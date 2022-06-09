Jan. 6 hearings live updates: The House select committee to kick off hearings in prime time

The nearly 11-month, sprawling investigation has led to this moment: blockbuster prime-time hearings on what the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has learned.

The committee has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, publicly subpoenaed about 100 individuals, including members of Congress, and collected evidence like documents, texts and emails as part of its investigation into what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

