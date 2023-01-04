The House adjourns, still without a speaker

The House has adjourned until Thursday at noon ET after six failed attempts to elect a leader of the chamber.

Here's what's happening: A group of Republicans are steadfast in their opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker. On Wednesday they rallied around Florida Rep. Byron Donalds instead.

What Democrats are doing: Democrats just handed control of the House to Republicans. Now they're watching the chaos with popcorn in hand. But they're also standing behind their own historic leader, Hakeem Jeffries.

How we got here: McCarthy has wanted to be speaker — badly — for years, and seemed willing to do a lot of things to get the job.

