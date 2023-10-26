Maine shooting updates: 18 killed in Lewiston; police say the suspect is still at large

Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images A police officer guards the ambulance entrance to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, early Thursday.



It's nearly 7 a.m. on Thursday in Lewiston, Maine, where overnight shootings sent the region into lockdown as police search for a "person of interest."

Here's what we've reported so far:

A manhunt is underway for a man who is considered a "person of interest" following a series of mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left "multiple casualties," officials said Wednesday night.

Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a Wednesday night news conference that 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine, should be considered armed and dangerous and that his car had been found in the nearby town of Lisbon.

Sauschuck said there have been multiple casualties, but declined to give a number of those killed and injured, saying the numbers "are all over the map." Sauschuck said the shootings began at 6:56 p.m. ET.

In a Facebook post, the Lewiston Police Department released what appeared to be a driver's license picture of Card. He appears to be the same person shown in surveillance images wearing a brown sweatshirt and carrying an AR-style long gun as he entered a bowling alley in an earlier photo released by authorities.

The department said members of the public should contact law enforcement if they have more information about his whereabouts.

A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for Androscoggin County, Maine, as authorities search for the suspect in Wednesday's shootings. Previously, the police had instructed people to stay inside with doors locked, citing a "manhunt in the area."

The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said it had been responding to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event," and is coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients.

Lewiston police say the target of the manhunt is connected to shootings in at least two locations — including Schemengees Bar & Grille, and Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley. It is unclear which location was attacked first. It is also not known how many shots were fired in each place.

