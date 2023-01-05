LIVE UPDATES
Live: The House lurches into Day 3 of its leadership drama, with McCarthy still scrambling
The House's seventh round of voting for speaker is underway, and it appears that, once again, Kevin McCarthy does not have enough votes to become speaker.
Here's where we stand:
- Republicans say they have made progress toward an agreement, but McCarthy appears to be short of the votes he needs.
- Nominations were made — again — for Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
- The GOP holdouts include staunch anti-establishment lawmakers who want the government to do a lot less.