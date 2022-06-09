LIVE UPDATES
Jan. 6 hearings live updates: The House select committee to kick off hearings in prime time
The nearly 11-month, sprawling investigation has led to this moment: blockbuster prime-time hearings on what the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has learned.
The committee has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, publicly subpoenaed about 100 individuals, including members of Congress, and collected evidence like documents, texts and emails as part of its investigation into what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.
- What to expect: The panel will call two witnesses, a Capitol Police officer who was injured by rioters, and a filmmaker who documented the scene that morning.
- Where you can (and can’t) watch the hearings: The proceedings will livestream here starting at 8 p.m. ET, and will air on cable news networks — except Fox News, which announced it would not cover them live.
- Who the panel wanted to talk to: Here's who the House panel has wanted to hear from during its 10-month investigation. Some have cooperated, some have not.
- Who's on the panel: Seven Democrats and two Republicans, all appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sit on the committee. Here's a look at the members. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel's top Democrat, says the U.S. came close to losing democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.