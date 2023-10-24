Israel-Hamas war: Gaza hospitals overwhelmed with trauma cases as basic supplies run out

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images A woman holds placards identifying one of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas since the Oct. 7 attack during a demonstration in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, offered the first public comments by an Israeli hostage on what it was like to be captured and held by Hamas. She described it as "hell."

Lifshitz is one of the two Israeli hostages freed by Hamas on Monday, and one of four released since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, including two Americans.

She spoke to reporters from a Tel Aviv hospital, recounting being tied up, thrown over a motorcycle, beaten with a wooden pole, robbed of her jewelry and driven from her kibbutz into Gaza.

She said her captors eventually escorted her through a "spider web" of underground tunnels, into a large hall where she was kept for more than two weeks. Hamas provided food, medicine and regular visits from a doctor.

There is no indication of why the two women were released or what, if anything, Hamas received in return. There is also no word on the condition of their husbands, who are among the 220 held hostage in Gaza.

Her grandson Daniel Lifshitz told NPR's Here and Now he wasn't sure whether he would ever see her again. He said it was amazing to see her last night at the hospital — even though he was concerned by how pale and skinny she looked.

He said it was devastating to not be see her husband, his grandfather, with her.

He said Hamas took his grandparents from their safe room on separate motorbikes and his grandmother last saw her husband after they crossed into the Gaza Strip and she was taken underground into the tunnel system. Daniel said his grandfather was wounded.

For more than a decade his grandparents have taken sick Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals for treatment every week, he said.

"I'm sure doing that and being hostages in the place they were helping so many was very difficult for them," Daniel Lifshitz said, noting that his grandfather speaks Arabic.

Daniel Lifshitz said his grandmother's most basic needs were met during her time in captivity, including food and a mattress to sleep on. He says that gives him "small hope" for other hostages.

"But what I feel is that everything has to happen very fast," he said. "Because as I see my grandma, she's the strongest woman ever. She's really a hero. Her ability to come and speak with people and media after she's been released the day before is like ... she's unbelievable."

Daniel Lifshitz said many of the hostages taken from kibbutzim consider themselves peace activists and he doesn't think their experience will change their ideology because "Hamas is not the people they want to make peace with."

The full interview is available here.