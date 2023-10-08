Israel is battling Hamas militants for a second day after a surprise attack

NPR

The attack on Israel on Saturday came after recent weeks of volatile clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops along the Gaza-Israel border, and deadly Israeli military raids and clashes with Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Last Saturday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza have fought multiple wars ever since the Islamist militant group took control there in 2007.

Over the years, Israel and Egypt have also imposed a blockade on the territory, worsening living conditions on the impoverished narrow coastal strip. Israel has said the blockade is necessary to stop Hamas from arming itself.

The blockades and repeated cycles of attacks in Gaza have left a heavy emotional and psychological toll among the 2 million Palestinians who live in the densely populated territory.

Israel usually intercepts most Gaza militants' rockets fired toward the country. But the attacks cause alarm for the Israeli population and the rockets that get through Israel's defenses have killed civilians and caused damage.

This time, the surprise attack against Israel was unprecedented in its scale. Hundreds of Gaza militants infiltrated several Israeli towns and military camps early Saturday, the Israeli military said, while militants in Gaza fired more than 2,000 rockets toward central and southern Israel.