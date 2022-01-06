LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: The nation remembers the Jan. 6 insurrection
It has been a year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Officials and lawmakers gave a series of remarks and remembrances Thursday, beginning with President Biden, who strongly condemned the attack, and Vice President Harris, who called on the Senate to protect voting rights.
Read our updates from the day below, including reflections on what has and hasn't changed in the year since. Here are some of the highlights:
- Remembrances: Lawmakers shared emotional memories about the attack, and ended the day with a prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol.
- Testimony: One Capitol Police officer fears a violent repeat. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a moment of silence on the House floor to remember the officers who have died.
- Republican reaction: Those who broke ranks to oppose Trump say America must reckon with Jan. 6, and Trump's allies are holding a news conference as a counter to official Washington events.