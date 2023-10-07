Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians are dead after a surprise attack from Gaza

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP President Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as Hamas fighters infiltrated the border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a Jewish holiday.

The Biden administration is in “deep engagement” with Israel to determine what kind of military assistance it needs in response to the Hamas attack, and may have more details about its support as early as Sunday, a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call.



But the White House is examining whether the chaos in the U.S. House of Representatives — which is currently without a speaker — would have an impact on any additional funding needed to help Israel, the official said. The official noted the Senate also needs to consider the nomination of Biden’s pick for ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew.

The official said that the United States continues to provide “close and deep” intelligence sharing with Israel, but declined specific comment on intelligence about the attacks. It’s too early to say whether Iran’s government was involved in the plans, but that’s something that will be closely examined, the official said, saying Hamas is funded and equipped by Iran and others.

“Hamas is a terrorist group, full stop,” the official said, saying the nature of Hamas militants' incursion into Israeli cities was unprecedented. “It is just unspeakable and we will treat Hamas for what they are,” the official said.



The official said it was too early to speculate on the outcome of normalization talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel, describing that process as being in the preliminary stages, and said Hamas would not derail that process.

President Biden and the secretaries of state and defense each had phone calls Saturday with leadership in Israel pledging support.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also held calls with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and officials from Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and others, the administration official said.