Iowa caucuses: AP calls Iowa for Trump as DeSantis places 2nd

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Snow covers a statue at the Iowa State Capitol building last week. The state's caucuses have been the country's first presidential nominating contests since 1972.

While a lot has changed about the Iowa caucuses in recent decades, one major aspect has not: They've been the country's first presidential nominating contests since 1972.

Iowa isn't demographically representative of America or even necessarily predictive of a presidential victory.

But it's important, experts say, because it goes first.

That tradition started in response to the chaotic 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which was disrupted by violent protests over the Vietnam War and racial tensions.

Iowa and the national Democratic Party looked for ways to make the presidential nominating process more inclusive in the future. Part of their approach involved spreading out the schedule in each state.

Iowa got a head start because its caucus process — which it had used to select party leaders and candidates since the 1800s — was one of the more logistically complex ones (involving precinct caucuses, district conventions and a state convention).

The change took effect in 1972, when Democrats in Iowa held their caucus first in the nation. It was moved up even earlier in the calendar because there weren't any open hotel rooms in Des Moines the week of the Iowa Democratic State Convention, according to the National Constitution Center.

The Republican party followed suit in 1976. Then-candidate Jimmy Carter's landslide victory in Iowa propelled him to the White House — and put the caucuses in the spotlight.

Seeing the benefits, Iowa has since passed a law requiring its caucuses to be held at least eight days before any other state's nominating contest, and no later than the fourth Monday in February.

New Hampshire has held the country's first primary election since 1920, though that tradition didn't develop nationwide prominence for a few more decades. The state passed a law in 1975 enshrining its status as the first-in-the-nation primary.

This year's New Hampshire primary will be held on Jan. 23 (even though the Democratic National Committee had asked state officials to not schedule it ahead of South Carolina's, which is set for Feb. 3).

