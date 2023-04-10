LIVE UPDATES

Louisville shooting live updates: 5 people killed, 8 hospitalized in gunfire an at downtown bank

Published April 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
Leandro Lozada
/
AFP via Getty Images
Law enforcement officials gather in the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville on Monday.

A gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank Building Monday morning. The Louisville Metro Police said the shooter is dead and that he is believed to be a former employee.

Here's what we're following: