Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings day 2: Live updates

The Senate Judiciary Committee today begins the second of four confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat when he retires this summer.

Planned for Tuesday are rounds of questioning from lawmakers from 9 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET. The day of questioning follows a session on Monday devoted to opening statements — from lawmakers and from Jackson.

If she is confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice. She would also be the first Democratic nominee to be confirmed since Elena Kagan in 2010 and she would become the 116th justice.

