Ketanji Brown Jackson faces questions on court expansion, her handling of child pornography cases: Live updates

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding the third day of confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat.

On Tuesday, lawmakers grilled her for more than 13 hours and will again question Jackson today. She faced questions on her view of critical race theory, whether she called former President George W. Bush and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld "war criminals," on the length of sentences she has handed down in child pornography cases and on abortion and press freedoms.

Today she faces another round of questioning from the 22 committee members. Given the current schedule, panel chair Sen. Dick Durbin estimates the committee would wrap up for the day at around 7 p.m.

If she is confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

