LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: The nation remembers the Jan. 6 insurrection

Vice President Harris and President Biden arrive to give remarks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Greg Nash/Pool
/
AFP via Getty Images
It has been a year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Officials and lawmakers gave a series of remarks and remembrances Thursday, beginning with President Biden, who strongly condemned the attack, and Vice President Harris, who called on the Senate to protect voting rights.

Read our updates from the day below, including reflections on what has and hasn't changed in the year since. Here are some of the highlights: