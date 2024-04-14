Focus turns to Israel's response after Iran launches an unprecedented barrage

There are now questions around how Israel may retaliate after Iran attacked it with hundreds of missiles and drones overnight on Saturday.

Since there is little diplomacy between the two countries it is likely that there will be an Israeli response of some sort, according to Natan Sachs, who directs the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution. “The big question is when and how,” he told NPR's Weekend Edition.

“If the response falls back into the rules of the game, the unwritten rules of the game, where it might be in Syria against Iranian targets or Hezbollah targets or something that is deniable, that may happen in Iran itself, perhaps something big, even, but it's not overtly from Israeli territory," he said.

Sachs said that there was a lot of pressure on Israel to show some sort of response, but that the U.S. influence on the decision will be taken into account. The U.S. has made it clear that it will not participate in any attack carried out by Israel, and that the U.S. help in thwarting this attack was successful, so there is no need for Israel to retaliate.

But will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listen to President Biden?

“The pressures on both sides are strong. Traditionally, Netanyahu would be relatively cautious. Although he has very bellicose rhetoric, until the past year, he has been a cautious leader in terms of the use of force. And generally speaking, Israel would be loath to go into such an operation without the support, at least tacit support, of the United States,” Sachs said.

He also said that he didn’t think that the Iranian attack would change much in terms of Netanyahu’s popularity inside Israel. Netanyahu is faring poorly in the polls and many blame him for the attacks of Oct. 7.

“In the case of Iran, there's a lot of support for a hard line,” said Sachs. “Very few Israelis see any room for diplomatic negotiation with Iran of any kind simply because Iran says, very clearly, it is not open to that. And so there's a lot of support for the hard line.”

