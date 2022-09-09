Live updates: King Charles addresses the nation as Britain goes into mourning

Two 96-round gun salutes honoring the queen — one round for each year of her life — fired in London today as the nation began a complex, multiday farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Here's what we're following:

Operation "London Bridge": The British government has an intricate protocol to mark Elizabeth's death.

The monarchy's uncertain future: Britain can expect to struggle without Queen Elizabeth at the helm, according to one expert.

The last time a British monarch died: See a young Queen Elizabeth at her father's funeral in 1952

