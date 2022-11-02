Live: Biden warns democracy is at stake in pre-midterm speech

Published November 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
President Biden delivered a speech warning of threats to democracy on Wednesday.

With Election Day for the 2022 midterms just around the corner, President Biden has delivered a prime-time speech touching on threats to democracy, including misinformation and possible election violence.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Federal agencies released an internal bulletin late last week warning of a heightened threat from domestic violent extremists.
  • The speech comes just days after Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was attacked in his home.
  • The speech, which was held at the Capitol-adjacent Union Station, was hosted by the Democratic National Committee.

You can re-watch the speech here.