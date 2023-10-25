Israel-Hamas war: Russia and China veto the U.S.'s Mideast resolution at the U.N.

Eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images A United Nations employee checks humanitarian aid on a convoy of trucks entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing last week. Many more trucks are waiting to enter on the Egyptian side of the border.

Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Egyptian Food Bank — one of the biggest nonprofits in Egypt — spent most of the past two weeks at the Rafah border crossing, south of Gaza.

He says there were around 200 hundred trucks of aid lined up and more than a dozen cargo planes, sitting and waiting to be allowed in.

“The trucks waited for approximately 12 days, waiting for the green light,” Sarhan says. “The green light, meaning that Israel decides to stop bombing just for a few hours in order for it to go through.”

He says that there were constant rockets lighting up the sky less than one kilometer from the crossing, where all the aid, along with workers and truck drivers, were still gathered.

“This area that Israel was bombarding, it's a wasteland. No one lives there,” Sarhan says. “So they kept bombarding that area continuously every half an hour. We don't have any interpretation for that, except they were trying to intimidate and frighten the aid workers that were stationed at the border, that if they crossed, they would be bombed as well.”

He says the most difficult part of aid is usually fundraising and getting goods into a war zone. But in this instance, his organization did all of that in less than two days — and then couldn’t actually get it to the people who needed it only a few miles away.

“It was a nightmare for us aid workers,” he says.

Some aid was finally allowed through on Saturday, and a few dozen trucks total have been let in since then. But Sarhan says that’s not nearly enough.

“Before this conflict happened, a minimum of 50 to 60 trucks used to go through that border each and every day. And there was a continuous flow for people — medicine, food, whatever, in and out of the border, just like any of any other crossing between two countries,” he explains.

Now, the number allowed in he says is around 20 trucks a day, when an estimated 100 per day are needed to help the desperate situation in Gaza as millions of civilians struggle for basic necessities and hospitals run out of supplies.

“It’s not even a drop in the bucket,” Sarhan says about the amount of aid getting in. “It’s a drop in an ocean. It’s a tiny drop in an ocean of death.”