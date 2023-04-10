LIVE UPDATES
Louisville shooting live updates: 5 people killed, 8 hospitalized in gunfire an at downtown bank
A gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank Building Monday morning. The Louisville Metro Police said the shooter is dead and that he is believed to be a former employee.
Here's what we're following:
- Gunman: The shooter, who police referred to as "he," is dead. Police say he was believed to be an employee of the bank.
- Downtown Louisville: The shooting unfolded in Old National Bank, right across from Louisville's Slugger Field.
- Victims: Police say two officers were shot, including one taken to a local hospital in critical condition.