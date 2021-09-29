Start Your Day Here: Britney Spears' Court Hearing, The Impact Of Vaccine Mandates And More

Good morning,

Britney Spears hearing: Spears is back in court today. Both she and her father have petitioned to end his role in her conservatorship, but it's unclear how the judge will rule. Here's what you need to know.

Vaccine mandates: In surveys, many workers say they would quit if their employers mandated vaccines. But when it comes down to making that call, few seem to actually leave.

Canary Islands lava: The lava from a volcanic eruption on the Spanish islands has reached the Atlantic Ocean after flowing for more than a week, creating a new threat of toxic gases being released.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, a look at the Proud Boys extremist group a year after former President Donald Trump acknowledged them in a presidential debate.

