarily disconnect power there for safety reasons. Any other areas on the west side of US 19 may be affected today all along our coastal region as the water is still rising. #wreccoop #hurricaneidalia pic.twitter.com/PHOvzJ6dga— W.R.E.C. (@WRECCoop) August 30, 2023
More than 267,000 customers are without power in the entire state of Florida, according to a tracker from Poweroutage.us.
A Georgia family, after losing trees and power, sees an upside to the rain
Outside the town of Quitman, Ga., near the Florida border and about 20 miles west of Interstate 75, Karen Clements Seward said she lost power around 10 a.m. to her home in the middle of 44 acres of pine forest.
The wind was taking pine trees, too.
"My husband saw one drop and I just heard the second one drop about 10 feet from our barn," Seward said with an anxious laugh.
Seward said she and her husband thinned the trees everywhere when they bought their property, except for around the historic barn. That's where their attention was focused.
Elsewhere on their property, they could already see an upside to Idalia. The 6 inches of rain on the property so far means a pond that had dried up to dregs in the recent heat was already almost full again.
"It had already gone up 9 inches down at the pond," Seward said.
Seward said they can endure the power outage with a propane fueled generator, but they are waiting until the winds, which could topple the tank, have passed on before firing up the system.
Two recorded deaths have been linked to the hurricane
Florida Highway Patrol has linked two deaths this morning to the weather conditions caused by Hurricane Idalia, according to a report from the New York Times.
At 6:15 a.m. today, a driver in Pasco County, on the coast just north of Tampa, lost control of his vehicle while on a wet and windy road. The driver sustained fatal injuries when the car struck a tree.
A second fatal crash was reported in Gainesville, about 60 miles inland from the Gulf Coast. A 59-year-old man driving in "extremely rainy conditions" veered into a ditch, crashing into a nearby tree line. He died just before 6 a.m., FHP said.
The center of Idalia is crossing into Georgia
The center of the storm is crossing into southern Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. ET advisory.
At that time, the storm was about 15 miles south-southeast of Valdosta, Ga., and some 165 miles southwest of Savannah, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
It has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane,
The NWS says Idalia is moving toward the north-northeast around 20 mph. Its center is expected to move across southeastern Georgia today, near the coast of South Carolina tonight and "just offshore" the coast of southern North Carolina on Thursday.
It’s unusual for a storm to be a hurricane for this long, so far from where it came ashore, notes NPR's Russell Lewis — but it’s a testament to how powerful the hurricane was when it hit Florida’s gulf coast and how quickly it is now moving over land.
Forecasters predict the storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland, but remain a hurricane through this afternoon or evening. It will likely downgrade to a tropical storm by the time it approaches the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and North Carolina tonight and Thursday.
It will then move east-southeastward over the western Atlantic on Friday.
11 am Update - Hurricane #Idalia is currently a Cat 1 Hurricane. Damaging wind gusts continue around the storm and heavy rains around the center are leading to several water rescues in south-central Georgia. Additionally, storm surge concerns remain across the Big Bend. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/NxCtZsKSTd— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) August 30, 2023
Idalia is tied with 1950's Hurricane Easy for the strongest to hit the Big Bend region
Idalia made landfall with 125 mph winds as a Category 3 hurricane, just the third to hit Florida's Big Bend since the 1850s, according to the Weather Channel.
The most recent was Hurricane Easy in 1950, which made landfall east of Cedar Key with 120 mph winds (then made an abrupt second landfall near Hernando Beach).
And well before that, an unnamed September 1896 hurricane barreled into the region with 125 mph winds. Now Idalia is tied as the strongest hurricane to hit the Big Bend.
The Weather Channel notes that Idalia could also break storm surge records in the region.
During the superstorm of 1993, a storm surge up to 12 feet in Taylor County drowned 13 people. Forecasters have warned that Idalia's storm surge could reach 12 to 16 feet above ground level.
Georgia's Ware County urges people to shelter in place
The Ware County emergency management agency in southeast Waycross, Ga., is telling people to shelter in place as hurricane-force winds are expected to roll in between 11 a.m. local time and last through the afternoon, Georgia Public Broadcasting's Sofi Gratas reports.
The area is also under flood and tornado watches as of Wednesday morning.
EMA Director for Ware County Jonathan Daniell said three safety shelters are open and ready for anyone who needs them. As of now, they aren't planning to stay open overnight, but Daniell said that can change depending on the extent of the damage — and is urging anyone who needs shelter to head straight there.
"If they live in substandard housing or a mobile home or something, they don't feel comfortable, they can go into one of these shelters right now," he said.
This beachside bar is staying open, despite evacuation orders
Either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders were issued for nearly 30 Florida counties.
In the Tampa Bay area, there are evacuation orders for coastal zones, which are expecting a storm surge of 4 to 6 feet, NPR's Greg Allen reports from St. Petersburg. He says many people have left, but some are choosing to stay.
In fact, he says, Woody's Bar, which is right on the water, was open yesterday. And owner Roxy Riles says they plan to stay open today, despite the mandatory evacuation order.
She recently built a new 5-foot floodwall and made other renovations that she hopes will help the joint withstand the storm.
"A lot of the locals aren’t leaving," she says. "We closed last year and got a lot of complaints, which was surprising. So this year, we’re like you know what, we’re staying open. We built the wall, we poured new foundations, we got new patios, we’re ready to go, everything’s bolted down, secured. We’re ready."
As the storm approached, Woody's posted several videos of the rising tides on Instagram.
A river in Florida’s Big Bend surged 7 feet in 1 hour
A river gauge in Steinhatchee — which is located where Florida’s peninsula meets the panhandle — measured an increase from 1 foot to 8 feet in just an hour, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee reported.
“When we say the storm surge threat would increase rapidly, this is what we meant,” the office said.
River gauge in Steinhatchee rapidly increased this morning as storm surge moved in with the river gauge increasing from 1 ft to 8 ft in only 1 hour. Last observation was at 830am ET. When we say the storm surge threat would increase rapidly, this is what we meant. #Idalia #FLwx pic.twitter.com/5PfMAhbiie— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) August 30, 2023
The last observation was at 8:30 a.m., as Idalia was tracking over Florida and into southern Georgia.
Video on social media showed major flooding in Steinhatchee, a coastal community in Florida's Big Bend about 80 miles west of Gainesville.
Forecasters have warned that storm surge presents one of the gravest threats from Idalia, and parts of Florida were expected to experience as much as 16 feet of surge.
Storm surge in the Big Bend was expected to continue even after Idalia moved through the area, with high tide pushing even more water onshore.
Looking for localized coverage? Here's where to find resources
If you're a Florida resident looking for the latest updates on your local area, check out the latest coverage from NPR member stations:
Georgia residents can find the latest on Idalia's potential impact on Georgia from Georgia Public Broadcasting.
And here's a local and federal government resources to keep an eye on throughout the day:
- Florida's Division of Emergency Management, which includes a list of emergency shelters.
- The Federal Emergency Management page for Idalia, which offers tips for everything from staying safe in floods to surviving power outages.
- Ready.gov, operated by FEMA, includes resources on Hurricane Idalia in 13 different languages.
The storm surge will threaten the Big Bend through the afternoon, NWS warns
The National Weather Service Tallahassee warns that high tide will likely continue to inundate the region for hours.
"The tide will be increasing, and with onshore flow continuing, life-threatening storm surge will continue through the afternoon across the Big Bend," it said on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 9:15 a.m.
That follows a warning about a rapid increase in water levels in the Suwanee River, which runs from southern Georgia to the Gulf of Mexico. The NWS said a life-threatening storm surge is moving up the river.
Storm surge racing up the Steinhatchee River as seen from our cam in Steinhatchee. @foxweather @NWSTallahassee @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/JLD1HL9IMR— Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) August 30, 2023
The storm surge is also increasing in Cedar Key, with water levels at 6 feet above normal high tide and rising, the NOAA warned just after 8 a.m.
The NWS expects it to increase rapidly this morning until high tide, which will be about 3.5 feet higher than low tide.
The next high tide in Cedar Key will be at 1:45 p.m. ET.
Incredible #Idalia storm surge 6’ and counting here at Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/8MzaHJpWce— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023
Warnings abound in Georgia and the Carolinas as Idalia tracks north
As Idalia batters parts of Florida this morning, residents in Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for the destructive storm to reach them.
Forecasters expect the center of the hurricane — which was over Tallahassee at 8:00 a.m. ET — to reach southern Georgia later in the day.
By Wednesday night into Thursday, Idalia is forecast to move near or along the coastlines of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Idalia is forecast to be at hurricane strength as it reaches southeast GA late this afternoon, then becoming a tropical storm as it tracks along the SC coast.https://t.co/3jVyiczXiy pic.twitter.com/bw6z9SLEyt— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) August 30, 2023
A storm surge warning is in effect from St. Catherine's Sound in Georgia to South Santee River in South Carolina. There is a hurricane warning from the Altamaha Sound in Georgia to Edisto Beach in South Carolina, as well as tropical storm warnings for parts of North Carolina.
Warnings — as opposed to watches — mean forecasters expect the severe weather conditions to occur.
Currently a Category 2 hurricane, Idalia is expected to weaken but remain a hurricane as it crosses through southern and coastal Georgia and southern South Carolina late Wednesday. Forecasters say the system will weaken even further into a tropical storm as it passes along the northeastern South Carolina coast and coastal North Carolina Wednesday evening into Thursday.
The 'Storm of the Century' hit Keaton Beach (and much of the East Coast) in the '90s
Hurricane Idalia is coming ashore in Keaton Beach, along the coast of Florida's Big Bend area.
That's where the Gulf Coast meets the panhandle — and one of the state's least developed areas, NPR's Greg Allen reports. It's home to mostly small towns, and especially susceptible to storm surge.
"Many of the homes are older and not really built to withstand hurricanes, so with 130 mph winds and a storm surge as high as 16 feet, Idalia is going to do a lot of damage," he tells Morning Edition.
And some longtime residents may be experiencing déjà vu. Keaton Beach and the surrounding area were hit by a major hurricane in March 1993, known as "The Storm of the Century." Farther north, it was called "The Blizzard of the Century."
The National Weather Service explains that to Florida residents, the storm was a "no-name" March hurricane with wind gusts over 90 mph, tornadoes and a 12-foot storm surge.
But it also dropped temperatures, dumped snow, broke trees and knocked out power over a large swath of the country, from Alabama to Maine.
More than 270 people across 13 states died as a result of the storm. It produced more than $2 billion in property damage across 22 Eastern states, mostly in Florida.
It’s been 30 years since one of the costliest winter storms in history bore down on the eastern U.S. We remember the 1993 Storm of the Century to prepare for the future: https://t.co/UmVPcLrcOF pic.twitter.com/frGbR9jgFf— NOAA NCEI (@NOAANCEI) March 13, 2023
High winds recorded as the storm moves through Perry, Fla.
A weather station at Perry Airport recently reported a sustained wind of 62 mph (100 km/h) with gusts up to 85 mph (137 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center.
Videos posted by storm chasers hunkering down in the area show signposts and power lines shaking as Idalia moves through.
Insanity in Perry Florida currently @ryanhallyall @NWSTallahassee pic.twitter.com/YZezcuAGrA— Chris Hall, Y'all (@ChrisHallWx) August 30, 2023
Intense winds continuing across Perry, FL. Widespread damage. @NWSTallahassee @ryanhallyall @spann @rzweather #wxtwitter #flwx #idalia pic.twitter.com/0f1VO9nyi8— Jonathan Sachar (@jsacharwx) August 30, 2023
Idalia is now a Category 2 Hurricane
The National Hurricane Center issued a new update, saying Hurricane Idalia now has winds of 110 mph as it keeps moving inland across Florida’s Big Bend region. That makes it a Category 2 storm, but still a potentially life-threatening force.
How the storm is affecting air travel
Idalia has closed several major airports in Florida and disrupted thousands of flights.
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport closed on Tuesday night, but is open as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Tampa International Airport shut down ahead of the storm on Tuesday and anticipates reopening on Thursday morning after damage assessments. Tallahassee Airport closed Tuesday night.
And Orlando International Airport, the second largest in the state, tweeted on Wednesday morning that while it remains operational, flight disruptions are expected throughout the day and delays, cancellations and bag delivery delays are possible.
While our airport is open and operational, flight disruptions are expected throughout the day - delays/cancellations & bag delivery delays may occur. Check with your airline for updates in regards to your flight. For airport status: https://t.co/vm0yMYHkcv#HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/juY7zN4VkO— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 30, 2023
As of just after 9 a.m. ET, at least 11,168 flights have been delayed and another 1,578 canceled, according to tracker FlightAware. Southwest, Delta, American and United Airlines are most affected.
The airports with the most disrupted flights include Tampa International, Jacksonville International, Orlando International and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta.
Severe weather can disrupt flights even beyond the immediate area, the Federal Aviation Administration warns. It's encouraging travelers to check with their airline and monitor the FAA website.
The storm is also foiling travel plans and public transit on the ground: Amtrak routes to and from Florida are canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday, and it's also temporarily adjusting or suspending service for certain East Coast routes that run through the state.
Idalia weakens slightly as it moves inland (but is still a Category 3 storm)
Hurricane Idalia now has sustained winds near 120 mph with higher gusts as it moves into inland Florida. This remains a “major” Category 3 storm.
In its latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center says Idalia will weaken further but “it is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina late today.”
This means that areas not used to seeing hurricane-force winds will see them — some for the first time. Increasing power outages will continue.
Already, in Florida, the number of outages has zoomed up to 215,000. Some counties directly in the storm’s path are seeing near-total outages — especially in Dixie and Taylor Counties.
Residents of Valdosta, Ga. — in the path of the storm — told to shelter in place
In the Georgia city of Valdosta, now apparently directly in the path of the Idalia, residents have been told to shelter in place until the storm passes.
Only a single emergency shelter has been opened in the city, Park Avenue Church. The church's web page advises they will only shelter residents of the surrounding county, Lowndes County, and space will not be provided overnight. The next available public shelter is at least 90 miles to the north.
Some residents of the low-lying area have special pumps to help move sewage from their homes to the sewer system. They have been advised should they lose power, they will need to limit use of their taps. What's not clear is how a homeowner would know they had such a pump.
Pinellas County volunteers rushed to bring unhoused people to safety
Pinellas County — which includes cities like St. Petersburg and Clearwater — has the second-highest rate of homeless veterans in the U.S.
Monika Alesnik of the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas tells Morning Edition that the latest point-in-time count, from the past school year, tracked 3,768 children under the age of 18 without homes. Another 125 families are on a waitlist just to get into a shelter.
"We get financial support from HUD and municipality partners but it is not enough," she says. "It is not enough when every day I get an email from a family that says 'everybody in the family is working, our rent has gone up $500 this month, we have nowhere to go.'"
Alesnik says that as soon as they get word of a storm like Idalia, her staff and other providers start evacuating homeless shelters that are in lower-lying areas, with the help of busses provided by the county. But there's also a large number of unsheltered people.
"Our providers are — in advance of the storm, until it is not safe — out in the community getting people to shelters and providing information on safe places to go to weather the storm," she says.
That can be a dangerous task — as the storm got closer, Alesnik says staff asked whether they could go back out, and she had to tell them they were closed.
"But we are in the business of protecting people, and compassion is what drives so many of my staff and the staff of others in our community," she adds.
She says her organization also sends lots of emails, updates their social media constantly and works with county and municipality officials to get information out.
The area is already seeing wind, rain and flooding, she says. And as soon as the wind clears, she adds, her staff will head back out to check on community members.
The storm is expected to remain a hurricane when it enters Georgia
Idalia is moving fast and expected to still be a hurricane by the time it moves into Georgia this afternoon, Greg Allen reports.
Officials are also warning of flooding and tornadoes as it moves through the state to the Carolinas.
Florida's emergency management director says search and rescue crews will not be able to respond to calls for help until after the storm passes, but may begin rescues this evening if necessary.
And while tens of thousands of linemen are in position and ready to restore power, Allen says that's likely to take time — especially if there's major damage.
6 feet of storm surge hits Cedar Key, Fla. — 80 miles from where Idalia made landfall
Jim Cantore, a meteorologist with the Weather Channel, is stationed in Cedar Key, Fla., a beachside community roughly 80 miles south of where the eye of the storm is making landfall.
Videos posted to his social media feed show houses and palm trees swamped by fast-moving water. A tide gauge in the area recorded about six feet of storm surge.
Water as far as the eye can see! #Idalia Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/7D6rXfMMax— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023
Scenes from the Big Bend region as Idalia makes landfall
Scenes from across the Big Bend region shared by local news outlets show incredibly strong winds and fast-moving storm surge as Idalia makes landfall.
Storm surge racing up the Steinhatchee River as seen from our cam in Steinhatchee. @foxweather @NWSTallahassee @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/JLD1HL9IMR— Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) August 30, 2023
#BREAKING - Major #stormsurge flooding happening right now in #Steinhatchee. This still was just captured from one of our affiliates. #Idalia pic.twitter.com/AAvjNVhHI5— ABC 27 (@abc27) August 30, 2023
Category 3 Hurricane #Idalia close to landfall in the big bend of Florida. Incredible live feed from Horseshoe Beach, Florida with deadly storm surge. https://t.co/VMwyMYA30I pic.twitter.com/sDxAcBwLrc— Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) August 30, 2023
More than 144,000 Florida homes and businesses are without power
Power outages are increasing across Florida’s Big Bend region as Hurricane Idalia has made landfall near Keaton Beach.
The website poweroutage.us shows 144,000 homes and businesses are without power. These numbers have been rapidly going up in the past few minutes.
In its 7:45 a.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center says, “Water levels along the coast of the Florida Big Bend are rising rapidly.” This is the feared catastrophic storm surge that’s predicted to be as high as 16 feet in some areas.
The eye of Idalia comes ashore near Keaton Beach
The National Hurricane Center says the eye of Hurricane Idalia has come ashore near Keaton Beach, Fla.
Idalia has sustained winds of 125 mph — which is a powerful Category 3 “major hurricane.” The storm, which had been a Category 4 early this morning, weakened slightly just before landfall.
Hurricane historian Phil Klotzbach says Idalia is tied with the Cedar Key Hurricane of 1896 as the strongest storms to ever hit that area.
Even as the eye has come ashore, the threat is far from over.
A storm surge continues to pump into low-lying areas — flooding homes and businesses. Tornadoes continue to be a concern — as is inland flooding. The storm is expected to remain as a hurricane as it moves across Florida — toward Georgia. A hurricane warning is in place on the Atlantic coast for parts of Georgia and South Carolina.
A huge swath of inland Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas will see life-threatening flooding over the next day.
8/30 at 7:45am: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph near Keaton Beach, Florida.— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 30, 2023
Closer to home we will still some indirect impacts from #Idalia in the form of coastal flooding along the Gulf coast and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/45GkvfC3iN
DeSantis says he believes Floridians are ready for the storm
During an earlier press briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes Floridians are ready for the approaching storm.
“If you look at the counties, they mobilized very quickly. I think that they have been very clear about the storm surge threat in all these zone A’s across the Gulf Coast, probably more so than I can remember in any storm in recent years.”
At one point during his remarks, the lights flickered off for about 5 seconds before a backup generator kicked on.
DeSantis said he is concerned about the reported 100 people who chose not to evacuate from Cedar Key, an island already under several feet of water from the surge.
“It’s a hazardous situation,” he said. “If you end up with storm surge that even approaches that 16 feet, the chance of surviving that is not great.”
Florida Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie called on people in the path of the storm to remain in their homes and off the roads.
Heavy storm surge is hitting Cedar Key, Fla.
Videos are showing a heavy storm surge pushing into Cedar Key, Fla., as Hurricane Idalia nears landfall in the Big Bend region.
Cedar Key is a small barrier island on the coast of Levy County. Officials ordered an evacuation from the area yesterday and said at least 98% of people did heed that call — though as many as 100 people decided to remain behind. There is just a single low-lying road on and off the island.
A video posted by Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore shows water rushing into the area and he says it’s a 6-foot storm surge at the moment.
Incredible #Idalia storm surge 6’ and counting here at Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/8MzaHJpWce— Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023
Here's how Florida is preparing for Idalia's aftermath
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that search and rescue teams are standing by, ready to take action when it's safe to do so.
But on top of thinking through how to ensure everyone survives, the state is also thinking about how to restore impacted communities to a livable state.
DeSantis listed a few of the measures being taken in a press briefing this morning:
- More than 30,000 linemen are stationed to restore power to the area.
- More than 650 pieces of heavy equipment have been brought to the area to remove debris.
- 11,000 generators will be used to restore traffic signals.
- 1.2 million gallons of fuel have been staged and more is on the way.
- 500 Starlink internet connections are ready to be deployed; nearly 250 have already been deployed.
Storm surge could reach 15 feet — and hit after the storm has passed
Overnight, swells from Idalia had roiled the Gulf of Mexico. A buoy (#42099) near the storm reported a wave height of nearly 34 feet.
Idalia's wind speeds experienced "rapid intensification" since Tuesday morning, a classification that the NHC defines as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of at least 35 mph in a 24-hour period. Such a rapid increase in wind speed used to be rare, but it's happening more frequently, in part because of climate change.
Idalia was sending heavy rain bands up the South Florida coast as the storm moved through the hot, jacuzzi-like temperatures of the Gulf of Mexico. That warm water helped fuel Idalia's rapid intensification.
As the storm neared Florida, local officials warned residents to remain vigilant. In Tampa, for instance, city leaders warned that the worst of what could be a 4-to-6-foot storm surge could happen on Wednesday — well after the storm has passed.
In a briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to "be ready for impact," as he warned of the pending arrival of Hurricane Idalia in the Big Bend region.
Previous forecasts had called for a 10-to-15-foot storm surge. That is several feet higher than what was predicted last year during Hurricane Ian, which walloped and decimated Fort Myers Beach.
In his latest briefing, DeSantis warns that conditions are potentially life-threatening
Speaking in a live press briefing at 6:30 a.m. (local time), Fla. Gov. DeSantis warned that Hurricane Idalia will make landfall in the next two hours in and around Taylor County, Fla.
Citing the National Hurricane Center, DeSantis said the storm surge was expected to reach up to 16 feet in some parts of the Big Bend region — a level that could be life-threatening.
"Do not go outside in the midst of the storm," DeSantis said. "If it's calm where you are, it might be because you're in the eye of the storm. Those conditions will change very, very quickly."
DeSantis said the impacts will extend far beyond the storm's eye wall. Here are a few of his notes about how that impact looks so far:
- 11 tornado warnings have been issued in the area.
- 54,000 households are without power throughout the state (over 100,000 have lost power at some point and have been restored).
- Eight search-and-rescue teams, 33 ambulance strike teams and 5,500 national guard members are standing by, ready to swing into action when it's safe to do so.
Hurricane Idalia is back down to Category 3 and turning northeast just as it's making landfall
The center of powerful category 3 Hurricane Idalia is nearing landfall in Florida’s Big Bend.
The storm — which had been a category 4 storm with 130 mph winds — has weakened slightly and now has sustained winds of 125 mph with higher gusts.
Radar images show the storm has made a pronounced northeast turn just before landfall.
Flooding is being reported far from the storm’s center to the south — near Tampa Bay.
Hurricane Idalia is now a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm
Hurricane Idalia intensified into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning as it approached Florida's Big Bend region.
At 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was 55 miles west of Cedar Key, Fla., while carrying maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Category 4 storms may cause "catastrophic damage," the NHC said.
Overnight, forecasters increased the storm surge potential to as high as 16 feet from the Wakulla/Jefferson County line to Yankeetown, Fla.
The NHC also issued a hurricane warning for the southeast coast of the United States from the Altamaha Sound in Georgia to Edisto Beach in South Carolina.
FEMA outlines its plan for Hurricane Idalia response
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is prioritizing its $3.4 billion disaster relief fund to go toward Hurricane Idalia and the Maui fires, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Tuesday.
The Biden administration has additionally asked for supplemental money that must be approved by Congress, Criswell said.
Criswell said FEMA has partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help restore power outages. The Health and Human Services department is helping evacuate hospitals and assisted living centers, while the Red Cross is giving out 50,000 meals and helping operate the 19 state-run shelters.
The storm surge is expected to reach 15 feet in some areas.
“This storm surge -- this is one of the highest-risk parts of a hurricane and is especially problematic along the west coast of Florida due to the underwater geography,” Criswell said. “The coastal shelf gets shallow very quickly, which increases the amount of the storm surge, putting more people at risk.”
She added, “Very few people can survive being in the path of major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously.”
Criswell also urged Floridians to check on neighbors who are elderly, have disabilities or otherwise need extra help.
Tropical cyclones that have names starting with 'I' are the most retired
Among the 96 Atlantic tropical cyclone names to have been retired since 1954,14 of them started with "I," the most out of the alphabet, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Those names are:
- Ian (2022)
- Ida (2021)
- Igor (2010)
- Ike (2008)
- Inez (1966)
- Ingrid (2013)
- Ione (1955)
- Iota (2020)
- Irene (2011)
- Iris (2001)
- Irma (2017)
- Isabel (2003)
- Isidore (2002)
- Ivan (2004)
The name of a tropical cyclone is retired when “a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for obvious reasons of sensitivity,” the NHC says.
Tropical cyclones started being named to clearly distinguish them from each other, as multiple storms can occur at the same time. It also makes it easier to spread information and updates about the storms through media and across coastal bases and ships, according to the World Meteorological Organization, which updates the names.
Tropical cyclones in the Atlantic were initially named after the saint’s day on which they occurred. For example, there was Hurricane Santa Ana in 1825 and two named after San Felipe, in 1876 and 1928.
Once an international alphabet was established, the U.S. began using women’s names in 1953. The naming practice was then expanded to include men’s and women’s names in 1978.
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on forecast, emergency response
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is encouraging people to evacuate if they haven’t already.
“You don't need to travel hundreds of miles away," he said at a Tuesday evening press conference. "You don't need to outrun the storm, simply getting to higher ground, in a shelter, over a friend's house, hotels – any of that will work."
Hurricane Idalia's eyewall is expected to reach the state Wednesday morning.
The forecasts call for a 10-to-15 foot storm surge, which is several feet higher than what was predicted last year during Hurricane Ian which walloped and decimated Fort Myers Beach.
“This could have really, really significant storm surge on those coastal areas alongside the Big Bend. Storm surge of this magnitude is not something we’ve seen on this part of Florida in any of our lifetimes,” DeSantis said.
Several agencies are stationed to help prepare for and assist with the aftermath of the storm.
Eight search and rescue teams with 600 personnel have been stationed across areas of the state where the storm is expected to make impact. Additionally, there are more than 200 ambulances, 5,500 Florida National Guardsmen and 50 personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in position to help.
Uber is also providing round trip rides to evacuation centers, up to $35.
Several school districts closed Tuesday and will close Wednesday, including 18 state colleges and six universities, DeSantis said.
About 30,000 people are estimated to be without power by the time the storm passes, he said.
“Be prepared to lose power, and just know that there's a lot of folks that are going to be there to help you get back on your feet,” DeSantis said.
California is sending storm response resources to the Gulf Coast
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his state will send emergency workers to Florida and Georgia to help the two states deal with Hurricane Idalia.
“When disaster strikes, Americans come together,” Newsom said in a statement. “California will support Florida and Georgia as they work to protect citizens from the damage of Hurricane Idalia.”
Nine members of California’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces will go to the region — six to Orlando, Fla., and three to Atlanta, Ga.
Texas has also sent resources to Florida.
California sent resources to Florida last year to assist with the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, and it has also deployed resources to other states to help combat wildfires.
Newsom, a Democrat, has publicly sparred with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican and 2024 GOP presidential candidate, on a range of issues. The Associated Press has called it “one of the fiercest rivalries in U.S. politics.”
National Weather Service offices in Florida warn of dire impacts from Hurricane Idalia
Local offices of the National Weather Service are using increasingly strong language to discuss the impending impacts of Hurricane Idalia.
The NWS office in Tallahassee said this in its latest advisory discussing threats to the Big Bend region where Idalia is likely to come ashore tomorrow:
- In warning about the prospect of a category 3 or 4 hurricane: “To put this into historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. This has the makings of an unprecedented event for this part of the state.”
- Regarding a surge of 10-15 feet: “Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.”
- Regarding wind: “Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”
The NWS office in Jacksonville, on Florida’s east coast, warns:
- “Tornadoes will be possible across the area Tonight and Wednesday. Sustained tropical storm force winds will begin to be felt across north central Florida and the Suwannee Valley during the predawn hours on Wednesday, with conditions deteriorating quickly after sunrise, when hurricane force winds will be possible.”
How to prepare your home for a hurricane — whether you're evacuating or not
More than 20 counties in Florida are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Idalia approaches. And once it arrives, officials will start warning people to shelter in place.
Here are tips for preparing yourself — and your home — for the storm, courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you're evacuating:
- Grab your emergency supply kit (here's how to pack one) and bring the essentials: cell phone, chargers, medicines, identification and cash.
- Unplug your appliances. Turn off the gas, electricity and water if there's time.
- Follow the roads that emergency workers recommend even if there’s traffic. Never drive through flooded areas.
- Contact your local emergency management office and ask if it offers accommodations for owners and their pets.
If you're staying home:
- Keep your emergency supply kit in a place you can easily access.
- Listen to the radio or TV for updates on the hurricane.
- Stay inside — even if it looks calm, wait until you hear or see an official message that the hurricane is over.
- Stay away from windows, either in a room without one or in a closet, to avoid broken glass or flying debris.
- Be ready to leave. If emergency authorities order you to leave or if your home is damaged, you may need to go to a shelter or a neighbor’s house.
For your family (pets included):
- Review your emergency plan together.
- Watch TV, listen to the radio, or check online for updates about the storm (here's a text-only version of NPR's website that will load faster in low bandwidth).
- Call the hospital, public health department, or the police about special needs. If you or a loved one is older or disabled and won’t be able to leave quickly, get advice on what to do.
- Put pets and farm animals in a safe place — more on that here.
For your home:
- Clear your yard, securing anything that could blow around and damage your home. Move bikes, lawn furniture, grills, propane tanks and building material inside or under shelter.
- Cover up windows and doors and use storm shutters or nail pieces of plywood to the outside window frames to protect your windows.
- Be ready to turn off your power if you see flooding, downed power lines or have to leave your home.
- Fill clean water containers with drinking water. You can fill sinks and bathtubs too.
- Check your carbon monoxide (CO) detector’s battery to prevent CO poisoning
For your car:
- Fill your car’s gas tank in advance and make sure it's at least half full.
- Move cars and trucks into your garage or under cover.
- Always keep an emergency kit in your car.
Why Florida's insurance market is better prepared for this hurricane season
Florida's insurance industry is in a good position to cover claims from Idalia, says Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute.
He told member station WMFE that last year, after Hurricane Ian, there was one major insurer in the state (UPC Insurance) that didn't have adequate levels of reinsurance protection — and was later declared insolvent, leaving thousands of policyholders with unpaid claims.
"This year, the big difference is all Florida residential insurers have had their ratings reaffirmed through various rating agencies, and they all have adequate levels of reinsurance coverage, so that they have backstops in place in case they have to pay a high volume of property loss claims from the storm," he explained.
Another big change this year: Consumers now have just one year to file a loss claim from a hurricane (it used to be two, and before that, three). So anyone who experiences property damage from the storm should start the claim process as quickly as possible.
Friedlander recommends making copies of your insurance policies and contact information for the company or agent in advance so you'll have the documentation you need in case you get displaced from your home. He also advises taking inventory of your home in advance — both making a list and taking photos of your possessions.
He says taking photos of all the rooms in your home and the condition of the exterior (roof included) will make it easier to prove what shape it was in before the storm.
But Friedlander's biggest piece of advice isn't about insurance at all. His message is this: Be prepared, play it safe and follow evacuation orders.
"You have insurance coverage for financial protection. It will cover your homes. It will cover your possessions. Those could be replaced, your lives cannot be replaced," he said. "So please, be very careful, certainly heed evacuation orders. Don't drive into flooded streets. They can be very deceiving. Your car could be swept away and we just don't know what the storm is going to bring at this point. Be prepared, be safe, but your financial protection is through your insurance coverage."
What to know about Hurricane Franklin — the other major storm to watch
While all eyes are on Hurricane Idalia, there’s another hurricane churning in the Atlantic that’s having an impact on the U.S.: Franklin.
The Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds near 125 miles per hour, is predicted to pass to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday. There is a tropical storm warning in effect for the island.
Though Hurricane Franklin is not expected to make a direct hit on the continental U.S., it is still having an impact.
As Hurricane #Idalia is poised to strike Florida tomorrow, there is a distant storm - Hurricane Franklin - stirring up the western Atlantic and creating potentially deadly surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast. pic.twitter.com/XycK5GFpSz— National Weather Service (@NWS) August 29, 2023
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin is already causing life-threatening rip currents along the East Coast and those are expected to continue for several days before the hurricane weakens.
Forecasters say the distant storm can still create dangerous conditions along U.S. beaches, and they’re urging swimmers to remain near lifeguards.
Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph
In its 5p ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center says Idalia keeps getting stronger. It’s now a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 mph.
There are a few notable changes in this latest forecast:
- The storm has picked up its pace and is now moving to the north at 16 mph. This is a bit faster than earlier forecasts and the projected storm path has shifted a smidge to the west.
- It’s still expected to strengthen over the next 12 hours, reaching “major” hurricane status with winds of at least 115 mph. Forecasters no longer show a higher 125 mph as in the previous advisories. But they do expect it to keep strengthening beyond 115 mph as it approaches Florida’s “Big Bend” region.
- Storm surge estimates remain dangerously high – up to 15 feet in some areas.
Areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with locally considerable impacts, are expected across the Florida Big Bend, central Georgia and South Carolina, through eastern North Carolina— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023
later tonight into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2rv4dJJc7x
Also worrying is this note from the NHC: “Idalia is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and possibly when it reaches the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina on Wednesday.” Hurricane watches are now posted on the eastern seaboard from St. Mary's River on the Florida-Georgia border north to Edisto Beach, South Carolina.
How to prepare for outages and power your home safely
The National Weather Service warns that residents in the path of the storm should be prepared for "long-duration power outages."
There are things you can do to prepare for that. FEMA recommends the following:
- Find alternate power sources, like batteries and portable chargers or power banks, to use when the power goes out. Make sure each member of the household has their own flashlight — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends battery-powered flashlights and lanterns as opposed to candles and gas torches, to minimize fire risk.
- Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges. Also, install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup in central locations throughout your home to alert you to possible carbon monoxide poisoning (more on that below).
- Prepare food and know how to store it. FEMA advises maintaining several days' supply of nonperishable food and water, and keeping your fridge and freezer closed. It says a fridge will keep food cold for about four hours, and a full freezer will maintain its temperature for about 48 hours — you can use a thermometer to double-check and should toss the food out if the temperature reaches 40 degrees or higher.
- Know your medical needs and make a power outage plan for any medical devices and refrigerated medicines. Ask your doctor for guidance about life-critical medications, including how long certain meds can be stored at higher-than-recommended temperatures.
After the storm passes you'll probably want to haul out your portable generator, if you have one.
But don't do so before reading up on safety tips — using them improperly can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal after just a few minutes (and kills some 85 people each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC).
In fact, after Hurricane Laura struck Louisiana in 2020, data revealed that more people died from carbon monoxide poisoning than the storm itself.
And the same was true after Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in the Florida Keys in 2017 — according to CDC data, there were 11 directly hurricane-related deaths compared to 16 deaths from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Here's what you should and shouldn't do when it comes to operating a portable generator safely, according to the CPSC:
- Never use the generator inside a home, garage, basement or shed (even if the windows are open).
- Only use a generator outside, placed at least 20 feet away from your home and directed so that the exhaust goes away from your home and any other buildings someone could enter. A porch is still considered too close. Any windows and doors in the path of the exhaust should remain closed.
- Read the labels, instructions and warnings on the generator and in the owner's manual. You can also watch a CPSC public service announcement on generator safety in English and Spanish.
- Install battery-operated CO alarms on each level of your home and outside separate sleeping areas. If any go off, get outside immediately before calling 911.
- Recognize the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.
And if you're going to be buying or replacing a portable generator anytime soon, look for one with a carbon monoxide shut-off safety feature. They're designed to turn off automatically when high levels of CO are present.
Heavy rain bands from Hurricane Idalia are coming ashore across South Florida
Even though Hurricane Idalia is far off the coast of western Florida, the storm’s rain bands are raking across the southern part of the state. There’s been flooding and road closures in the Florida Keys – and water washing over some areas in Fort Myers which were pummeled by Hurricane Ian last year.
Tornadoes are a threat in any tropical system and we’ve already seen a few across the state with more expected.
Texas will send emergency personnel to Florida
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending emergency personnel to help Florida prepare for Hurricane Idalia, his office said Tuesday.
“The State of Texas is sending personnel and resources to Florida as Hurricane Idalia prepares to make landfall in Florida tomorrow,” Abbott said. “Texans understand the urgency of preparing hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts. Texas is swiftly deploying assets to assist our fellow Americans in Florida as they brace for this devastating storm.”
The Texas A&M Task Force 1, made up of 46 team members, four boats and four canines, will be sent to Florida. It is one of 28 teams under the umbrella of FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System.
South Carolina declares a state of emergency
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Tuesday as authorities there prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Idalia tomorrow.
“Although South Carolina may avoid the worst of Hurricane Idalia's impacts," McMaster said in a statement, "this State of Emergency is issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have the necessary resources in place to respond to flooding events and are able to respond quickly if the forecast worsens."
Parts of South Carolina are currently under a tropical storm warning, a tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch.
The latest projection from the National Hurricane Center has the eye of Hurricane Idalia crossing near or along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas after it leaves Florida.
Parts of South Carolina can expect to see tropical storm conditions beginning on Wednesday, including the potential for up to 8 inches of rain, flash flooding and tornadoes.
McMaster said he has ordered the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to coordinate with other relevant state agencies ahead of the storm, and he is urging residents to make their own preparations before Idalia arrives.
North Carolina is racing to protect its crops ahead of the storm
Officials in North Carolina say they expect their state to be affected by the storm, even though it won't be at hurricane strength by the time it arrives.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon that he expects to see strong winds, power outages and "a lot of rain," especially in the southeastern part of the state. It's forecast to hit North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.
Cooper said he spoke this weekend with the state's agriculture commissioner, who conveyed farmers' concerns about getting crops and agricultural products out of the field — and out of harm's way.
"And that is why I have issued a state of emergency, in order to suspend the regulations on the highway so the farmers can take more out of the field," he added.
Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sunday "to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and services, help first responders and assist the agriculture industry to prepare in advance for inclement weather and protect consumers from price gouging."
Agriculture is the state's top industry, valued at over $100 billion, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Its top crops include sweet potatoes, tobacco, corn and soybeans.
Officials are also urging residents to make emergency kits, prepare for the storm ahead of time and follow local guidance. You can find more information here.
Cuba begins recovery after being hit with heavy rainfall from Idalia
Before moving north toward Florida, Idalia swept across the western edge of Cuba, dousing the island nation with heavy rainfall.
According to The Associated Press, up to 4 inches of rain fell in the province of Pinar del Río, where more than 10,000 people evacuated ahead of the storm.
The storm knocked out power to more than half of the province, the AP reported.
It's #TimelapseTuesday, so here is a 10-hour GeoColor loop from yesterday via @NOAA's #GOESEast satellite showing both #Franklin in the Atlantic and #Idalia near Cuba.— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 29, 2023
Get the latest on both: https://t.co/ScLdyBaJZb pic.twitter.com/olqIjGVQR8
As of 2 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, Cuba’s government had ended all of the hurricane and tropical storm warnings that were in effect for Idalia, the National Hurricane Center said.
Forecasters had predicted 4 to 7 inches of rain — and up to 10 inches in some areas — and the possibility of flash flooding and landslides.
The latest storm comes nearly a year after Hurricane Ian battered the U.S. and Cuba, killing more than 100 people in the U.S. and at least three in Cuba.
Tampa officials warn a 'king tide' could exacerbate the storm surge
Officials in Tampa say an exceptionally high tide in the bay, known as a "king tide," could intensify the storm surge that comes from Idalia.
The king tide is the highest predicted tide of the year at a coastal location, and they typically happen once or twice a year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
"Over time, sea level rise is raising the height of tidal systems. Average daily water levels are rising along with the oceans," the EPA notes. "As a result, high tides are reaching higher and extending further inland than in the past."
They bring unusually high water levels and can cause flooding — which, in Tampa's case, is poised to worsen the impacts of the incoming hurricane.
The storm is expected to threaten the Tampa Bay region with up to 8 inches of rain and up to 7 feet of storm surge, member station WUSF reports. Storm-force winds are expected to sweep into the area this afternoon, with most severe impacts forecast to start around 9 p.m. local time.
In the meantime, officials say crews are making preparations — and urging residents to do the same.
"Our stormwater department is currently emptying out the ponds that they can, clearing those drains that have been problems in the past, and then also putting water out over the dam," said Mayor Jane Castor. "[We] should be able to lower the reservoir by about a foot which will be very, very helpful."
Tampa residents can find their evacuation zone and nearest hurricane shelter at this link, and more information here:
- Text ‘TAMPAREADY’ to 888-777
- Envia TAMPALISTA a 888-777
- Visit tampa.gov/hurricane
- Follow @AlertTampa on Twitter (X)
- Reach Tampa’s hurricane call center at 833-TAMPAINFO
How to build a go bag
Proper preparation can make navigating a disaster less difficult, Sherri McKinney, the national spokesperson for the Red Cross, told Morning Edition.
"Being prepared for any type of emergency or disaster can make the difference between life and death," McKinney said. "We can't stress that enough. Have a plan, have a kit, and know how to evacuate your area."
And part of that plan should involve packing a "go bag" with everything your family may need in an emergency.
When it comes to a properly stocked go bag, McKinney suggests packing several essential items. Your go bag should be ready with a three-day water supply per person. Make sure that you have foods that are shelf-stable and don't have an expiration date. You should also include first aid supplies.
You can visit the Red Cross website for a full list of basics to have in your own go bag.
These items include:
1. Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation.)
2. Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare (3-day supply for evacuation)
3. First aid kit
4. Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.
5. Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
6. Family and emergency contact information.
Idalia keeps strengthening
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Idalia now has sustained winds of 90 mph. That’s a strong Category 1 storm — just 6 mph shy of Category 2 status.
The storm’s squalls are already lashing the Florida Keys and parts of Southwest Florida. Images also show some high water coming ashore.
The eye of the storm is 240 miles southwest of Tampa and moving to the north at 15 mph.
Further strengthening is expected and in this latest advisory, forecasters say top sustained winds could reach 125 mph (just shy of Category 4) before landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region — the region where the peninsula meets the panhandle.
The last time that part of Florida was hit by a major hurricane was in 1896.
Georgia declares a state of emergency
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s expected landfall tomorrow in Florida.
The storm is forecast to weaken as it moves inland, but should still be a Category 1 hurricane as it sweeps into far southern and eastern Georgia starting tomorrow afternoon, Kemp's office said.
Forecasters are warning of strong winds of 40-50 mph (and potentially 70-80 mph in some counties), rainfall of 4 to 6 inches, power outages, localized flash flooding and heavy rainfall causing widespread debris. There is also a risk of tornadoes in southeast Georgia, and 2-3 feet of storm surge along the coast.
Georgia has also opened its State Operations Center to bring officials together to prepare, monitor and respond to the storm, Kemp said.
"Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families," he added. "We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring."
The governor's office says south and coastal Georgia should review family emergency plans and pay close attention to local guidance. Those living in vulnerable housing situations — including in low-lying areas — should consider temporarily relocating to higher ground.
The hurricane looks likely to be Apalachee Bay's first in more than 150 years
Forecasters now expect the eye of Idalia to make landfall tomorrow morning in the vicinity of Apalachee Bay, an inlet that's part of Florida's Big Bend region (essentially where the peninsula meets the panhandle).
That would be exceptionally rare: No major hurricanes have tracked into the region's Apalachee Bay since 1851.
"This has the makings of an unprecedented event for this part of the state," the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said, according to CNN. “To put this system into the historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. None. Don’t mess around with this one.”
This is no exaggeration from @NWSTallahassee. No major hurricane on record (1851-present) is known to have made landfall in the region Hurricane Idalia is forecast to.— Tomer Burg (@burgwx) August 29, 2023
Closest storm from the west - Michael 2018.
Closest storm from the east - a hurricane in 1895. https://t.co/7RClavMVfS pic.twitter.com/hdVKvsZ7aN
Florida rushes to make final preparations before Idalia makes landfall
Florida officials are urging residents along the Gulf Coast to finish making their storm preparations on Tuesday before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in the state Wednesday morning.
The storm was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane early Tuesday, and forecasters say Idalia could be a fierce Category 3 storm by the time it comes ashore in the continental U.S., bringing destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge to some areas.
"You still have time this morning to be able to make your final preparations if you are in one of those areas that's in line for the major storm surge and you're told to evacuate," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a Tuesday morning press conference.
"You have time to do that, but you gotta do that now," he emphasized.
DeSantis said evacuees don't necessarily need to travel long distances — people can go tens of miles inland to a shelter, hotel or the home of family or friends to escape storm surge conditions near the coast.
Florida's emergency management chief, Kevin Guthrie, also urged people who are forced to evacuate to bring comfort items for their children, such as their favorite toys or snacks, and not to leave pets behind.