LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: King Charles addresses the nation as Britain goes into mourning

Published September 9, 2022 at 2:39 AM EDT
King Charles sits behind a desk with flowers and a picture of the late queen on it as he makes his televised speech.
Glyn Kirk
/
AFP via Getty Images
King Charles III makes a televised address from the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.

Two 96-round gun salutes honoring the queen — one round for each year of her life — fired in London today as the nation began a complex, multiday farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Here's what we're following:

