Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Live updates

The Senate Judiciary Committee today kicks off the first of four days of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat when he retires this summer.

If she is confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice. Her nomination fulfills a promise that Biden made during his 2020 presidential campaign to name the first Black woman to the court. She'd be the first Democratic nominee to be confirmed since since Elena Kagan in 2010 and would become the 116th justice.

