Tropical Storm Idalia live updates: Florida continues rescue efforts as storm moves on to Georgia and South Carolina

Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images North America A worker secures a water line in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in January, four months after Hurricane Ian.

Florida's insurance industry is in a good position to cover claims from Idalia, says Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute.

He told member station WMFE that last year, after Hurricane Ian, there was one major insurer in the state (UPC Insurance) that didn't have adequate levels of reinsurance protection — and was later declared insolvent, leaving thousands of policyholders with unpaid claims.

"This year, the big difference is all Florida residential insurers have had their ratings reaffirmed through various rating agencies, and they all have adequate levels of reinsurance coverage, so that they have backstops in place in case they have to pay a high volume of property loss claims from the storm," he explained.

Another big change this year: Consumers now have just one year to file a loss claim from a hurricane (it used to be two, and before that, three). So anyone who experiences property damage from the storm should start the claim process as quickly as possible.

Friedlander recommends making copies of your insurance policies and contact information for the company or agent in advance so you'll have the documentation you need in case you get displaced from your home. He also advises taking inventory of your home in advance — both making a list and taking photos of your possessions.

He says taking photos of all the rooms in your home and the condition of the exterior (roof included) will make it easier to prove what shape it was in before the storm.

But Friedlander's biggest piece of advice isn't about insurance at all. His message is this: Be prepared, play it safe and follow evacuation orders.

"You have insurance coverage for financial protection. It will cover your homes. It will cover your possessions. Those could be replaced, your lives cannot be replaced," he said. "So please, be very careful, certainly heed evacuation orders. Don't drive into flooded streets. They can be very deceiving. Your car could be swept away and we just don't know what the storm is going to bring at this point. Be prepared, be safe, but your financial protection is through your insurance coverage."