Live: Biden warns democracy is at stake in pre-midterm speech

With Election Day for the 2022 midterms just around the corner, President Biden has delivered a prime-time speech touching on threats to democracy, including misinformation and possible election violence.

Here's what you need to know:



Federal agencies released an internal bulletin late last week warning of a heightened threat from domestic violent extremists.

The speech comes just days after Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was attacked in his home.

The speech, which was held at the Capitol-adjacent Union Station, was hosted by the Democratic National Committee.

