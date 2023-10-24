Israel-Hamas war: Gaza hospitals overwhelmed with trauma cases as basic supplies run out
The World Health Organization says that doctors are forced to perform surgeries without anesthesia as Israel continues airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Hamas still holds more than 200 hostages after attacking Israel on Oct. 7.
Here's what we're following:
- An 85-year-old Israeli woman, one of two hostages freed late Monday, told reporters during a press conference she had been beaten, transported through tunnels and went "through hell."
- A Hamas-run health ministry said the airstrikes on Monday exacted the greatest single-day death toll since Oct. 7, bringing the total in Gaza to 5,791.
- The timing of an expected ground invasion is still unclear, but Israel's military says it's "ready and determined" for the next phase of the war.
What Israel can learn from the U.S.' post-9/11 mistakes
The Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas have been called Israel's 9/11.
In terms of the comparative loss of life, it was the equivalent of 15 9/11s, President Biden said in a speech there last week. And the comparisons didn't stop there — he also warned Israel not to be consumed by rage.
"After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States," he said. "And while we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes."
NPR's Quil Lawrence spoke to diplomats and military planners about what Biden's warning means for Gaza.
His main takeaway? "If you ask those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan what lessons they have, it's not as much about the fighting. It's about how to rebuild after."
Here are some of their insights:
- Raphael Cohen, an Army officer in Iraq who is now at RAND: Even if the U.S. learned that postwar planning is important, it's not something the U.S. actually ever did very well.
- "You have to begin thinking about these issues ahead of time. It's not something easy to do. It's not something that we have a template that we can sort of sell the Israelis on like, well, if you only follow these five steps, this is going to fix your problem."
- Diplomat Emma Sky, who advised U.S. commanders in Iraq, Afghanistan and Israel: The U.S. had trouble empowering new governments in Iraq and Afghanistan, in part because the Americans had lost moral authority.
- "I think there's a really important lesson in dehumanization after 9/11, and you had the so-called 'global war on terror.' The response to that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Muslims. It led to the U.S. violating human rights, and it did huge damage to America's reputation in the world."
- Carter Malkasian, who advised American generals in Afghanistan and Iraq: If there's no clear military target to an Israeli airstrike, it can just look like blind revenge.
- "To say that vengeance wasn't present would be definitely incorrect. As one starts to fight, as casualties are suffered on the other side, then that will create their own feelings of vengeance. And so that can create a larger and more difficult conflict."
Israel releases recording of what it says is Hamas militant bragging to his family about killing 10
The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency released audio on Tuesday of what they say is an Oct. 7 phone call between a Hamas militant and his family in which he brags about how many Jews he killed.
The agencies say they found a cell phone while responding to the attacks that belonged to a murdered woman and was used by one of the militants.
"On this telephone, a recording was found of a conversation between the terrorist and his family in the Gaza Strip, in which he proudly celebrates the massacre he committed against the Jews," they said in a joint statement.
They said the audio was revealed for the first time at the U.N. Security Council. The IDF also shared it on X. formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.
In the nearly 3-minute recording, a man repeatedly claims to his parents that he was involved in the attack and killed 10 people at the Mefalsim kibbutz.
"Dad, I'm talking to you from a Jewish woman's phone," he says. "I killed her and I killed her husband. I killed 10 with my own hands!"
The caller urges his father to check his Whatsapp messages to "see all those killed."
'This is a global humanitarian catastrophe,' says the mother of one of Hamas' hostages
Rachel Goldberg's son Hersh Goldberg Polin was among those at the music festival in southern Israel that was one of the first targets of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
She last saw him in person the day before when he headed out to meet up with his friend Honor to go to the festival.
The next morning, as Goldberg sipped her tea, she heard sirens in Jerusalem and headed into a bomb shelter with her two younger daughters.
"Because it was an emergency, I turned on my phone to make sure that Hersh and Honor were okay," she said. "That was at 8:20 Saturday morning. Immediately two texts popped up on my screen from 8:11. The first text said, 'I love you.' And the second said, 'I'm sorry.' And I immediately knew something horrible was unfolding in my world."
Goldberg spoke to the media with other families of hostages after a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.
Since that day, Goldberg and other families of the people kidnapped by Hamas have been living in "a different planet" with no word on the condition of their loved ones
In the 18 days following the attack, Goldberg and her family have only seen a video of Hersh, seriously wounded with a missing arm, getting into his kidnappers' truck.
"Since then, we know nothing," she said, including whether or not her son or other injured victims have been able to receive any kind of aid.
"Why is no one crying out for these people to be allowed access to the Red Cross? Why is no one demanding just proof of life? This is a global humanitarian catastrophe," she pleaded.
Israel's foreign minister says Qatar should step in to get hostages released
Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused Qatar of being directly involved with Hamas in statements made to reporters after the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday.
Cohen was surrounded by family members of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.
A reporter asked Cohen if it's possible for Israel and the families of the hostages to get word of their status from intermediary countries in the Middle East, like Qatar.
Cohen accused Qatar of directly aiding Hamas.
"Hamas is Qatar," he said, and claimed that the country has been financing Hamas for more than a decade.
"They give shelter to their leaders," Cohen said. "The minimum they should do is work to release all the hostages."
Biden spoke with Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman about preventing an expansion of the conflict
President Biden spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday about “the ongoing diplomatic and military efforts” to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from expanding, the White House said.
“They also affirmed the importance of working towards a sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians as soon as the crisis subsides, building on the work that was already underway between Saudi Arabia and the United States over recent months,” the White House said.
Here's what other leaders said at the U.N. Security Council meeting
Headlines from Tuesday's United Nations Security Council meeting in New York are likely to zero in on heated exchanges from Israeli leaders who took offense at the U.N. secretary general's comments that the attack by Hamas did not occur "in a vacuum" but after decades of Israeli occupation.
But plenty of world leaders took strong stances across the board. Here's a look at what some of the others said:
United Kingdom Security Minister Tom Tugendhat expressed steadfast support for Israel's right to self-defense while committing $37 million in support for aid for Gaza civilians. He echoed U.S. leaders in calling for the U.N. to unify against seeing the conflict spread to another front.
Russia's Ambassador to the U.N., Vasily Nebenzya accused the U.S. of sabotaging potential solutions to the conflict with years of "destructive positions" in their relationship with Israel. He called for a two-state solution through a sustainable negotiation process.
China's Ambassador Zhang Jun called for an immediate cease-fire and an eventual two-state solution that gave Palestinians respect for their rights.
Israeli officials say they will rethink relations with the U.N. after Guterres statements
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Israel's ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, said their country must "reassess" its relations with the United Nations and its officials stationed in the region. This comes after Cohen and Erdan strongly criticized U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres for his remarks today that the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas "did not happen in a vacuum."
Guterres' comments infuriated Israeli officials who canceled a previously planned meeting with the secretary-general after the statement.
Erdan even called on Guterres to resign earlier Tuesday.
Cohen and Erdan spoke to journalists after a meeting of the U.N.'s Security Council. They were joined by family members of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.
"He doesn't really care for the suffering of the Israeli civilians," Erdan said. "The U.N. is failing and you, Mr. Secretary-General have lost all morality and impartiality."
The grandson of 2 Israeli hostages — one freed, one captive — says there's reason for hope
Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, offered the first public comments by an Israeli hostage on what it was like to be captured and held by Hamas. She described it as "hell."
Lifshitz is one of the two Israeli hostages freed by Hamas on Monday, and one of four released since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, including two Americans.
She spoke to reporters from a Tel Aviv hospital, recounting being tied up, thrown over a motorcycle, beaten with a wooden pole, robbed of her jewelry and driven from her kibbutz into Gaza.
She said her captors eventually escorted her through a "spider web" of underground tunnels, into a large hall where she was kept for more than two weeks. Hamas provided food, medicine and regular visits from a doctor.
There is no indication of why the two women were released or what, if anything, Hamas received in return. There is also no word on the condition of their husbands, who are among the 220 held hostage in Gaza.
Her grandson Daniel Lifshitz told NPR's Here and Now he wasn't sure whether he would ever see her again. He said it was amazing to see her last night at the hospital — even though he was concerned by how pale and skinny she looked.
He said it was devastating to not be see her husband, his grandfather, with her.
He said Hamas took his grandparents from their safe room on separate motorbikes and his grandmother last saw her husband after they crossed into the Gaza Strip and she was taken underground into the tunnel system. Daniel said his grandfather was wounded.
For more than a decade his grandparents have taken sick Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals for treatment every week, he said.
"I'm sure doing that and being hostages in the place they were helping so many was very difficult for them," Daniel Lifshitz said, noting that his grandfather speaks Arabic.
Daniel Lifshitz said his grandmother's most basic needs were met during her time in captivity, including food and a mattress to sleep on. He says that gives him "small hope" for other hostages.
"But what I feel is that everything has to happen very fast," he said. "Because as I see my grandma, she's the strongest woman ever. She's really a hero. Her ability to come and speak with people and media after she's been released the day before is like ... she's unbelievable."
Daniel Lifshitz said many of the hostages taken from kibbutzim consider themselves peace activists and he doesn't think their experience will change their ideology because "Hamas is not the people they want to make peace with."
NSC spokesman affirms that the U.S. doesn't back calls for a cease-fire
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby joined Tuesday's White House press briefing to take reporters' questions on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
He signaled a bit of fatigue over repeated questions about how the U.S. could help keep Palestinian civilians safe while continuing to back Israel's right to retaliate for the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that Israel says claimed more than 1.400 lives.
"We have and will continue to talk to our Israeli counterpoints about the importance of minimizing civilian casualties," Kirby said. But he added that harm to civilians would be inevitable:
"This is war. It is combat. It is bloody. It is ugly. And it is going to be messy."
"I wish I could tell you that wasn't going to happen, but it is going to happen. That doesn't make it right. That doesn't make it dismissible [...] but that's unfortunately the nature of combat," he said.
Kirby echoed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's indication that the U.S. would back a humanitarian pause in fighting to allow for aid delivery while making clear that the U.S. would not support calls for a cease-fire.
Given the two groups are already fighting, "a cease-fire right now is only going to benefit Hamas," Kirby said.
In a separate update, he said that 33 American nationals have been declared dead in the region while 10 others are still unaccounted for and the administration isn't sure whether they're being held hostage or dead.
U.N. says it will halt aid operations in Gaza tomorrow night if it doesn't get fuel
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) says it will run out of fuel Wednesday night, and will be forced to halt operations in Gaza if it does not get more by then.
The agency said three humanitarian convoys — with a total of 54 trucks — have reached Gaza since Saturday, bringing food, drinking water and medicine but not fuel.
"UNRWA will run out of fuel within the next two days, putting at risk the delivery of humanitarian aid to people in need," it added.
UNRWA and other humanitarian groups have been increasingly sounding the alarm about a fuel shortage in recent days. They say without fuel there can be no water, no functioning hospitals or bakeries, and no ability to get aid to those in desperate need.
“UNRWA is the largest humanitarian actor in the Gaza Strip," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Sunday. "Without fuel, we will fail the people of Gaza whose needs are growing by the hour, under our watch. This cannot and should not happen."
Lazzarini called on "all parties and those with influence over them" to immediately allow fuel supplies into Gaza, and ensure the fuel is "strictly used to prevent a collapse of the humanitarian response."
Israel is blocking deliveries of fuel out of concerns that Hamas will divert it for its own use. UNRWA says it will continue to follow its existing mechanisms for making sure fuel goes only to hospitals and desalination plants.
Human Rights Watch has accused the Israeli government of "deliberately deepening the suffering of civilians in Gaza" by blocking fuel shipments and refusing to restore the flow of water and electricity. It says willfully impeding relief supplies is a war crime.
At least 2,000 kids have been killed in Gaza, says Save the Children
At least 2,000 children have been killed in Gaza, and another 27 in the West Bank, in just over two weeks, aid group Save the Children said on Monday, citing figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza. The group also said another 27 children were killed in Israel, citing Israeli media.
The organization says thousands of homes and dozens of playgrounds, schools, hospitals, churches and mosques have been destroyed in Gaza. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says at least 4,600 children have been injured, with many unable to receive adequate care.
"The damage to health infrastructures and the lack of medical supplies are forcing doctors to make impossible choices like performing surgery on hospital floors, often without anesthesia, and hampering their ability to treat patients with life-changing injuries," Save the Children added.
Children are particularly vulnerable to the impact of explosive weapons, said Jason Lee, Save the Children’s country director for the occupied Palestinian territory:
"Their bodies are thrown harder and further by the blasts. Their bones bend more, increasing the chances of long-term deformities with little chance of recovery. They have less blood to lose. They are unlikely to receive the specialist medical care they need, with health systems often at the point of collapse and fewer trained surgeons available."
Lee called for an immediate cease-fire, and for all parties to take immediate steps to protect the lives of children (and for the international community to support those efforts).
"The only way to truly protect children's lives is to halt this violence," he said.
Antony Blinken calls on U.N. member states to prevent the war from widening
Speaking during the U.N. Security Council meeting just now, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that while Israel has the right and the obligation to defend itself, the way in which it does so matters.
"Israel must take all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians," Blinken said. "That means food, water, medicine and other essential humanitarian assistance must be able to flow into Gaza and to the people who need it." He added that a humanitarian pause in fighting should be considered.
Like other U.N. leaders who spoke, Blinken drew a sharp line between Hamas and the Palestinian people, saying the latter were not to blame for the "carnage" committed by militants.
“Palestinian civilians must be protected, that means Hamas must cease using them as human shields. It is hard to think of an act of greater cynicism,” he said.
Blinken echoed U.S. leaders who in recent days have offered a pointed message for Iran and their proxy militant groups who have stoked fears of a widening regional conflict: "Don't. Don't throw fuel on the fire. ... members of this council, and permanent members in particular, have a special responsibility to prevent this conflict from spreading."
Israeli ambassador calls on U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to resign
Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, has called on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign after Guterres said an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas "did not happen in a vacuum."
The @UN Secretary-General, who shows understanding for the campaign of mass murder of children, women, and the elderly, is not fit to lead the UN.— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 24, 2023
I call on him to resign immediately.
There is no justification or point in talking to those who show compassion for the most…
Guterres' remarks came during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting in New York today where world leaders traded remarks on the war, with the need to protect civilians and deliver aid emerging as top themes.
The Palestinian minister of foreign affairs, Riyad al-Maliki, accused the council of "selectivity and double standards" in his own address, saying that giving a green light to a retaliatory ground offensive "will not make Israel safer."
As for Israel's part, Erdan accused Guterres and the security council of caving into terrorism.
"There is no justification or point in talking to those who show understanding for the most terrible acts committed against the citizens of Israel and the Jewish people," Erdan wrote in a tweet. "There are simply no words."
Experts call for investigation into Gaza hospital explosion
Independent investigators say it still isn’t clear which side was behind an explosion that killed hundreds at a hospital in Gaza last week. Some want to see an international investigation into the incident.
Palestinians were seeking safety in the Al Ahli Hospital parking lot on Oct. 18 when there was a massive explosion. In the aftermath, Hamas blamed Israel, while Israel presented evidence that a misfired militant rocket was the cause.
Independent investigators have found problems with both stories — photos of the aftermath don’t look like an Israeli airstrike. A video of the incident suggests the projectile came from the opposite direction of the Hamas rocket fire.
Marc Garlasco, a former U.N. investigator, told NPR that the explosion must be looked into.
"This incident, as we currently understand it, is a war crime," he said.
But he says that a full-scale investigation would be challenging, given there is little chance of an independent team visiting the hospital anytime soon.
🎧 Listen to more on the call for investigations into the Al Ahli Hospital blast.
The conflict puts neighboring Jordan in a precarious position
The fighting between Israel and Hamas is sparking concerns about a wider war and the balance of power in the region.
One country in an especially precarious position is Jordan, which is already suffering an economic downturn and widespread discontent. Now people aren't going out or spending money, and foreign tourists have canceled their trips, NPR's Jane Arraf reports.
Jordan is one of few Arab states to have signed a peace agreement with Israel, nearly three decades ago. It's also a key U.S. ally and dependent on foreign aid.
Jordan shares a border with the West Bank, which it once ruled. The majority of its population is of Palestinian origin, which makes the loss and destruction in Gaza personal for many there.
Jordan is one of the Arab countries that saw large pro-Palestinian protests in recent days, with dozens of protesters trying unsuccessfully to storm the Israeli embassy.
🎧 Arraf spoke to people in Amman about how they are feeling about the conflict.
At a bustling barber shop on a street of closed shops, she spoke to Mohannad, who is originally from Gaza. He learned an aunt and cousin were killed by Israeli air strikes this week.
"Let all the Arabs and Muslims look at us," he said through an interpreter. "Look at the children dying. If there was an Arab country that had a heart, it would look at us and do something."
Israel's continued clashes with Hezbollah fuel fears of a wider conflict
A recent string of clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon has intensified fears that the Israel-Hamas war could swell beyond Gaza and into a full-on regional conflict.
Several Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday specifically targeted weapons along the border with Lebanon as retaliation for antitank missiles fired into Israel, said Israel Defense Force spokesperson Daniel Hagari on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The Israeli military is continuing to evacuate towns along its northern border with Lebanon, the Washington Post reported Sunday.
The neighboring countries have fought two wars over the past few decades, mostly recently in 2006.
The United States is among the Western countries that have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist group backed by Iran. President Biden and U.S. military leaders have repeatedly warned Iran not to escalate tensions through proxy groups.
On Tuesday, a prominent Lebanese politician allied with Hezbollah said Lebanon had no intention of initiating a war with Israel, but it did plan to defend itself if attacked, the Associated Press reported.
"No one can drag us into war unless the Israeli enemy attacks us, and then we will be forced to defend ourselves,” Gebran Bassil reportedly said after a meeting with another Hezbollah ally.
Anxieties about a wider conflict have led 20,000 people to become internally displaced in south Lebanon since early October, a U.N. agency said on Monday.
Israel says it's dropping leaflets in Gaza asking for information on hostages
The Israeli military has dropped leaflets around the Gaza Strip, asking for information on the whereabouts of over 200 hostages that were taken during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
"If your will is to live in peace and to have a better future for your children, do the humanitarian deed immediately and share verified and valuable information," the leaflets read in Arabic, according to a translation and images shared on social media by Israel Defense Force spokesperson Daniel Hagari.
In exchange for that information, the IDF will offer "maximum effort in providing security," a financial reward and "complete confidentiality," the leaflets claim. Several phone numbers and a QR code are listed on the document.
As part of the extensive efforts to free the Israeli and foreign national hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, the IDF today used multiple channels to communicate with the residents of Gaza >> pic.twitter.com/7LsLsJcPjL— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 24, 2023
People taking refuge at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis tore up the leaflets after they were dropped by Israeli planes on Tuesday, reported Reuters.
"We don't care, do whatever you [Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu] want, all of us in Gaza are telling you, we are resisting, from the east to west," one man shouted as the group cheered, according to the outlet.
The U.N. will reconvene about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Thursday
The United Nations General Assembly will convene an emergency special session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at its New York headquarters on Thursday.
Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, announced on Xthat he had done so at the request of member states.
The request came from many countries, including the delegates from Jordan and Mauritania in their respective capacities as chair of the Arab Group and the Organization from Islamic Cooperation.
They wrote in a letter that they specifically sought to resume the 10th special emergency session after a previous session on Oct. 18, at which a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council vetoed a draft resolution "addressing the grave situation in Occupied Palestinian territory."
The letter did not name specifics. The U.S. was the only country to veto that resolution last week, which U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said was because it "did not mention Israel’s right of self-defense.”
Citing the "gravity of the situation" — specifically what it described as Israel's military aggression and the toll on Palestinian civilians — the representatives urged the special session be resumed as quickly as possible.
Francis said similar requests had also come from Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam and others.
Gaza hospitals are overcrowded and performing surgeries without anesthesia
The World Health Organization gave an update on the dire health care situation in Gaza, saying Tuesday that doctors have been performing surgeries without anesthesia or other basic surgical supplies.
“We are on our knees asking for sustained, scaled up, protected humanitarian operations," said Dr. Rick Brennan, emergencies director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region.
Speaking to reporters in Cairo, he implored decision-makers "to give us the humanitarian space to address this human catastrophe."
The agency says 1 in 3 hospitals and 2 in 3 clinics in Gaza are not functioning, and that the other facilities and workers are overwhelmed with trauma cases. Brennan said Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has 1.5 patients for each bed, for example.
Some 1.4 million Gaza residents have been internally displaced as the result of the Israeli bombardment prompted by Hamas' attack on Israel. Brennan said he can't recall seeing such a large number of displaced people over such a short period of time in his three decades working in humanitarian assistance.
He added that up to 200 women a day are having babies in Gaza — with more than half expected to experience complications — and struggling to find safe places to deliver. He described the mental health needs of the entire population as "enormous."
The WHO is also concerned about the lack of access to clean water, which is forcing many Gazans to drink contaminated water. Brennan says the spread of infectious diseases is "just a matter of time."
He said the WHO is working with UNRWA to establish a system of disease surveillance with daily reports. The most commonly seen diseases so far are respiratory tract infections and diarrhea, but he also expects to see chicken pox, scabies and head lice.
Aid deliveries to Gaza haven't included fuel. The U.N. says it's vital
As humanitarian aid begins trickling into Gaza, the U.N. and other groups are calling for more — and for fuel to be included.
The World Health Organization (which is part of the U.N.) said Tuesdaythat fuel has become "the most vital commodity" in Gaza.
Without it, "trucks can’t move and generators can’t produce electricity for hospitals, bakeries and water desalination plants,” said Tamara Alrifai, spokesperson for the U.N. Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
The 54 trucks that have entered Gaza from Egypt since Saturday contained a mix of food, non-food and medical aid, Alrifai said.
In contrast, she said, at least 100 aid trucks would enter Gaza every day before the conflict, with some 45 of them bringing fuel.
Israel considers fuel a risky item to deliver because it can be used in a variety of ways, including to potentially power Hamas rockets or transport its weapons.
But the U.N. says it has mechanisms in place to make sure fuel is going only to hospitals and water desalination plants.
“We have in place a very sturdy diligence system to make sure that anything we receive is only used for humanitarian purposes,” Alrifai said.
France's president is the latest Western leader to visit Israel
French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Israel today in a show of solidarity.
He's the latest Western leader to visit the country since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 — in addition to President Biden, the leaders of the U.K., Germany, Italy and the European Commission have made high-profile stops there in recent days.
Macron met with Israeli leaders — including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Benny Gantz — and is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, France24 reports.
Macron also met with the families of French victims and said his top priority is freeing the nine French hostages held by Hamas, per Reuters.
His advisors said he aims to make proposals to free hostages, guarantee Israel's security, prevent an escalation and work towards a two-state solution.
To that end, he called on the international, U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria to also include fighting Hamas in Gaza.
"This fight against terrorism is obviously a matter of existence for Israel," Macron said. "But it's a matter of existence for all of us."
The Israeli army is 'ready and determined' for a ground invasion, a spokesperson says
It's still unclear when Israel will launch its ground invasion in Gaza, but the Israeli Defense Forces are "ready and determined" for action, military spokesperson Daniel Hagari told Reuters on Tuesday. They're just waiting for political instruction to carry out the next phase of the war, Hagari added.
"There are tactical, operative, and strategic considerations, which gave us more time to prepare better," Hagari said in a tweet. "This is what the forces are doing now."
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in a statement that Israel has no intention of curbing its strikes in the meantime.
"We want to bring Hamas to a state of full dismantling," he said.
The IDF has said the strikes are targeting sites like known Hamas headquarters, tunnels where supplies are ferried and mosques where fighters are gathering to repel a ground offensive.
Graphic content is flooding social media, especially X and Telegram
Graphic videos and images of the Israel-Hamas war are flooding social media.
Years ago, the companies behind them set guardrails to deal with violent content. NPR’s tech correspondent Dara Kerr looks at why some of those guardrails haven’t held up.
She explains on Morning Edition that it really started about a decade ago after videos of ISIS militants beheading their captors went viral and prompted debate about how social media sites should handle graphic content.
Facebook, Twitter — now known as X — and YouTube ended up mostly blocking content from ISIS. In 2017, those companies, along with Microsoft, joined together to create the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism.
The group, now an independent nonprofit, uses technology that essentially acts like a digital fingerprint to identify terrorist and violent extremist content. So there have been relatively fewer instances of graphic videos going viral — until now.
Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, prompting a swift retaliation on Gaza, violent videos, propaganda and misinformation have swirled across social media — from images of dead bodies on the side of the road, to bomb blasts in Gaza, to footage unrelated to the war but passed off as such.
Dina Sadek, a Middle East research fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab who is tracking this type of content, says the sites with most of it are Telegram and X.
"There's a trend that we're seeing footage that gets posted on Telegram and makes its way to X," she says.
Telegram is a messaging platform with little-to-no content moderation, and the one Hamas favors for circulating graphic videos. Elon Musk fired many of the safety and content moderators on X after he bought it, allowing the spread of false and misleading information.
Gaza death toll now stands at 5,791, Hamas-run health ministry reports
JERUSALEM — The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says the number of people killed in the Israeli response to the Oct. 7th attack by Hamas now stands at 5,791. That's an increase of more than 700 from the figure the ministry announced around the same time yesterday.
More than 2000 of the dead are children, the ministry says, and another 18,000 people are wounded.
Israel says more than 1,400 people died in the Hamas assault.
The daily rise in the number of dead and wounded has overwhelmed the health care infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Hospitals report that without fuel, they can’t operate life-sustaining machines, including incubators for babies.
Separately, the U.N. refugee agency says another six of its workers were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll for the agency since the Hamas attack to 35.
Israel appears to have struck residential areas in Gaza's 'safe zone'
Israel continued to conduct limited ground raids and airstrikes overnight into Tuesday morning.
The Israeli military has said it has been focusing these attacks on targets where Hamas fighters were gathering along the border — presumably to repel a looming ground offensive by Israeli forces in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The strikes hit 400 targets overnight, Israel said.
On Tuesday, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza released a statement saying that the overnight bombings had exacted the highest single-day death toll since the war broke out, the New York Times reported.
The ministry said that 704 people had died in 47 different strikes that included a refugee camp and several homes, per the Times account.
Reporting by several news outlets shows that some of the strikes occurred in southern portions of the Gaza Strip. Israel had previously ordered Palestinians to evacuate the northern part of Gaza and into these southern portions, effectively implying they'd be a safe zone when the ground offensive started.
Freed Israeli hostage shakes hands with her captor, but says she's been through hell
Hamas released two Israeli hostages on Monday, women ages 79 and 85.
Nurit Cooper and Yocheved Lifshitz were kidnapped from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz — near the Gaza border — on Oct. 7.
Their release was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, NPR's Jackie Northam reports. They were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces, then taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv for medical examination and reunions with family members.
But not all of them — their husbands are still being held captive in Gaza.
A video of the handover, released by Hamas, shows the women getting picked up by Red Cross officials at the Egyptian border. As they start to walk away, one of them — Lifshitz — turns back to one of the two heavily armed, mask-clad Hamas militants and they clasp hands.
"Shalom," she says, which means both goodbye and peace in Hebrew.
Speaking from her wheelchair at the hospital, Lifshitz told the press that she had "been through hell," NPR's Becky Sullivan reports.
She said she was beaten and driven into Gaza on a motorbike, entering through a series of tunnels she compared to a spider's web. Lifshitz said she was treated well in Gaza, and seen by a doctor, who made sure she and other hostages continued taking the same kinds of medication they did in Israel.
Lifshitz's daughter Sharon, who lives in London, told Reuters in a statement: "While I cannot put into words the relief that she is now safe, I will remain focused on securing the release of my father and all those — some 200 innocent people — who remain hostages in Gaza."
Lifshitz and her husband are longtime peace activists who regularly transported Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals for medical treatment, their grandson told Reuters.
The Biden administration is working to get Americans out of Israel and Gaza
Hamas released two more hostages yesterday, bringing the total to four — two Americans and two Israelis.
Negotiators are still trying to secure the release of more hostages inside Gaza, which continues to face heavy bombardment from Israel in retaliation for the surprise Hamas attack that killed some 1,400 Israelis.
The Israel Defense Forces raised the confirmed number of hostages to 222 on Monday, before the release of the two Israeli women. Meanwhile, several hundred Palestinian Americans are still stuck in Gaza, NPR's Jackie Northam reports from Jerusalem.
One of them, Mahmood Khuwaiter, described the conditions to NPR:
There is a sound of bombs everywhere. People are trying to find water just to wash their faces. I charge my phone by the car battery, and maybe tomorrow the battery will be empty.Mahmood Khuwaiter
The Biden administration says it's working around the clock to get Americans out of Gaza, and has described an "hour-by-hour effort" to locate American hostages and try to secure their release.
Northam notes that the hostage situation complicates plans for an expected Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, since it takes time to negotiate their release.
The other factor delaying an incursion could be divides within the Israeli government about when to go, she says. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been Israel's longest-serving leader but has never initiated such a ground war. Hard-right members of his government are pushing him to enter Gaza, while the U.S. and other allies are urging Israel to go slow.
Their concerns, Northam says, center around whether Israel has a clear strategy and endgame — as well as whether the conflict will spread throughout the region.
News outlets backtrack on Gaza hospital blast after relying on Hamas as key source
When the fog of war envelopes the pursuit of breaking news, the journalism that follows often suffers.
The stakes cannot be higher. The sources can prove unreliable. Concrete facts are often scant. And yet readers reward publications that push out information instantaneously.
The initial coverage of a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital last week offers a fresh reminder of how hard it can be to get the news right — and what happens when it goes awry.
The news coverage was said to help inspire furious protests across the Middle East that scuttled some of President Biden's efforts at easing tensions through diplomacy. The Israeli government accused the BBC of a "modern blood libel," invoking centuries-old slanders against Jews as killers.
That came after the BBC's John Donnison told viewers just hours after the incident, "The Israeli military has been contacted for comment and they say they are investigating. But it is hard to see what else this could be, really, given the size of the explosion, other than an Israeli airstrike or several airstrikes."
The BBC later issued a statementciting the full breadth of its coverage but saying that the degree of speculation in his report was, in retrospect, wrong.
On Monday, The New York Times went further. It publicly acknowledged that its initial coverage had served its readers — and the facts — poorly. It relied upon allegations from Hamas government officials to report that an Israeli missile strike had killed hundreds of civilians at the hospital. "The report left readers with an incorrect impression about what was known and how credible the account was," Times editors wrote.
The Israeli government has denied the Hamas claim, asserting the blast came from a failed rocket that they say was fired by the militant group known as Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Israel's stance has since been backed by U.S. and Canadian intelligence assessments. Other outside institutions have cast increasing doubt upon the validity of Hamas' allegations, although it's still not clear what actually happened.
Despite its measured tone, the Times' editor's note was an unusual concession by the paper of the magnitude of its failings.
"The early versions of the coverage — and the prominence it received in a headline, news alert and social media channels — relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified," it read. The paper said it would re-examine its protocols and safeguards for covering breaking news in light of the incident.
Palestinian Americans on the Israel-Hamas war: 'We're not even allowed to grieve'
For more than two weeks now, Tariq Luthun has been unable to sleep.
"I barely have time to engage in the act of living," he says. From his home in Detroit, he's watching his family's home of Gaza being flattened, block by block.
Inundated with images of bombs and rubble and broken bodies, he is at turns devastated and terrified. Sometimes he just feels numb.
The bombing began as a response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead. Israel says 222 hostageswere taken over the border.
Since then, Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 5,000, according to Palestinian officials. About 100 more have been killed in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The United Nations has said that over 1 million people in Gaza have been internally displaced.
According to human rights groups, Gaza is in the depths of a humanitarian crisis, a direct result of Israel's bombing and "complete siege" of the enclave. Over the weekend, the first trucks carrying aid started to trickle through from Egypt to Gaza, part of a U.N.-brokered deal helped along by leaders of various countries, the U.S. among them. President Biden has continued to say his administration stands with Israel while urgingthat country to minimize civilian casualties.
To be Palestinian American in this context, Luthan says, is to feel erased — like the deaths of your people don't matter.
The dozen Palestinian Americans NPR talked to from around the U.S. say they are mourning Gaza, while feeling completely abandoned by their country. On top of that, they fear rising anti-Palestinian sentiment and Islamophobia.
Luthun does data engineering by day. By night he's a poet and a community organizer. He mostly has done work around disability justice, but ever since the war started, he's been on Zoom calls and group texts with other organizers, strategizing the best way to call for a ceasefire and stop the bombing. He says around 75 percent of his family is in Gaza. So far, they've survived.
"I'm literally watching my family get bombed and then being gaslit to say, 'Oh, they deserve it,' " Luthun says. He hears Hamas being conflated with innocent Palestinians like his family, or that all Palestinians bear responsibility for Hamas' attack on Israel.
Hamas controls Gaza, but there haven't been elections since 2006. More than half of Gaza's population are children, meaning many weren't alive, let alone old enough to vote back then.
Here's a summary of the latest on the Israel-Hamas war
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it facilitated the release of two hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Monday, amid a multinational effort to free the more than 200 people held captive in Gaza before Israel's expected ground invasion.
The group did not provide further details on the conditions or health of the newly released hostages. Israeli public broadcaster Kan named the released Israelis as Nurit Yitzhak Cooper and Yocheved Lifshitz — around 80 and 85 years old respectively. Their husbands are reportedly still being held in Gaza.
It's the second hostage release since militants invaded southern Israel and abducted them two and a half weeks ago. The first hostages to be released were Judith Raanan, 59, and Natalie Raanan, 17, a mother and daughter from Illinois. The pair were freed on Friday, the result of negotiations between the U.S., Israel, Hamas and Qatar.
The release followed a night of intensifying Israeli airstrikes. The Israel Defense Forces said the military struck over 320 military targets on Sunday, with a focus on Hamas headquarters, tunnels and firing positions in Gaza.
The overnight airstrikes killed more than 200 people, including in Rafah and Khan Younis, two cities in the south of Gaza that are crowded full of Palestinians who have evacuated from the northern part of the territory at Israel's urging.
A small, third round of aid also entered Gaza on Monday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, bringing the total number of truckloads to enter the region to 54.
But humanitarian workers say the shipments of food, water and medicine are not nearly enough. The shipment of 14 trucks amounts to about 3% of what would normally cross the border each day before the hostilities began, according to the U.N.
➡️ Read more onwhat happened yesterday in the Israel-Hamas war.