Focus turns to Israel's response after Iran launches an unprecedented barrage
Israel, its allies and other world leaders are assessing how to respond after Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel over the weekend. The great majority of strikes were shot down outside Israeli airspace by Israel, with help from allies that included the U.S. and U.K. Israel says at least one person, a young girl hit by shrapnel, was seriously injured. This is the first time Iran has directly attacked its regional foe from Iranian soil. Here's the latest on the ongoing fallout:
- President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. remains fully committed to defending Israel, but will not take part in offensive operations against Iran.
- At the U.N. Security Council, Iran said its attack was in self-defense, while Israel called for sanctions.
- Israel’s war cabinet met to discuss the country’s response.
- U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the White House is working to prevent a wider regional war in the Middle East. "We're not looking for a war with Iran," he told NPR.
Iran says its attack on Israel was in self-defense; Israel calls for sanctions on Iran
Speaking to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Iran’s ambassador to the U.N., Amir Saeid Iravani, said Iran had no other choice but to “exercise its inherent right to self-defense under international law.” He was referring to the attack on Iran’s diplomatic premises in Syria two weeks ago.
Israel has not confirmed or denied it was behind the April 1 attack. Iran and the U.S. say Israel was responsible.
Iravani said his county “does not seek escalation or war in the region,” and did not want to begin a conflict with the U.S.
Earlier, Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan held up an electronic tablet showing footage of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque with sirens blaring in the background, presumably from Saturday night, saying Iran had no respect for its own holy sites. The mosque is holy to Muslims.
“Impose all possible sanctions on Iran before it’s too late,” Erdan told the Council. “This attack crossed every red line and Israel reserves the legal right to retaliate.”
He thanked the U.S. for its help in thwarting the missiles overnight.
“The fact that Israel’s air defense proved to be superior does not change the brutality of Iran’s attack,” Erdan said.
The U.S. calls for the U.N. to 'hold Iran accountable' after attack
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the Iranian missile attack on Israel overnight Saturday.
U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood said that the Security Council has an “obligation to respond” and wanted to hold Iran accountable at the U.N., hinting at sanctions.
“Iran's reckless actions not only posed a threat to populations in Israel, but also to other U.N. member states in the region, including Jordan and Iraq. The Security Council has an obligation to not let Iran's actions go unanswered,” he said.
Wood blamed Iran in part for the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, saying that Iran's support by way of funding and training Hamas made it complicit in the attacks and the current crisis in Gaza.
“In consultation with other member states, the United States will explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable here at the United Nations. More immediately, the Security Council must unequivocally condemn Iran's aggressive actions and call for Iran and its partners and proxies to cease their attacks,” he said.
Wood said Israel has a right to defend itself, but that the U.S. does not seek escalation.
“Our actions have been purely defensive in nature. … Our goal is to de-escalate and then get back to the issue at hand: securing an end to the conflict in Gaza by getting a cease-fire in Gaza through a hostage deal, as well as surging humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need,” he said.
In turn, the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the Iranian attacks and called for a cessation of hostilities.
“It’s time to step back from the brink,” Guterres said. “It is vital to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East. Civilians are already bearing the brunt and paying the highest price.”
Iran said the attacks were a response to an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1 that killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran and the U.S. say Israel was behind that attack, though Israel has not taken responsibility.
Israel is under dueling pressures over a response, one expert says
There are now questions around how Israel may retaliate after Iran attacked it with hundreds of missiles and drones overnight on Saturday.
Since there is little diplomacy between the two countries it is likely that there will be an Israeli response of some sort, according to Natan Sachs, who directs the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution. “The big question is when and how,” he told NPR's Weekend Edition.
“If the response falls back into the rules of the game, the unwritten rules of the game, where it might be in Syria against Iranian targets or Hezbollah targets or something that is deniable, that may happen in Iran itself, perhaps something big, even, but it's not overtly from Israeli territory," he said.
Sachs said that there was a lot of pressure on Israel to show some sort of response, but that the U.S. influence on the decision will be taken into account. The U.S. has made it clear that it will not participate in any attack carried out by Israel, and that the U.S. help in thwarting this attack was successful, so there is no need for Israel to retaliate.
But will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listen to President Biden?
“The pressures on both sides are strong. Traditionally, Netanyahu would be relatively cautious. Although he has very bellicose rhetoric, until the past year, he has been a cautious leader in terms of the use of force. And generally speaking, Israel would be loath to go into such an operation without the support, at least tacit support, of the United States,” Sachs said.
He also said that he didn’t think that the Iranian attack would change much in terms of Netanyahu’s popularity inside Israel. Netanyahu is faring poorly in the polls and many blame him for the attacks of Oct. 7.
“In the case of Iran, there's a lot of support for a hard line,” said Sachs. “Very few Israelis see any room for diplomatic negotiation with Iran of any kind simply because Iran says, very clearly, it is not open to that. And so there's a lot of support for the hard line.”
How Israel was able to shoot down the Iranian barrage
Israel says it shot down 99% of the more than 300 weapons Iran fired in a sustained attack. Here’s a brief look at the weapons Iran fired, and what Israel used to counter them.
According to the Israeli military, the Iranian attack consisted of around 170 Shahed drones, which fly low and slow. They were followed by about 30 cruise missiles, which also fly relatively low and slow, though faster than the drones. Iran then unleashed about 120 ballistic missiles, which travel high and fast, and pack a much more powerful punch than the other two.
This three-pronged approach is very similar to what Russia has been doing in Ukraine over the past two years. The three separate weapons, traveling at very different speeds and altitudes, are designed to confuse and overwhelm air defenses.
But Israel, with assistance from the U.S. and others, was prepared for all three. Israel says all of the drones and cruise missiles were shot down before they reached Israeli air space. A few of the Iranian ballistic missiles made it through the defenses, but caused only limited damage and only a few injuries inside Israel.
Israel’s Iron Dome defense system has proved highly effective for more than a decade against rockets fired by Hamas out of Gaza, and this system was employed against the Iranian drones.
Israel’s most advanced air defense system, the Arrow 3, provided the main protection against Iran’s ballistic missiles. Israel’s main military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Sunday that the Arrow 3 had “proved itself against a significant number of ballistic missiles.”
The Arrow 3 has been around for several years, but had never faced such an intense onslaught.
In addition, U.S. officials said American forces in the region shot down up to seven incoming Iranian ballistic missiles.
The U.S. and Israel closely coordinated their air defense preparations in the days leading up to the attack. Still, a U.S. official described the Iranian barrage as being at the “high end” of what the U.S. and Israel expected. He described it as a “tense moment” when more than 100 Iranian ballistic missiles were in the air at the same time, all within a few minutes of Israel.
“The Iranian intent was to be highly destructive,” the U.S. official said. “But Israel really came out far ahead and clearly demonstrated its military superiority.”
U.S. received a message from Iran during the attack through intermediaries, officials said
Iran communicated to the U.S. during its attack on Israel through Swiss intermediaries, a senior administration official said.
U.S. officials received a message from Iranian officials through Swiss interlocutors, “suggesting that they were finished after this,” the official said.
The U.S. and Iran have communicated to each other via Switzerland in the past.
Officials said there was no notification from Iran prior to the attack on where they would be targeting.
"They were clearly intending to destroy and to cause casualties," the official said.
Biden was in the Situation Room during 'tense moments' of the attack
On Saturday, ahead of the attack by Iran, President Biden returned to Washington from Rehoboth Beach, Del., where he was staying for the weekend.
He was in the Situation Room getting "real time updates as this unfolded," a senior administration official said.
At one point, there were over 100 ballistic missiles in the sky, the official said, and there were minutes where it was unclear if the defense efforts by Israel and the U.S. would work.
"As the results of the defenses came in, which is when we knew the preparations and planning had succeeded, there was a bit of a relief. You can imagine those tense moments," the official said.
After the attack, Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Iran launched more than 300 munititions in its attack, U.S. defense officials say
A senior administration official said Iran intended to cause significant damage in its attack on Israel, launching more than 100 medium-range ballistic missiles, more than 150 attack drones and more than 30 land attack cruise missiles.
The official said there were more than 300 munitions launched, which was on the high end of what they were expecting for the attack.
But the official said defenses held up.
"Israel and coalition partners were able to defeat 99% of these munitions. There's virtually no infrastructure damage," the official said.
Biden told Netanyahu the U.S. won't participate in offensive operations against Iran
President Biden is urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to proceed with caution in the wake of Iranian airstrikes on the country.
According to a U.S. defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Biden told Netanyahu that the U.S. remains fully committed to defending Israel, but will not take part in offensive operations against Iran.
Netanyahu gathered his war cabinet Sunday to debate about how to respond to the Iranian air strikes. But the Israeli leadership has not indicated what shape its response might take.
Biden and Netanyahu spoke shortly after the Iranian barrage took place overnight.
U.S. military forces in the region shot down up to seven incoming ballistic missiles, according to another U.S. defense official.
In a call with reporters, a senior U.S. official said, “On the one hand, this is an unprecedented Iranian attack. It was also extraordinary feats of military prowess and cooperation with partners in defeating it. And I think Israel has to think through carefully what it does next.”
“Nobody wants to run up the escalation ladder here,” the official added.
Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza last October, Biden has made clear he does not want the conflict to expand into a wider regional war.
G7 leaders denounced the attack and said regional escalation 'must be avoided'
The G7 condemned the Iranian attack against Israel on Sunday and said it would take further measures if needed to support Israel.
In a statement, the G7 leaders said that Iran had further destabilized the region and risks a regional escalation.
“This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation,” the leaders said in their statement.
They did not give further details on how they would support Israel during further possible escalations.
The G7 is made up of the United States, Canada, Italy, Britain, France, Germany and Japan, as well as the European Union.
What we know about the young girl injured in the attack
A 7-year old Bedouin girl sustained serious injuries to the head by shrapnel from the Iranian missile attack on Israel on Sunday, reported the The Times of Israel and Haaretz.
Israeli military’s spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, confirmed the reports. Quoting hospital officials, the publications said the girl underwent surgery for a head wound. She is from the Bedouin town of Arad in the Negev region of Israel.
Pieces of a missile fell through the roof of the girl’s home where she was asleep, according to new reports. The hospital said eight others were brought in with minor shrapnel wounds.
Israel struck a purported munitions factory linked to Hezbollah on Sunday
The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that its fighter jets had struck a Hezbollah target in Lebanon.
The site of the strike was an alleged munitions production facility of the Iran-backed militia group in the area of Nabi Chit, in the Baalbek region of southern Lebanon.
The IDF said its actions were in response to attacks that crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel overnight.
According to the Times of Israel, the IDF said Hezbollah fired about 40 rockets into Israel during the weekend attack by Iran.
The Israeli military said there were no injuries reported as a result of the attack by Hezbollah, Al Jazeera reported.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire across the border with Lebanon regularly since the surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent invasion of Gaza.
Iran says it has no more planned attacks against Israel
A senior Iranian military official says Iran's "operation" against Israel has ended and there are no more attacks coming, according to Iranian state media.
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, said the attack on an Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 had to be responded to with this unprecedented launch of missiles and drones. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied being behind the attack, though the Pentagon said Israel was responsible.
Netanyahu: 'We intercepted. We blocked. Together, we will win'
After the Saturday attacks by Iran, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a brief statement on the social media platform X.
“We intercepted. We blocked. Together, we will win,” he said.
The Israel Defense Forces announced that it and its allies had intercepted about 99% of the aerial attacks launched by Iran and its proxies, which included attack drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles.
House Republicans will take up legislation supporting Israel
House Republicans are making changes to their previously announcedlegislative schedule for this week to consider a yet-to-be-revealed proposal to support Israel in light of this weekend's attack by Iran.
Republicans also aim to include language that "holds Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced in a statement released last night. "The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack."
A possible consideration could be the recently Senate-passed $95 billion foreign aid packagethat dedicated aid for Israel and Ukraine. It has yet to be taken up in the House as several Republican members resisted sending any more money to Ukraine and some progressive members expressed concern for sending aid to Israel.
Iran says it sent messages to the U.S. ahead of the attack
Iran says it sent messages to the U.S. before its unprecedented strike on Israel that it was not targeting U.S. personnel or bases. Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said his country had given 72 hours notice of the attacks and sent messages to the U.S. through other countries.
Speaking through a translator, Abdollahian explained that message, saying, "This defense is simply to attack the Israeli targets and we are not going to attack people or US bases in the region."
Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation for airstrikes on its embassy in Damascus, Syria, this month. It said it limited the airstrikes to Israeli air bases. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied that it was behind the strikes on the embassy.
Israel says almost all the drones and missiles were intercepted.
The view from Iraq and Jordan after the strikes by Iran
Iraq and Jordan — two countries that sit both geographically and politically between Iran and Israel — are finding themselves in a complicated position after the weekend attack.
Iran launched its strike just as Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani was traveling to Washington, D.C. for a long-awaited official visit with U.S. officials.
He said in a statement that the trip was taking place “at a delicate and sensitive time in the relations with the United States, as well as in the context of regional conditions and the ongoing crimes against innocents in the Palestinian territories, in addition to concerns about the widening of the conflict in our region.”
According to NPR’s Jane Arraf, several of Iraq’s largest militias and political parties are backed by Iran. Some of the drones launched in Saturday’s strike also appeared to cross Iraqi airspace, and Israel said some attacks were launched from Iraq itself.
“It’s a big friction point between the U.S. and Iraq, and it will likely make ongoing talks about the future of U.S. forces in Iraq even more difficult,” Arraf said.
Jordan is a close U.S. security ally that hosts some U.S. military forces, but it also doesn’t want to anger Iran, Arraf noted.
One of just two Arab countries to have a peace treaty with Israel, Jordan said it intercepted some Iranian drones that entered its airspace on Saturday.
Arraf said Iran state media responded, saying that if Jordan cooperated with Israel, then Jordan would be Iran’s next target.
'We're not looking for a war with Iran,' says a spokesman for the National Security Council
President Joe Biden remains committed to preventing a wider regional war from breaking out in the Middle East, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told Weekend Edition Sunday.
Kirby declined to go into more detail about what Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed — nor did he disclose whether the U.S. would support an Israeli retaliatory strike.
"Everything we're doing is trying to prevent a wider regional conflict," Kirby said. "And there's certainly no reason in our view that it needs to become so."
The U.S. is continuing to closely monitor the potential threat in the region, Kirby said, adding that no threats or attacks were, or have been, made to U.S. personnel or facilities in the region.
"We're obviously not taking that for granted," he said. "We've been clear with Iran that we will do what we need to do to protect those troops and facilities in Iraq and Syria and throughout the region."
Kirby lauded the military response to Iran's attack, which included assistance from U.S. Navy destroyers and aircraft.
The U.S. helped Israel prepare for Iran's attack by adding extra destroyers in the region and deploying additional fighter aircraft, "all of which were critical last night," Kirby said.
"It's really about sending a strong message to anyone in the region that the United States takes our interests very, very seriously. We do what we have to do, not only to protect ourselves, but our allies."
The U.N. Security Council is expected to meet today about the attack
At Israel's request, the United Nations Security Council is expected to meet Sunday afternoon in an emergency session to discuss Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.
In a letter to the Security Council on Saturday, Israel's U.N. ambassador, Gilad Erdan, said that Iran poses a direct threat to international peace, and urged the Security Council to unequivocally condemn Tehran for the attack and to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.
Meanwhile, Iran's U.N. ambassador, Saeed Iravani, who will also attend the meeting, stated in his letter to the Council that Tehran's attack on Israel was in self-defense and in accordance with the U.N. charter.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned what he called the serious escalation represented by Iran's attack on Israel and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
No Council action is expected at the meeting.
The U.K.’s Royal Air Force shot down multiple Iranian drones, prime minister says
The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force shot down “a number of Iranian attack drones” during the strike against Israel on Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a video message posted on social media.
“I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots, flying into the face of danger to protect civilians,” Sunak said.
He called the attack by Iran a “dangerous and unnecessary escalation.”
The U.K. and the U.S. were among the allied countries that helped Israel repel the Iranian strike Saturday.
Sunak said the RAF had sent additional planes to the region as part of its operations to combat the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, in nearby Iraq and Syria.
How the U.S. helped Israel shoot down missiles and drones from Iran
U.S. military forces played an active role in repelling Iran’s missile and drone attack against Israel on Saturday.
Assistance to Israel began before the attack even occurred, with U.S. officials warning Israel of the imminent threat and then alerting Israel to the launch of missiles from Iran using its spy satellites, NPR’s Tom Bowman reported on Weekend Edition Sunday.
U.S. forces then helped Israel shoot down more than 300 incoming missiles and drones, some of which were hit over Iraq before they reached Israeli airspace.
President Biden said late Saturday night that the U.S. had been moving aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers into the region over the past week.
“Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our service members, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles,” Biden said.
The U.S. used fighter aircraft in the area to target Iranian drones, and some of the ballistic missiles launched in the attack were shot down either by the Aegis ballistic missile defense systems on U.S. ships in the Mediterranean or by Patriot missile batteries in the area, Bowman said.
U.S. forces reportedly downed at least three ballistic missiles in the attack.
Iran's president says attacks were part of right to self-defense
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said his nation's missile and drone attacks on Israel overnight were part of Iran's "right for legitimate self-defense,” according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.
The attacks, which marked a major escalation of conflict in the Middle East, were in response to "the aggressive actions" of Israel "against the objectives and interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran," especially on the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, Raisi said in his statement.
Iran fired more than 300 projectiles at Israel overnight, 99% of which were shot down, according to Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. Israeli officials said there was minor damage to a military base in southern Israel and one serious injury to a 10-year-old child.
What sparked Iran's attack on Israel?
Four days ago, Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed retaliation for an April 1 strike on an Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus.
Iran has blamed Israel for this strike.
The attack killed seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two generals. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied being behind the attack, though the Pentagon said Israel was responsible.
Israel's war cabinet is set to meet this afternoon
The Israeli War Cabinet is slated to meet this afternoon after Iran launched an unprecedented attack overnight.
Officials are expected to discuss how to respond to the Iranian drone and missile attack.
Meanwhile, other governments in the Middle East, including Qatarandthe United Arab Emirates, issued statements expressing concern and calling for restraint so as not to exacerbate tensions in the region.