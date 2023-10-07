LIVE UPDATES
Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians are dead after a surprise attack from Gaza
Editor's note: This live blog is no longer being updated. Follow the latest on NPR.org.
In a deadly surprise attack, Gaza militants infiltrated several Israeli towns and military camps and fired thousands of rockets from Gaza toward central and southern Israel. "We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
- Israel's national rescue service said at least 200 Israelis were killed and more than 1,000 were wounded. The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 200 Palestinians were killed and nearly 1,700 were wounded.
- An Israeli military spokesman tells NPR that the Hamas militant group has taken Israelis hostage.
- President Biden vowed "rock solid and unwavering" support to Israel.
Families in Gaza are searching for news about their loved ones
Past midnight in Gaza City, morgues and hospitals overflowed with families seeking news about their relatives, with no information from Gaza authorities on the names of people killed and injured.
In Gaza City, the streets were dark, with no electricity for over 10 hours. For some Palestinians in Gaza, the day served as a reminder of the events in 2021 when at least 67 children lost their lives during the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Local humanitarian worker Yousef Hammash, associated with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Gaza, shared his experiences with NPR from Jabalia Refugee Camp. He described encountering jeeps from Nahal Oz and Sderot, each carrying Palestinian gunmen as he left home that morning. He and his family relocated closer to central Gaza.
The previous week, Hammash and his NRC colleagues had been preparing for potential clashes near the Gaza border during the Jewish holidays and following recent events in the West Bank. “We are now entirely unprepared and uncertain about how we could continue our humanitarian work the next day with a new contingency plan,” he said, as the sound of bombardments echoed from his phone.
Hammash added, “I had seen thousands of parents leaving their homes with small bags. As a father with a daughter who had left his home now for the third time since 2021, this had been even more painful for me than the ongoing bombardments.”
The U.S. considers boosting military aid to Israel
The Biden administration is in “deep engagement” with Israel to determine what kind of military assistance it needs in response to the Hamas attack, and may have more details about its support as early as Sunday, a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call.
But the White House is examining whether the chaos in the U.S. House of Representatives — which is currently without a speaker — would have an impact on any additional funding needed to help Israel, the official said. The official noted the Senate also needs to consider the nomination of Biden’s pick for ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew.
The official said that the United States continues to provide “close and deep” intelligence sharing with Israel, but declined specific comment on intelligence about the attacks. It’s too early to say whether Iran’s government was involved in the plans, but that’s something that will be closely examined, the official said, saying Hamas is funded and equipped by Iran and others.
“Hamas is a terrorist group, full stop,” the official said, saying the nature of Hamas militants' incursion into Israeli cities was unprecedented. “It is just unspeakable and we will treat Hamas for what they are,” the official said.
The official said it was too early to speculate on the outcome of normalization talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel, describing that process as being in the preliminary stages, and said Hamas would not derail that process.
President Biden and the secretaries of state and defense each had phone calls Saturday with leadership in Israel pledging support.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also held calls with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and officials from Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and others, the administration official said.
The war comes after weeks of violence
The violence on Saturday comes after recent weeks of volatile clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops along the Gaza-Israel border, and deadly Israeli military raids and clashes with Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Last Saturday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.
Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza have fought multiple wars ever since the Islamist militant group took control there in 2007.
Over the years, Israel and Egypt have also imposed a blockade on the territory, worsening living conditions on the impoverished narrow coastal strip. Israel has said the blockade is necessary to stop Hamas from arming itself.
The blockades and repeated cycles of attacks in Gaza have left a heavy emotional and psychological toll among the 2 million Palestinians who live in the densely populated territory.
Israel usually intercepts most Gaza militants' rockets fired toward the country. But the attacks cause alarm for the Israeli population and the rockets that get through Israel's defenses have killed civilians and caused damage.
This time, the surprise attack against Israel was unprecedented in its scale. Hundreds of Gaza militants infiltrated several Israeli towns and military camps early Saturday, the Israeli military said, while militants in Gaza fired more than 2,000 rockets toward central and southern Israel.
Defense Secretary Austin pledged 'ironclad support' in a call with Israel's defense chief
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday morning to convey his condolences for the victims of the Hamas attack and pledge assistance from the Pentagon.
The Pentagon said in a statement that Austin assured Gallant of his "ironclad support" for Israel's military and people, and the Pentagon will continue to consult with the defense minister to ensure Israel has the support it needs.
What additional support, if any, is uncertain, U.S. officials tell NPR. The United States provides billions of dollars each year in assistance to Israel and helped the country build its Iron Dome missile defense system.
Members of Congress also pledged support to Israel after the attack. Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, says he will continue to work with Congress and the Biden administration to make sure "Israel has what it needs to defend itself and repel future attacks."
Netanyahu says Israeli forces will reach Hamas militants wherever they hide
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will "reach into every place Hamas is hiding.”
Speaking in a televised address late Saturday, he warned people living in the Gaza Strip to “leave those places now,” vowing that “Israel will settle the score with anyone who harms them.”
The death toll on both sides is rising. More than 250 Israelis have been killed and at 1,450 wounded, according to Israeli media citing health officials.
Health officials in Gaza said more than 230 Palestinians have died and more than 1,700 injured.
The Israeli army says hundreds of Hamas militants 'invaded Israel'
The Israeli military said “hundreds” of Hamas militants were involved in the surprise attack against Israel Saturday morning.
In a news briefing, a spokesman rephrased a question about how many militants had “entered” the country.
“They didn’t enter Israel. They invaded Israel this morning. It’s important to mention that,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesperson.
He spoke around 8 p.m. local time and said the military was still “engaged” with militants in 22 locations, including in situations where Israeli hostages were being held. He would not provide numbers for hostages or what Israel has called “prisoners of war,” held in Israel or taken to Gaza.
He said militants had fired more than 3,000 missiles at Israel, a number that did not include a barrage minutes earlier he said was fired toward Tel Aviv.
Hecht also denied that recent troop buildups in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had taken troops away from the Gaza border.
He would not discuss Israel’s attacks on Hamas in Gaza except to say that “everything's on the table,” including a possible ground incursion. “We are in full battle rhythm and ready for a long, long,” event, he said.
President Biden condemns attacks in Israel
President Biden condemned the Hamas attacks in Israel and pledged "rock-solid" support for the country.
"We will not ever fail to have their back," Biden said on Saturday.
He added that his staff will continue to be in contact with leaders throughout the region, including Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan as well as the Palestinian Authority.
The president has spent much of the day meeting with his national security advisers as the crisis unfolded.
Death toll rises in Gaza, with over 230 Palestinians killed following Israel's strikes
The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said about 232 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 1,700 others have been injured. The deaths come after the Israeli military launched air strikes over the region in response to the Hamas assault.
Reactions in the Middle East reflect Palestinian woes in Gaza, West Bank
Governments across the Middle East are calling for calm and restraint, but several are also saying that this dramatic escalation in violence didn’t happen in a vacuum.
The statements issued by Middle East leaders on Saturday have been measured and cautious. They balance between an understanding the U.S. will back Israel's full-scale response to this brazen attack by militants in the Gaza Strip, as well as a public Arab sentiment around the suffering of some 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza, who have struggled with years of blockade and the trauma of past wars with Israel.
The United Arab Emirates, which has ties with Israel, issued a brief statement calling for “utmost restraint and an immediate ceasefire in order to avoid serious repercussions."
Jordan and Turkey issued similar calls for restraint, though Jordan also said it’s been warning of the repercussions of Israeli raids throughout Palestinian cities in the West Bank. The AP said nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed this year by Israeli forces in the West Bank.
Egypt, which has mediated in past wars between militant groups in Gaza and Israel, says its foreign minister has spoken to counterparts across Europe and the Middle East to try to bring some calm to the situation.
Saudi Arabia, which is in serious talks with the Biden administration to formalize ties with Israel, said it has repeatedly been warning of “an explosive situation” in the absence of a peace process and continued Israeli occupation. It called for restraint on both sides.
Qatar, meanwhile, said it holds Israel alone responsible for the current escalation due to its ongoing violations of Palestinians rights, including skirmishes and clashes between Muslim worshippers and Israeli police at the sensitive holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem, sacred to Muslims and Jews.
Israeli forces fight to regain control of region around Gaza
Israeli soldiers are fending off Hamas air and ground attacks in 22 locations. Multiple Israeli soldiers have also been killed, though the exact number of casualties has not been determined, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.
Tanks and fighter jets have been deployed to assist with the efforts to regain control of the Gaza region, which Hagari described as the army's main concern as of now.
Israeli special forces are also deployed in Ofakim and Be'eri, two towns outside of the Gaza Strip where Hamas have taken people as hostages, Hagari said.
He added that the army's goal is to remove Hamas militants from the country. Until then, he urged Israeli citizens to stay home.
Biden vows 'rock solid and unwavering' support to Israel
President Biden provided more details on his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Biden told the prime minister that the U.S. is prepared to offer "all appropriate means of support" to the Israeli government.
"Terrorism is never justified," Biden said in a statement. "My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering."
The president and his staff will continue to closely monitor the situation. Biden added that he will remain in close contact with Netanyahu.
According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently at the White House, attending meetings and calling foreign counterparts regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Israeli death toll rises to 70
About 70 Israelis have been killed in the surprise air and ground attacks that began Saturday morning, according to Israel’s rescue service.
Magen David Adom said hundreds more have been wounded as of 5:35 p.m. local time.
Netanyahu vows to exact an 'immense price from the enemy'
At an emergency meeting with Israel’s cabinet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday that the country is at war and he seeks "victory."
He said the first objective was to regain control of Israeli communities where Palestinian militants have infiltrated. Israel has begun launching airstrikes on Gaza. Meanwhile, Gaza's rocket fire on Israel continues.
Netanyahu also vowed to exact an "immense price from the enemy" as well as "reinforce other fronts" so that no one mistakenly joins the war.
Israeli military spokesman Nir Dinar told NPR that Hamas has captured Israelis. He could not confirm if there were soldiers or civilians among those taken hostage. Hamas said it has taken Israelis hostage and aims to release Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
European leaders back Israel after attack from Gaza
The European Union’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles said the EU is in solidarity with Israel amid the attacks and called for renewed focus on negotiations toward a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, condemned the violence against Israel.
"We stand in full solidarity with Israel & its right under intl. law to defend itself against terror," Baerbock wrote on X.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked by the attacks, adding that "Israel has an absolute right to defend itself."
French President Emmanuel Macron echoed his support for Israel, calling the assault "terrorist attacks."
Biden offers support in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Israel's prime minister office said President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday about the Hamas attacks that unfolded in Israel.
Biden told Netanyahu that the U.S. stands alongside Israel and fully supports the country's right to self-defense, according to the office.
"Prime Minister thanked US President Biden for the unreserved support and made it clear that a forceful, prolonged campaign – which Israel will win – is necessary," the office said.
U.S. closely monitors situation, vows to give Israel support
President Biden was briefed early Saturday by senior national security officials on the surprise Hamas attack, a White House official told reporters.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration stands in solidarity with Israel. Blinken added that U.S. officials remain in close contact with their Israeli partners.
"The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities," Blinken said in a statement.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is also closely monitoring the situation, said that in the coming days, the Department of Defense will work to "ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself."
From Saudi Arabia to Egypt, regional officials call for restraint
Saudi Arabia, which is in serious negotiations with Washington to formalize ties with Israel, called for restraint from both sides. But Saudi Arabia also said it’s been warning of the dangers of an “explosive situation” and the consequences of continued Israeli occupation.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan echoed calls for restraint, urging Israel and Palestinians to "act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions."
Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of Lebanon congratulated the Palestinian factions involved. The group added that it’s a message to countries seeking to normalize ties with Israel that the Palestinian cause remains alive.
Egypt, which borders Gaza and has been a mediator in past wars, says its foreign minister is working the phones to try to stop the escalation.
Nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed and at least 1,600 are wounded
The Gaza Health Ministry says 198 Palestinians were killed in Saturday’s violence. Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told NPR the majority of those killed were militants. The Health Ministry also said at least 1,610 Palestinians were wounded.
Israeli death toll climbs to 40
At least 40 people have been killed in the surprise assault in Israel, the country's rescue service, Magen David Adom, announced on 3 p.m. local time.
The group added that hundreds more are wounded and needing medical care. MDA said it has deployed helicopters and bulletproof ambulances to transport survivors to hospitals across the country.
At least one member of the national rescue service has been killed. Four others from MDA have been injured, the group said.
Egypt, a mediator between Israel and Palestinian militants, talks with EU, UAE about the conflict
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt said it is in communication with officials from the European Union and the United Arab Emirates to address the intensifying Israel-Gaza conflict.
Egypt, which borders both Israel and the Gaza Strip, has been a frequent mediator between the two sides over the years.
In recent weeks, Egyptian mediators have reportedly sought to broker an agreement that would prevent Gaza-Israel violence, financially stabilize Hamas' government employees in Gaza and increase the number of Palestinian laborers allowed to work in Israel.
The latest violence could threaten efforts to reach a U.S.-brokered diplomatic deal for formal relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem condemns the attack
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said it is "aware that there have been casualties as a result of these incidents" and that embassy staff was sheltering in place.
"We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.
Gaza militants carry out a deadly surprise attack unprecedented in its scale
Starting at 6:30 a.m. local time, Palestinian militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip launched a combined offensive on Israel, infiltrating on paragliders, through the Mediterranean Sea and over land, Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.
Fighting has continued for hours between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen inside at least five southern Israeli communities close to Gaza — the town of Sderot and the kibbutz communities of Nahal Oz, Beeri, Magen and Kfar Aza — as well as two Israeli military camps in the area, Hecht said.
Simultaneously, Palestinian militants in Gaza fired heavy barrages of more than 2,000 rockets toward Israel. Air raid sirens and loud booms were heard in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and across central and southern Israel early Saturday morning.
At least 22 people have been killed in the attack and hundreds more are being treated, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service. The Israeli military has declared a “state of war alert, is calling up reservist soldiers and has announced strikes on neighboring Gaza.
In a statement, top Hamas militant commander Mohammed Deif called for a regional war. He said the attacks were in response to Israeli "desecration" of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a reference to Jewish religious ultranationalists who visited the holy site, also revered in Judaism as the Temple Mount, this week during a Jewish holiday.
Saturday's violence took place on the Jewish Sabbath and the Simchat Torah holiday, and a day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the pivotal 1973 Yom Kippur War, when Israel came under a surprise deadly attack by Arab countries.