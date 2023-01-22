LIVE UPDATES
Monterey Park shooting suspect is dead, sheriff says
A shooting in the city of Monterey Park, just outside of Los Angeles, has left 10 people dead and at least 10 others wounded. The attack came at the end of a day of celebration in the predominantly Asian American community in observance of the Lunar New Year.
Here's what we know:
- Los Angeles County Sheriff Rob Luna said the suspect, a 72-year-old Asian male, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found inside a white van.
- Authorities said five men and five women were killed in the attack. Victims were in their 50s, 60s and older, the sheriff said.
- Police do not know a motive.
- Ten people wounded in the shooting were brought to local hospitals ranging in condition from stable to critical, officials said.
- The attack was at least the 33rd mass shooting in the U.S. this year — and the second in California in less than a week.