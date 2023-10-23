Israel-Hamas war: Gaza officials say more than 5,000 people killed; two hostages released from Gaza
Editor's note: This live blog is no longer being updated.
Israeli continues to pound Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 ahead of an expected ground offensive.
Here's what we're following:
- The International Committee of the Red Cross said it facilitated the release of two hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
- Palestinian officials offered a revised casualty count on Monday, saying more than 5,000 people had died, including 436 in the last 24 hours, as Israel continues to conduct airstrikes.
- Two aid convoys carried supplies into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing over the weekend as relief groups say local fuel and medical supplies are nearly exhausted.
Questions still swirl around last week’s devastating hospital blast
The blast that killed hundreds last week at a hospital in Gaza continues to be a topic of hot debate online.
But experts are increasingly doubtful that the publicly available evidence will be enough to resolve the question of who was behind the incident.
“I don't think the question will ever get fully resolved using open source intelligence,” says Andres Gannon, a professor of political science at Vanderbilt University.
Hundreds of Palestinians were sheltering in the courtyard of Al Ahli Arab Hospital on Tuesday, believing the Christian-run hospital would be a safe haven.
Just before 7 p.m. local time, militants began firing a barrage of rockets from a site west of the hospital.
Moments later there was a terrible explosion at the site. Hundreds were killed, according to eyewitnesses and official statements.
Hamas quickly claimed, without presenting evidence, that it was an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces said it was a failed militant rocket that fell short of its intended target. But publicly available evidence presents problems for both versions of the story.
Many experts, including Gannon, agree that the visual evidence doesn’t support a standard Israeli airstrike. Those strikes typically leave large craters, damage structures, and spread shrapnel over a large area. Hamas has said they have yet to find physical evidence at the site, which investigators say would normally be there.
But the Israeli account that it was a failed rocket also has problems.
Israel says the rockets came from the west, and independent video evidence supports that.
But in the video closest to the blast, there’s the sound of something whizzing by. That sound is marked by the Doppler effect, which can be heard in the rise and fall in pitch as something moves towards an observer and then away from them.
An NGO called Earshot analyzed that sound and found whatever fell very likely came from the east, not the west.
“We’re saying that this is reducing the probability of this coming from the west,” says Earshot director Lawrence Abu Hamdan. “It’s rocket science after all, so we can’t rule it out.”
https://t.co/8gAKfOubtz performed a Doppler Effect analysis from two videos from the missile attack on the Al-Ahli hospital. The results cast doubt on the IDF’s claim that the missile that hit the hospital approached from the south-west. #AlAhli #IDF 1/7 pic.twitter.com/eDz9emxz6H— earshot.ngo (@earshot_ngo) October 20, 2023
A misfired rocket could have changed direction, but Israeli officials have yet to explain the precise flight path.
Abu Hamdan says it will take time and careful work to put together a coherent explanation for the hospital blast.
“No one strand of evidence will tell the story here,” he says.
Others say that the publicly available evidence, as it stands, is unlikely to give a timely answer. Because the incident happened at night in an active war zone, the available video just might not be enough, says Marc Garlasco, a former United Nations war crimes investigator.
“I totally get why people are concerned about this,” he says. “It was a horrible thing, but man — there’s been a lot of people killed since that incident, right?”
And many more are in urgent need of attention, he says, as hospitals remain out of fuel and air strikes intensify.
Garlasco says he hopes the UN can eventually conduct a war crimes investigation to establish who was behind the explosion.
Former President Obama issues a statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict
In a Medium blog post, former President Barack Obama condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7. He reiterated his belief that Israel has a "right to exist" and to respond to these attacks, but that the country must abide by "international law."
"Upholding these values is important for its own sake — because it is morally just and reflects our belief in the inherent value of every human life. Upholding these values is also vital for building alliances and shaping international opinion — all of which are critical for Israel’s long-term security," Obama wrote
Obama concluded with a call to reject all anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab or anti-Palestinian sentiment.
“But if we care about keeping open the possibility of peace, security and dignity for future generations of Israeli and Palestinian children — as well as for our own children — then it falls upon all of us to at least make the effort to model, in our own words and actions, the kind of world we want them to inherit,” he wrote.
Read more of his statement here.
The Beirut Marine bombing takes on added meaning on its 40th anniversary
On Oct. 23, 1983, a suicide bomber hit the American barracks at Beirut International Airport, killing 241 U.S. service members in the deadliest attack on Marines since World War II.
A second explosion killed 58 French paratroopers who were part of the same peacekeeping force.
The U.S. eventually determined that Iranian-backed Hezbollah was responsible. The bombing is often cited as the beginning of the war on terror.
Officials gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the blast, paying tribute to the victims and restating the U.S.'s commitment to the people of Lebanon.
U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea also drew a connection between the decades-old act of violence and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
"Today, we reject, and the Lebanese people reject, the threats of some to drag Lebanon into a new war," she said in her remarks.
"We continue to renounce any attempts to shape the region’s future through intimidation, violence, and terrorism — and here I am talking about not just Iran and [Hezbollah], but also Hamas and others, who falsely paint themselves as a noble 'resistance,' and who most certainly do not represent the aspirations — or the values — of the Palestinian people, while they try to rob Lebanon and its people of their bright future," Shea added.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire along its northern border with Lebanon in recent days, stoking fears of a wider war. And the U.S. is sending military assistance — and telling thousands of troops to prepare for potential deployment — to the region.
Addressing calls for a cease fire, Biden says release the hostages 'then we can talk'
Activists, humanitarian organizations, some members of Congress (and many Congressional staffers), Hollywood celebrities and even China are calling for a cease fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.
President Biden, notably, has not called for one.
Reporters asked him Monday whether the U.S. would support a cease fire in exchange for release of those held hostage by Hamas.
"We should have those hostages released and then we can talk," he said.
Hamas released two more hostages late Monday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
Two more hostages have been released from Gaza, Red Cross says
The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has facilitated the release of two hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. It’s the second hostage release since militants invaded southern Israel and abducted them 2 1/2 weeks ago.
The Red Cross said the release took place Monday evening.
Israeli public broadcasting identified the released Israelis as Nurit Yitzhak Cooper and Yocheved Lifshitz, around 80 and 85 years old, respectively. Their husbands are reportedly still being held in Gaza.
Israel says 220 hostages are still in Gaza.
Last Friday an American mother and daughter were released. Other U.S. citizens remain missing or held hostage.
Israel continues to bombard Gaza and is preparing for a possible ground invasion.
Biden says he and Pope Francis are 'on the same page' regarding Israel
President Biden on Monday told reporters that he and Pope Francis were “on the same page” on Israel after a call the two had on Sunday.
“The Pope and I are on the same page. He was very, very interested in what we are doing to deal with some of the crises we are facing, particularly in Israel this time around,” Biden told reporters in answer to a question about the call.
“I laid out to him what the game plan was, how we thought we should be providing the kind of assistance to Israel they needed, and the Pope was across the board supportive of what we're doing,” Biden said.
White House says it's an 'hour by hour' effort to locate American hostages
John Kirby, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said at a Monday briefing that the Biden administration is pleased that two American hostages are coming home, and still working to locate and secure the release of others.
"It is literally an hour-by-hour effort here at the White House and at the State Department to find out where these folks are and to try to make the effort to get them out and get them back," he said.
He declined to give a specific number of U.S. hostages, but categorized the amount as "a handful." He said 10 Americans still remain unaccounted for altogether.
Kirby said it's not possible to say more publicly about the efforts to free the hostages, based on "where we are in the process." But he said the U.S. is in ongoing conversations with its partners in the region.
He also took questions about Israel and Gaza at the wide-ranging briefing, including responding to reports (which NPR has not independently verified) that the U.S. is urging Israel to delay an expected ground incursion into Gaza.
Kirby didn't confirm or deny that, saying only that the Israel Defense Forces "need to decide for themselves how they're going to conduct operations."
"We're not in the business of dictating terms to them and we're certainly not going to be in the business here at the White House of previewing any future operations one way or another," he added. "That would be inappropriate."
Kirby declined to say whether the administration has heard of other countries pushing for a delay.
But he stressed that the U.S. has been in contact with Israel since the early hours of the conflict to "ascertain their aims" and hear their answers to the "tough questions any military ought to be asking before you launch a major operation," including about unintended consequences.
U.N. relief agency says 35 staffers have been killed in Gaza
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said 35 of its workers have been killed since Oct. 7.
The U.N. agency, which provides assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank, said in a post on X that many of those killed were teachers in UNRWA schools.
It said earlier Monday that many of its workers have been displaced themselves but continue to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza.
"UNRWA medical teams are working in 90 shelters but urgently need safe + sustained access to fuel + medicine," the agency added.
UNRWA says nearly 600,000 internally displaced people are sheltering in 150 of its facilities in Gaza.
On average, it says, the shelters are accommodating about 2.57 times their designed capacity. The most crowded shelter, at its most crowded time, held 11 times its designed capacity.
EU foreign ministers call for more financial support for Gaza aid
Foreign ministers of the European Union have committed to provide financial support to Gaza's humanitarian aid efforts, according to the EU's foreign policy chief.
High Representative Joseph Borrell told reporters on Mondaythat there was consensus among the group on the need to increase humanitarian aid to the region as water, food, fuel and medical supplies dwindle.
But the EU diplomats stopped short of calling for a humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas as some member governments signaled hesitation toward the idea, Reuters reported.
The U.K. joins other nations, saying Israel was not responsible for Gaza hospital blast
The U.K. has joined the ranks of Western leaders siding with Israel on the cause of the devastation at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza last week.
Palestinian officials, who say the blast left more than 470 people dead, continue to blame the incident on Israel.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told parliament on Monday that British intelligence found the missile was likely launched from inside Gaza, a possible misfire. Israel has blamed the attack on a militant group, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which operates inside Gaza.
On the basis of the deep knowledge of our intelligence and weapons experts, the British government judges that the explosion at the al-Ahli Arab hospital was likely caused by a missile – or part of one – that was launched from within Gaza towards Israel.— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 23, 2023
President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also said Israel is not responsible for the explosion.
➡️ Read more about the known evidence for the hospital blast.
U.S. troops came under drone attack in Syria for the second time in a week
Two drones were shot down by U.S. defensive systems at the Al Tanf airbase in Syria, the Department of Defense said on Monday.
The coalition base, which tracks Iran's movements along a highway from Iraq to Syria, has already been targeted at least once in the last week.
At least two more bases have been attacked in the last week, stoking fears of a regional expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Earlier Monday, the a spokesperson for the Iraqi army said that the state would go after militants who conducted some of the attacks, according to the Associated Press.
Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul reportedly said that the prime minister ordered the country's security agency to pursue those who carried out the attacks to prevent harm to Iraq's national security.
A third small convoy of aid has made its way through the Rafah border crossing
Another small convoy of aid has made its way into Gaza from Egypt, the Associated Press reported.
This is the third shipment of food, water and medicine to be allowed into the region, where relief groups say a humanitarian crisis is growing more dire by the hour.
The shipments amount to about three percent of the supplies that would've crossed the border before the hostilities began, according to the U.N. About 1.4 million people are estimated to be displaced in Gaza, with nearly 580,000 sheltering from potential attacks, sending shelters to 2.5 times more than their designated capacity.
A 22-year-old Israeli-American reservist was killed in a Hezbollah missile attack
A 22-year-old Israeli-American soldier was killed on Friday by anti-tank missile fire near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said. Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah militants have increasingly clashed along the border in recent days.
Omer Balva, a staff sergeant in the Artillery Corps, was among the more than 300,000 reservists Israel mobilized after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. He was also a native of Rockville, Md.
He attended the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Maryland from age 7 through high school, the school said on Instagram, calling him "an unabashed advocate for the State of Israel."
"He is a hero to the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the school," it added. "We are devastated and heartbroken."
The Washington Post reports that Balva moved to Israel with his parents (who emigrated to the U.S. from Israel in the 1990s) after finishing high school in 2019. He enlisted in the IDF and enrolled at Reichman University in Herzliya, where he studied business administration and economics.
Balva was on vacation in the U.S. when Hamas attacked Israel and he was called up to fight, according to the New York Times. His close friend Ethan Missner said he had been traveling with his girlfriend of four years, whom he was planning on proposing to soon.
Balva's parents, three siblings and girlfriend spoke at his funeral in Israel on Sunday, which the Times reports was attended by thousands of people.
EU leaders expected to discuss the Israel-Hamas war in an annual meeting today
European Union foreign ministers are meeting Monday in Luxembourg, with the Israel-Hamas war expected to dominate the meeting.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said foreign ministers were planning to discuss the lack of access for aid deliveries. "I don't want to put the blame on anyone but the fact is they are not entering," he said ahead of talks.
While some EU officials have been criticized recently for statements that seemed to downplay the plight of Palestinian civilians, Borrell underscored that they are also victims of Hamas and that the loss of every civilian should be of equal concern.
The meeting comes on the same day Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in the Mideast to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Rutte says he'll seek clarification from the Israeli government on how a Dutch citizen died in Gaza where she had gone to visit family just before the outbreak of the war. Rutte also called for a “humanitarian pause” in fighting to get aid to trapped civilians.
A doctor in Gaza says hospital patients have nowhere to go but the floor
The Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza says more than 5,000 people have been killed and another 14,000 wounded in escalating Israeli air strikes.
Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, a doctor at Shifa — Gaza’s main hospital — told NPR that patients have nowhere to go but on the hospital floors.
"Not only are the supplies consumed, but the staff is consumed," he said. "My colleagues have to deal with personal loss, with family members killed."
Israel reports more than 1,400 killed and said today that Hamas has taken 222 hostages — more than previously known — complicating an expected ground offensive.
Limited aid convoys started to trickle into Gaza from Egypt over the weekend, but the U.N. says the food, water and medicine do not come close to meeting the critical needs there.
U.N.: Aid delivered to Gaza represents just 3% of normal supply levels
A total of 34 truckloads of aid were delivered to Gaza over the weekend. The shipments amount to about three percent of what would normally cross the border before the hostilities began, according to the U.N.
The trucks contain medicine and medical supplies, along with food and water.
No fuel has been allowed to enter Gaza. For normal Palestinians, gasoline and diesel have become impossible to obtain, limiting their mobility. Many families report that their only remaining fuel is what is left in their vehicle’s tank.
With Gaza’s main power plant still out of operation, fuel is also needed to power generators for critical infrastructure, including hospitals, desalination plants and wastewater treatment facilities.
Israeli military shows graphic footage of Hamas attack to foreign journalists
TEL AVIV — Israel’s military has shown foreign journalists graphic footage of the Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7.
The showing was part of Israel’s effort to highlight the atrocities as it continues its bombardment of Gaza which has killed more than 5,000 Palestinians.
Israel’s military screened 43 minutes of the graphic footage to foreign media, including NPR, at an army base on the condition that the images not be documented.
It said the footage came from Hamas body cameras, Israeli security cameras and other sources. It showed acts of brutality including an attempted beheading.
“We will not let the world forget who we are fighting,” said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
Said Major Gen. Mickey Edelstein, “We failed to protect our people.”
Edelstein said close to 2,000 Hamas men carried out the attacks at around 30 locations and that Israel has captured and interrogated dozens of those involved.
In Gaza, fuel and medical supplies are nearly exhausted, relief groups say
An emergency supply of fuel held by the U.N.’s relief agency for Palestinians, known as UNRWA, will be exhausted within a few days, officials have warned.
“Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach those in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner-general, in a statement issued Sunday.
“Without fuel, we will fail the people of Gaza whose needs are growing by the hour, under our watch.”
We are in shock and mourning.— UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 22, 2023
It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in📍#Gaza have been killed since October 7.
Half of these colleagues were @unrwa teachers.
As an Agency, we are devastated. We are grieving with each other and with the families. pic.twitter.com/TPTdUAAjg3
Virtually every medical specialty in Gaza has run out of supplies, said Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British-Palestinian surgeon working at al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical center.
An estimated 15,000 wounded “have consumed all of the supplies in the system, from the medication to the equipment to everything you can imagine is required to care for such traumatic injuries and such critically ill patients,” he told NPR.
“Not only are the supplies consumed, but also the staff has been consumed,” he added. More than 20 doctors have died as intense airstrikes and shelling continue across the region. UNRWA reported that 29 of their staff have been killed in Gaza.
As of Oct. 19, the World Health Organization had documented 62 attacks on health care facilities and ambulances across the region.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs said on Monday that seven hospitals, all in Gaza City and northern Gaza, were forced to shut down due to damage, lack of power and supplies and/or evacuation orders.
Palestinian officials offer an updated death toll from Gaza
Palestinian officials in Gaza said on Monday that 5,087 people have died in ongoing Israeli airstrikes. That's an increase of 436 since Sunday's numbers.
Israel's ministry said on Monday that it had hit over 320 targets in Gaza over the last 24 hours.
The Hamas-run health ministry said that the majority of the resulting 436 deaths from the last day occurred in the southern Gaza Strip, the area where Israel ordered northern Gaza residents to evacuate to ahead of a looming ground offensive.
The Hamas-run interior ministry said the overall number of dead from the ongoing conflict included 2,055 children and that an additional 15,273 people have been wounded. These claims have yet to be independently verified.
Israeli officials say more than 1,400 Israelis have died from the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
Germany bans pro-Palestinian protests over antisemitism concerns
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined a broad coalition of groups at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to rally in support of Israel yesterday.
Police say some 10,000 people showed up. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from Berlin that much of the focus was on growing antisemitism in Germany, including the firebombing of a Berlin synagogue last week. One speaker suggested that anyone caught shouting antisemitic slogans be deported.
Just a week ago, Berlin officials banned all protests from pro-Palestinian groups out for fear of antisemitic slogans being shouted by participants. Berlin is home to Germany's largest Palestinian population, and protesters have defied the ban, leading to multiple clashes with police.
Germany’s government believes it has a special role to defend Israel and Jews given its past, as Schmitz explained on NPR's All Things Considered.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Israel and Egypt last week, declaring solidarity with Israel and saying Germany's existence depends on that of Israel's.
That phrase dates back to his predecessor, Angela Merkel, who coined the term in German on a visit to Israel, Schmitz explains:
"This is literally translated as 'reason of state' in German, and it means that the security and existence of Israel is tied to the foundation of modern Germany, given the atrocities that Germany committed against Jews in the Holocaust during World War II."
Israel raises the confirmed number of Hamas hostages to 222
Israeli authorities have said in recent days that Hamas took some 200 people hostage out of Israel on Oct. 7. Now they say that number is 222.
The Israel Defense Forces said Monday that the total now includes a number of foreign nationals who weren't initially on the list.
“We are working in all ways to free the hostages and bring them home,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, according to the Guardian, adding that the weekend Israeli raids inside Gaza were aimed at gathering information on them.
The number of confirmed hostages has increased, even after Hamas freed two of them.
Judith Raanan, 59, and Natalie Raanan, 17, a mother and daughter from Illinois, were released from Gaza on Friday, the result of negotiations between the U.S., Israel, Hamas and Qatar.
U.S. officials have said Americans are among the hostages being held by Hamas, and 10 are still unaccounted for.
Israelis and Palestinians signed a peace memorandum 25 years ago today
On this day 25 years ago, peace between Israel and Palestinians seemed almost within reach.
In October 1998, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority leader Yasser Arafat met in rural Maryland to try to hammer out a pathway towards peace. President Bill Clinton served as their mediator.
They came up with what is known as the Wye River Memorandum.
Israel agreed to give Palestinians control over additional parts of the West Bank, and in exchange, Palestinians would take specific steps to prevent attacks on Israeli civilians.
Both Netanyahu and Arafat expressed their commitment to and high hopes for the agreement at its signing event (hear more from NPR's Morning Edition). It had widespread support inside and outside of Israel.
But months later, Netanyahu suspended the agreement, saying the Palestinians weren't doing enough to curb terrorist activities.
How close is Israel to launching a ground invasion?
Israel has been warning of a ground invasion of Gaza for days. Does this mean it's imminent?
There's a reason Israel has called up more than 300,000 reservists, says Brian Katulis, a senior fellow and vice president of policy at the nonpartisan think tank Middle East Institute.
"It looks like they're poised to split Gaza in half and try to do something here," he told Morning Edition. "The longer-term questions are very difficult to answer in the current fog of war and the threats that they face."
He says Israel — and the U.S. — are trying to balance competing priorities: defending itself and eliminating threats from Hamas, while also rescuing hostages and preventing a wider regional war. Many fear that a ground invasion "could be the spark that lights wider regional escalation" and cuts off the hostage negotiations.
Israel is still facing missile strikes from Gaza and its northern border, as well as threats from Syria. Katulis says even though a ground invasion isn't moving forward at the moment, its air campaign on Gaza is "unprecedented," taking a huge toll both on Hamas and civilians.
"Even the current status quo doesn't seem like it will hold, because you've got ongoing military operations across multiple borders," he adds. "It could get worse, and it looks like it might get worse almost no matter what Israel decides to do on the ground invasion."
Katulis says Israel's immediate goal for a ground invasion is to eliminate the threat from Hamas, and in particular the vast network of underground tunnels where the group keeps rockets, ammunition and seemingly many of its hostages.
"One of the goals, if it goes on the ground operation, is to eliminate a threat that ... I should note, grew under a decade and a half of a blockade that was intended to stop this sort of stuff," he adds.
But he says it doesn't seem as though Israel has much clarity about what would happen next: Who would rule Gaza, how they would prevent it from "becoming a state of anarchy as it has in previous instances."
He says the lack of answers is in part because Israel is still trying to get back on its feet after the Hamas attack and deal with immediate threats.
Detroit police find no evidence of antisemitic motive in synagogue president stabbing
Authorities in Michigan are continuing to search for the person who fatally stabbed the president of a Detroit synagogue over the weekend.
Police say they’ve found no evidence that antisemitism was a motive for the slaying of 40-year-old Samantha Woll, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue.
Woll's body was found at her home on Saturday morning, police said.
"Investigators are working with the FBI to forensically analyze all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll's death," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.
Gary Fried, a friend of Woll's, says her violent death is a shock.
"She really was a genuinely kind, sweet person who touched everyone that she knew," Fried told NPR.
The news of Woll's death roiled the state of Michigan on the same day that Michigan State University apologized for airing a photo of Hitler alongside a quiz question as part of the school's football game.
MSU's interim president described the content as "unacceptable" exposure for the local Jewish community during a sensitive time.
➡️ Read more about the death ofDetroit Synagogue president Samantha Woll.
U.N. aid coordinator says 20 trucks entering Gaza a day is 'wholly insufficient'
The United Nations says 34 aid trucks entered Gaza over the weekend, carrying the first humanitarian aid since Hamas attacked Israel two weeks ago.
Another 20 are expected to enter today, says Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory. But she called that "a drop in the bucket," telling Morning Edition, "It's not nearly enough."
She declined to say how many trucks a day would be enough, but stressed that "20 a day is wholly insufficient in terms of the need." She noted that Gaza hasn't had access to water, electricity or fuel, and that food and medicines are in extremely short supply.
Fuel is key, she stressed, since it's needed for hospitals to treat the thousands of injured Palestinians, for seawater desalination plants to provide safe drinking water and for the trucks themselves to distribute aid throughout the territory.
How can the U.N. make sure the fuel won't be used for weapons? Hastings says it's worked with the Israelis for over a decade in terms of how to get it into Gaza securely.
"We are in negotiations and discussions with the Israelis right now to ensure the mechanisms that are used will continue, to make sure the fuel goes to the U.N. agencies, the hospitals, the desalination plants," she said.
She said Israel — and Hamas — are required to abide by rules of conflict, and that the U.N. expects to be able to deliver humanitarian aid throughout Gaza whether it's in the midst of air strikes or an expected ground invasion. The U.N. is also calling for the release of the some 200 Israelis taken hostage by Hamas, she said.
Hastings said the prospects for peace seemed bleak even before Oct. 7, and especially so now.
"What we need right now is a humanitarian ceasefire," she said. "A ceasefire so that we can get back on some semblance of dialogue."
Another 14 trucks carrying essential aid have crossed into Gaza
JERUSALEM — A second shipment of humanitarian aid for Palestinians arrived in Gaza on Sunday night as 14 trucks carrying water, food and medicine crossed the border from Egypt.
The second convoy of aid trucks passed through the Rafah crossing after a long delay. Each truck was thoroughly inspected to make sure no weapons bound for Hamas militants were onboard.
Relief workers say the supplies are just a fraction of what’s needed for the more than 700,000 Palestinians who have fled their homes in northern Gaza to escape constant airstrikes by the Israeli military.
On Sunday, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and affirmed there would be a continued flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, but that could change if and when an anticipated Israeli incursion into Gaza gets underway.
Western leaders call for 'stability' while affirming Israel's right to respond
A group of Western leaders issued a joint statement late Sunday reiterating support for Israel's "right to defend itself against terrorism" while also calling for the country to adhere to humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.
The statement came after a phone call between President Biden, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom.
The leaders committed to coordinating with partners in the region to ensure aid reached those in Gaza, as well as "close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace," the statement reads.
The comments from Western leaders came after Biden held a call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which agreed to a "continued flow" of aid into Gaza.
The conversation was just one of dozens Netanyahu has had with world leaders in recent days. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is visiting Israel today, while France's Macron is scheduled to visit tomorrow.
China’s special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, is also in the region today. Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is also planning to head to the Middle East, but will start with allies in Tehran, Iran on Monday,
Israel launched 'limited raids' on Gaza overnight
Israel's military said its ground forces mounted limited raids into Gaza overnight, according to a report from Reuters. Airstrikes from the country also targeted Palestinian militants who are assembling ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion.
Two Palestinians were killed as the raids struck the Jalazone refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Israel also said that a soldier and three others were wounded by an anti-tank missile during the attacks.
Some media reported several explosions near Palestinian hospitals overnight, but NPR was not able to verify these reports.
Israel's chief military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said in a televised briefing that the ground raids were also designed to gather intelligence on the 222 people Israel said were taken hostage during an Oct. 7 raid by Hamas.
"During the night, there were raids by tank and infantry forces. These raids are raids that kill squads of terrorists who are preparing for the next stage in the war," Hagari said, according to Reuters' account of the briefing.
"These raids also locate and search for anything we can get in terms of intelligence on the missing and the hostages," he added.
The Hamas group Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Sunday that its forces had engaged with a force infiltrating southern Gaza, Reuters also reported.
"Fighters engaged with the infiltrating force, destroying two bulldozers and a tank and forced the force to withdraw, before they returned safely to base," the statement read.
It's still unclear how soon Israel may launch its full-scale invasion.