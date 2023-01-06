LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: A 12th speaker vote is underway as House Republicans continue to chase a deal
Four days in, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., has not given up on his bid to be speaker of the House, and another round of voting is underway.
Here's what we're watching:
- Republicans indicated there were fresh talks about McCarthy conceding on House rules and spending limits. The GOP held a conference call this morning.
- Democrats aren't budging, saying they're staying united against helping the GOP sort out the stalemate.
- Remember: All other House business is stalled, which some are calling a national security threat.