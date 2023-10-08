Israel is battling Hamas militants for a second day after a surprise attack
Editor's note: This live blog is no longer being updated. Follow the latest on NPR.org.
Israel's military is striking targets in Gaza on Sunday while fighting continues against militants in southern Israel. "We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, after Hamas militants infiltrated several Israeli towns and military camps and fired thousands of rockets from Gaza in a surprise attack on Saturday.
- At least 700 have been killed in Israel and more than 2,000 wounded. The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 400 have been killed in Gaza and another 2,300 wounded.
- The U.S. is sending a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean and providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and munitions.
- Americans and other foreign nationals are among those reported killed or missing.
Pro-Palestinian protesters and counterprotesters faced off in New York City's Times Square
Times Square became the gathering place of hundreds of protesters — and many counterprotesters. A heavily policed pro-Palestinian rally took place one day after a Palestinian military group launched attacks inside Israel, further exacerbating ongoing tension in the Middle East.
“The enthusiasm, the excitement is very clear,” Miya Tada from the Party for Socialism and Liberation told Gothamist. “People are here to defend Palestine — even within the United States.”
Foreign nationals are among those missing or killed
In addition to U.S. nationals who have been reported killed or missing in the violence in Israel and Gaza, other foreign nationals are believed to be among the victims.
In a Facebook post, the family of Nathanel Young -- a British man serving in the Israeli military — say they are heartbroken to share that he was killed on the Gaza border.
The mother of another British man, Jake Marlowe, told a Jewish newspaper in London that her son was also near Gaza when the attack unfolded. He called her as rockets flew overhead, later texted that he loves her — but now hasn't been heard from since early Saturday.
Those missing also include at least 12 Nepalese students in southern Israel and 11 Thai nationals. Thailand's country’s foreign ministry says some of them may have been abducted and brought into Gaza.
A U.N. agency says its school in Gaza sheltering displaced families was hit by an air strike
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) says it is sheltering 73,538 internally displaced people in 64 schools in the Gaza Strip.
A school sheltering displaced families was "directly hit," the agency said Sunday.
"The school sheltering more than 225 people was severely damaged. No casualties were recorded among the displaced but the school sustained significant structural damage," the UNRWA said.
The agency said all of its schools across the Gaza Strip are closed, impacting 300,000 students.
Officials say at least 700 people have been killed in Israel
Israeli media say rescue service officials now believe at least 700 people have been killed in the country following attacks by Hamas.
Among the fatalities were 44 Israeli soldiers.
Israel's Health Ministry said Sunday that 2,243 people were wounded in the violence and sent to hospitals.
U.S. to send carrier strike group, other military assets to the region after Hamas attack
The U.S. is sending the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean following Hamas’ assault on Israel.
The group includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy, as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt.
In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin added that the U.S. has also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.
“The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required,” he said.
Additionally, the U.S. will provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions.
“The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days,” the statement said.
Gaza’s health authority says more than 400 people have been killed
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Sunday evening local time that 413 people were killed in Gaza following military strikes by Israel.
Another 2,300 people in Gaza were injured, the government said.
The casualties included women and children, “large numbers of whom are defenseless civilians,” the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Where are the international community’s responses to this?” the ministry asked.
A Gaza resident describes experiencing Israeli airstrikes
Gaza resident Ruba Akkila, a gender and child protection expert and translator who works with international media, said she couldn't sleep the entire night because of Israeli airstrikes.
"Sometimes you hear all those airstrikes when you are eating and practicing your daily life... and every time I do pray, I think this is the last time I am going to pray," she said.
"Every time I want to put a piece of bread or food in my mouth, I think this could be the last time I eat," she said in voice notes sent to an NPR correspondent.
Akkila said she had to go to three different stores to find bread Saturday as residents rushed to stock up on food supplies.
She lives in a building near the sea, but said she's weighing leaving her home because of fears of potential Israeli naval strikes.
The IDF says it continues to strike Hamas targets in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that it struck Hamas targets in Gaza that were used to launch the attack against Israel one day earlier.
The IDF said it attacked Hamas operations centers, a concealed launch site, an intelligence headquarters and a military compound used by the group’s aerial forces.
The Israeli Air Force reported that it conducted an “intensive aerial strike” Sunday against Hamas targets near the security fence in the Gaza city of Beit Hanoun.
“Hamas’s brutal attack is a war crime. Taking women and children captive violates international law and goes against Islam. Whoever took part will pay the price,” IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video message translated into English.
“The war is difficult and challenging days lie ahead. The IDF is strong and will use every bit of its strength and power,” he added.
The IDF also said it used drones and artillery to strike targets in Lebanon in response to an attack by Hezbollah originating there.
Israel has begun calling up reservist soldiers, as the military works to restore security and launch attacks against Hamas in Gaza. So far, at least 44 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the fighting.
Blinken says U.S. received 'reports that several Americans were killed'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that some Americans reportedly died in the violence unfolding in Israel over the weekend.
“We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that,” Blinken said on CNN’s State of the Union.
“At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports.”
Militants have reportedly taken hostages back to Gaza, but the identities of those hostages and how many are in captivity is unclear.
The U.S. Embassy in Israel said in a security alert on Sunday that the situation in the country remains "unpredictable" and that U.S. citizens in Israel who need assistance can contact their nearest embassy or consulate.
Israeli media reports that at least 600 people have been killed in the country, and Israel's health ministry says more than 2,000 were injured.
Netanyahu says Israeli forces will reach Hamas militants wherever they hide
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will "reach into every place Hamas is hiding.”
Speaking in a televised address late Saturday, Netanyahu warned people living in the Gaza Strip to “leave those places now,” vowing that “Israel will settle the score with anyone who harms them.”
The death toll on both sides is rising. More than 600 Israelis have been killed, according to The Associated Press, citing Israeli media. Health officials in Gaza said more than 300 Palestinians have died.
Some 2,000 have been wounded on each side, the AP reported.
The U.S. is considering boosting military aid to Israel
The Biden administration is in “deep engagement” with Israel to determine what kind of military assistance it needs in response to Saturday's Hamas attack, and could have more details about its support as early as Sunday, a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call.
But the White House is examining whether the chaos in the U.S. House of Representatives — which is currently without a speaker — would have an impact on any additional funding needed to help Israel, the official said. The official noted the Senate also needs to consider the nomination of Biden’s pick for ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew.
The official said that the U.S. continues to provide “close and deep” intelligence sharing with Israel, but declined specific comment on intelligence about the attacks. It’s too early to say whether Iran’s government was involved in plans for the attack, but that’s something that will be closely examined, the official said, saying Hamas is funded and equipped by Iran and others.
“Hamas is a terrorist group, full stop,” the official said, saying the nature of Hamas militants' incursion into Israeli cities was unprecedented. “It is just unspeakable and we will treat Hamas for what they are,” the official said.
The official said it was too early to speculate on the outcome of normalization talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel, describing that process as being in the preliminary stages, and said Hamas would not derail that process.
President Biden and the secretaries of State and Defense each had phone calls Saturday with leadership in Israel and pledged support.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also held calls with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and officials from Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and others, the administration official said.
The attacks on Israel came after weeks of violence
The attack on Israel on Saturday came after recent weeks of volatile clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops along the Gaza-Israel border, and deadly Israeli military raids and clashes with Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Last Saturday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.
Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza have fought multiple wars ever since the Islamist militant group took control there in 2007.
Over the years, Israel and Egypt have also imposed a blockade on the territory, worsening living conditions on the impoverished narrow coastal strip. Israel has said the blockade is necessary to stop Hamas from arming itself.
The blockades and repeated cycles of attacks in Gaza have left a heavy emotional and psychological toll among the 2 million Palestinians who live in the densely populated territory.
Israel usually intercepts most Gaza militants' rockets fired toward the country. But the attacks cause alarm for the Israeli population and the rockets that get through Israel's defenses have killed civilians and caused damage.
This time, the surprise attack against Israel was unprecedented in its scale. Hundreds of Gaza militants infiltrated several Israeli towns and military camps early Saturday, the Israeli military said, while militants in Gaza fired more than 2,000 rockets toward central and southern Israel.