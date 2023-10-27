LIVE UPDATES
Maine shooting update: Police search river where the suspect's car was found
Maine residents continue to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspected gunman who left 18 people dead and 13 injured at a bowling alley and bar in the town of Lewiston on Wednesday.
Here's what we're following:
- Suspect: Robert Card, a 40-year-old Maine resident with an extensive military background, was transported to a hospital this summer after officials reported he was "behaving erratically."
- Manhunt: Investigators are beginning to search the Androscoggin River, where Card's car was found. They're preparing for wider operations to go on for days.
- Victims: Officials have identified all 18 people killed in the attack. Some family members are starting to publicly share their grief.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy: 'We know how to solve this'
Chris Murphy, a Democratic Senator from Connecticut, has advocated against gun violence at the federal level since the 2012 Newtown school shooting, which left 20 children and six educators dead.
“We still don't have universal criminal background checks. Maine doesn't,” Murphy said. “We shouldn't give military-style assault weapons to anybody. They are the weapons of mass murderers. Connecticut bans those weapons. Maine doesn't.”
States could take action, he said, “but the federal government needs to do the right thing.”
Lewiston school district has canceled classes for Monday
Lewiston students will not be attending classes on Monday.
The school district announced the cancellation around 3:30 p.m. Friday. It comes after hearing input from staff, who said extra time would be needed to provide care for their students.
Schools in the district have been closed since Thursday, as have schools throughout the region.
And with Halloween on the horizon, several events that were originally scheduled for the weekend have been canceled or postponed.
Among them are the Black Cat Ball and "Thriller" workshop in Lewiston; the Great Pumpkin Ball and Children's Museum After Dark adults-only party in Portland; and fall festivals, trunk or treats, Halloween dinner dances and other celebrations in East Wilton, Farmington, Jay, Livermore, Norway and Rumford.
How to help people affected by the shooting in Lewiston
Officials said at the Friday morning briefing that more information will be available soon about how to help those affected by the shooting, including where to donate.
In the meantime, here are a few of the organizations soliciting help so far:
The Boston Bruins Foundation is pledging a minimum of $100,000 to those affected by the shooting. It's encouraging people to donate online to a specific fund, and also has offered raffle tickets and a signed stick auction at the Bruins game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
The American Red Cross says it had donated 175 blood products to Maine hospitals as of late Wednesday night, and is ready to provide more. Anyone interested in donating blood in the coming days can make an appointment online, though the organization is urging Maine residents to follow guidance from local law enforcement (meaning people under shelter-in-place orders shouldn't necessarily venture out to donate blood).
Central Maine Healthcare has established a fund to offset the cost of patient care.
"Donations will support our mission at Central Maine Medical Center which is to provide exceptional healthcare services in a safe and trustful environment, through the expertise, commitment and compassion of our caregivers," it says.
The hospital system said earlier that nearly all of the victims who initially survived the attack were brought to its Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston.
It says people can contact the hospital's director of development for more information on how to support the hospital, and thanked community members for their support already: "We continue to receive a steady course of meals and food for our hospital staff."
Biden got an update from the FBI this afternoon
President Biden got an update on the shooting from his senior staff on Friday afternoon, and spoke with FBI Director Christopher Wray, the White House told reporters.
Wray said more than 200 FBI personnel are in Maine to support the investigation and help the victims, according to the White House.
Law enforcement has begun searching the river near where the suspect's car was found
State and federal law enforcement have begun searching the area near where the suspect's car was found along the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, Maine.
Mark Latti, director of communications for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, says about 40 people are searching by air, land and water.
Brookfield Renewable Partners, which owns two nearby dams on the river, lowered the water level behind a downstream dam to aid the search — especially from the air.
Latti says they are working to rule out areas where the suspect might be.
The Maine medical examiner's office has identified all 18 victims
The office of Maine's Chief Medical Examiner confirmed in an email Friday that all 18 victims of Wednesday's mass shooting have been identified.
The office said the youngest victim was 14 and the oldest was 76, but that it could not share any additional information at this time.
Earlier Friday, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said during a press conference only eight of the victims had been identified, and their families notified.
Details begin to emerge about accused mass shooter
Police have released little information about Robert R. Card, aside from that he is a 40-year-old Bowdoin resident who should be considered armed and dangerous. But a picture of Card has begun to emerge from other official sources, family and community members.
Maine officials will hold another press conference at 5 p.m. ET
The Maine Department of Public Safety says it will hold another briefing at 5 p.m. ET.
Officials said earlier today that they are committed to briefing reporters every day at 10 a.m. ET, and may choose to hold an afternoon briefing if news merits.
Law enforcement personnel have been searching for evidence at several locations across the region, including the river near where the suspect's car was found earlier this week.
What we know about the victims so far
Law enforcement officials have yet to release the names of victims from Wednesday night's shooting, saying they've only identified eight of the 18 killed in the attacks at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille.
But that hasn't stopped families of some of the victims from coming forward in the media and online, airing their grief and sharing the names and stories of those who lost their lives.
Here are some of the names that have emerged:
Bob Violette, 76, was a dedicated volunteer coach for a youth bowling league. He was killed at Just-in-Time while trying to save those around him, his daughter-in-law told Maine Public on Thursday. Violette's wife, Lucy, was still missing as of Thursday evening and her family fears she was also shot.
Michael Deslauriers Jr. was killed at the bowling alley while trying to rush the gunman, according to a Facebook post shared by his father, who goes by the same name.
Jason Walker, a close friend of Deslauriers Jr., was also killed at the bowling alley, according to the same Facebook post.
Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40, worked as a pipefitter at Bath Iron Works, a local machinists' union shared in a statement. He loved cornhole, wrestling, comic book heroes and helping others, his colleagues said.
Joe Walker "died as a hero," his father told NBC News on Thursday. Walker, the bar manager at Schemengees, was shot twice while going after the shooter with a butcher knife, said Leroy Walker. But knowing that makes the pain "even worse," Walker added. "Joe was a son, a great son, a loving husband. He had two grandchildren and a stepson. ... thousands of people loved him."
Tricia Asselin, an employee of the bowling alley, had the night off but decided to go bowling with her sister, her mother told NBC News. She was shot and killed while trying to call 911. Asselin's cousin, who survived the shooting, remembered Asselin as "the most fun person" and "always happy-go-lucky."
Bill Young, 44, and his 14-year-old son, Aaron, were at Just-in-Time for the youth league night, a family member confirmed to the Associated Press. Bill was a "man dedicated to his family" who was "always trying to be a funny guy." Aaron was an avid bowler, the AP reported.
At least 3 shooting victims remain in intensive care at Lewiston's hospital
A total of seven patients injured in Wednesday's shootings are still being treated at a local hospital in Lewiston, medical officials told reporters on Friday.
Lisa Gardner, the communications program manager for Central Maine Healthcare, gave reporters the following breakdown, per an account from CNN:
- Three patients are in stable condition.
- Three are in intensive care.
- One patient is expected to be discharged later today.
The Maine Mariners are postponing tonight's hockey match
As Maine residents continue to heed a shelter-in-place warning, the state's ice hockey team is scrapping their plans to play the Adirondack Thunder in Portland on Friday evening.
The Maine Marinersare "heartbroken and devastated" by the "senseless violence," the team said in a statement released Thursday. A makeup date for the game has not yet been announced.
The team ended its statement with a familiar-looking hashtag, #LewistonStrong, which is just the latest variation on the "#[city]strong" mantra that's become a colloquial mainstay as a near-constant drumbeat of mass shootings continue to roil cities and towns, year after year.
The same phrase appeared on a jersey that hung behind the bench of the Boston Bruins game on Thursday evening.
The jersey bore the number 207, a reference to the area code for the region surrounding Lewiston, but it didn't lend the Bruins extra strength on the ice: The team lost 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks.
On Wednesday, Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown also lent his sports voice to the "Lewiston Strong" chorus, spending his postgame press conference pleading for the U.S. to do something about gun violence — he said he didn't feel like talking about his team's victory against a background of tragedy.
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson rescheduled their weekend shows in Maine
Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson were planning to bring their comedy tour to Maine this weekend but have postponed the two shows in light of the Lewiston shooting.
They were supposed to perform in Portland on Saturday and Bangor on Sunday but announced the change in plans on social media Thursday.
"We are devastated by the events in Lewiston," they wrote. "We are thinking of you all."
How GOP presidential candidates are reacting to the Maine shooting
Some of the Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls have weighed on in the shooting in Maine.
None called for stronger gun control laws, drawing an expected contrast to the recent statements by President Biden, the Democratic incumbent.
Some of the candidates did call for stepping up mental health services, a popular Republican talking point, despite the fact that research shows only a small percentage of violent behavior is connected to mental illness.
Here's what the candidates have said:
Donald Trump
The former president called it "a terrible situation" in a post on Truth Social, adding: "It just seems to never end for the USA!"
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum tweeted that his heart goes out to the community of Lewiston.
"We are praying for the continued safety of those in the area and that the gunman is quickly found and brought to justice," he wrote.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
DeSantis wrote on the social media platform X that he and his wife Casey were shocked to hear the news out of Lewiston.
"While the facts are still coming in, this could be another example of a failure of our nation's mental health system," he said. "We are praying for those injured, the comfort of the families of the victims, and the law enforcement officers who are working to bring this evil individual to justice."
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley
Responding to news of the shooting, Haley told Fox News that "we need serious law and order, we need to defund sanctuary cities ... we need to acknowledge the cancer in America that is mental health." She said there is an increase in young people suffering from stress and depression, and a shortage of therapists, mental health treatment and addiction treatment centers.
Vivek Ramaswamy
The biotech entrepreneur offered prayers to the victims, their families and law enforcement members in a post on X. He described the suspect as a "deeply sick individual" and went on to argue that the U.S. should "remove these violent, psychiatrically deranged people from their communities and be willing to involuntarily commit them."
"That includes reviving mental health institutions: less reliance on pharmaceuticals, more reliance on faith-based approaches that restore purpose to people's lives," he wrote. "We know from the 1990s how to stop violent crime. The real question is if we have the spine to do it."
Authorities are growing more concerned as time passes, but pledge to apprehend Card
Some 36-plus hours after the shooting, Sauschuck fielded a reporter's question about whether authorities worry the trail is growing cold — and didn't push back.
"I think that every minute that this goes on we're more and more concerned, because what's the next thing that's gonna happen?" he said. "And we understand that, and that's why we're working 24/7 to try to bring this individual to justice and try to bring some closure and overall safety to our community."
But he also expressed confidence that law enforcement can do that.
"There's no question in my mind we'll bring this individual into custody, one way or the other," he added.
Sauschuck also told reporters that only eight of the 18 victims' families have been notified, the same number given at yesterday's briefing.
He deferred a question on what time the police responded to the 911 calls from the scenes, but stressed that such calls are a priority "so everybody's going and they're going as fast as humanly possible."
Police say they found a note related to the shooting, but declined to elaborate on the details
Mike Sauschuck, the commissioner of Maine's Department of Public Safety, is getting into questions now, quickly addressing a handful of reports that surfaced in the media in recent days.
Here's a taste of what's been said:
- Police confirmed that they found a note in one of the residences related to the shooting, but Sauschuck declined to say what it entailed.
- Investigators do not have firm evidence to suggest the suspect's body is in the Androscoggin River where they'll be searching today.
- The company that operates two dams on the river, Brookfield Power, is cooperating with investigators and slowing the currents to help with the search.
- Investigators are corresponding with local leaders to figure out how to safeguard woodsy search sites from hunters, given the season kicks off tomorrow.
- Sauschuck declined to say whether Card's family was cooperating.
- Sauschuck also declined to say whether law enforcement had been notified of warnings about Card's behavior that would've triggered Maine's "yellow flag" law.
Today's search sites will include a river where the suspect's car was found
Officials used a large poster of various aerial maps to highlight areas that investigators will be searching today.
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck stressed that the four locations on the poster were by no means an exhaustive list. "It's not mean to be secretive. We'll be all over the place," he said.
One of the locations he focused on was the area near a boat launch where officials found the white Subaru registered to Card.
Sauschuck said helicopters will fly above the Androscoggin River to see — based on visibility — which areas divers should focus on. He said a team of divers will check for evidence, including "potential bodies," using sonar and other technologies.
He said he could envision teams eventually moving inland and to the land on the other side of the river to conduct ground searches. In the meantime, there will be a "line search" in the area near the boat launch of officers looking for evidence along the shoreline.
Sauschuck stressed that investigators have "many irons in the fire." There will be additional officers checking the woodline and collecting any remaining evidence at the bowling alley and restaurant where the shootings took place.
He said all of these efforts will include a "quick reaction force" to maintain security, stressing that there are two overlapping efforts: to apprehend the suspect and to investigate the crime.
Sauschuck also emphasized that just because teams are at a particular location doesn't mean they expect Card to be there too, but they approach those situations as if he could be.
That's why reporters may see teams trying to address Card through bullhorns or surrounding a building, as was the case last night at the home in Bowdoin. Sauschuck said it's standard operating procedure and best practice to give notifications before executing search warrants.
Police set up a digital tip line for information that could help find the suspect
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said officials are still welcoming photos, video, bits of information and "anything you think would be valuable" to assist the search. The FBI sent up a digital tip line at fbi.gov/lewistontips for submitting such information.
Officials are also working to provide mental health resources to the community, and are actively assessing and reassessing the shelter-in-place warnings, which Sauschuck acknowledged could be hard for families to weather.
At the same time, he wanted to temper expectations that any police activity noted in the area should be taken as a sign of hope. If a helicopter is hovering over a building, for example, it doesn't mean the suspect is inside, he said.
"There's a lot of stuff going on here, but what matters to us is the safety of our community, the safety of our residents. We care about each and every one of them," Sauschuck said.
"We're going to continue to fight on their behalf to bring this individual to justice because we know that has an impact on starting the healing process."
Investigators are planning for operations to continue for days
Law enforcement officials appear to be settling in for the long haul, giving reporters a clear outline of what to expect about information sharing moving forward.
Officials are committed to briefing reporters every day at 10 a.m. ET, said Mike Sauschuck, commissioner for the state's Department of Public Safety. They may choose to hold an afternoon briefing if news merits, he added.
Sauschuck said the briefings moving forward will be "more operational" in nature, and if today's is any indication, that might mean more in-depth updates on where and how police continue to search for the suspected gunman.
"There's going to be times when I won't be able to give you all the information you want or need," Sauschuck said, adding that officials make those decisions from an "operational or tactical standpoint."
Police are investigating more than 3,500-plus tips and leads from around the community — and the credibility of these "varies greatly," Sauschuck said. Investigators are also continuing to search both locations of Wednesday night's shooting, a process that is likely to go on for days.
"In order for us to do our jobs, we have to take our time," Sauschuck explained. That means "processing every square inch. ... Every one of those rounds needs to be inspected. Every cartridge needs to be collected."
As a part of that work, law enforcement officers are continuing to draft affidavits for digital media, including phones and computers.
Officials ask the community for patience as they work 'literally around the clock'
Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre said at a Friday morning briefing that law enforcement continues to work on the "rapidly evolving investigation" and stressed that community safety remains paramount.
He underscored how much law enforcement "manpower, time and effort" is being utilized "literally around the clock" to try to apprehend Card and keep the community safe, with officers responding from "literally around this nation."
He thanked the community for its support and asked for its patience, urging people to recognize that "there are many, many moving parts and coordination of efforts involved with multiple agencies."
St. Pierre thanked local businesses, restaurants and individuals for providing meals and other essential items to support those carrying out the investigation. He said details will be forthcoming about counseling services, places to donate and additional vigils.
Leaders across New England weigh in on gun laws in the wake of Wednesday's mass shooting
Connecticut
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, who represented Newtown in Congress during the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, said he's been in touch with Maine Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins to advise them on how to respond to Wednesday night's shooting.
"Having gone through this in Connecticut, it is maddening to watch Maine now have to go through this when we know what works. We know how to solve this," Murphy told Connecticut Public.
Since 2013, Connecticut has also banned the kind of rifle the suspect in Maine allegedly used Wednesday evening. Maine, however, does not.
“Use Connecticut’s law as a model. Use Massachusetts law as a model,” urged Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Byseiwicz.
Massachusetts
As WBUR reports, leaders from across Massachusetts have called for action to limit gun violence after Wednesday's shooting.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) posted on X that her "heart breaks" for the Lewiston community.
"It’s long overdue we treat gun violence like the public health crisis that it is," she wrote.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the incident is a reminder of the work that needs to be done to curb gun violence across the region.
New Hampshire
NHPR's Mara Hoplamazian reports that as lawmakers gathered at the State House to vote on several unrelated bills Thursday, House Speaker Sherman Packard said, “What happened [in Maine] was horrible,” but not cause for gun reform.
Rep. Bob Lynn, a Republican state representative from Windham, N.H., called the situation in Lewiston “a terrible tragedy” but said it didn’t change his mind about gun policy.
New Hampshire does not have a "yellow flag" law like in Maine, nor does it require concealed carry or open carry permits for people who are legally allowed to possess firearms. The state also does not require a waiting period for gun purchases. There is no minimum age for possessing a gun in New Hampshire, though federal law prohibits anyone under 18 from possessing a handgun (though not rifles or shotguns).
Rep. Allison Knab, a Democrat state representative from Stratham, N.H., said requiring permits for concealed carry and implementing red flag laws could be places to start.
“People always say New Hampshire is really safe because this hasn't happened here,” Knab said. “But it just happened in Maine, you know? So nowhere is safe, I think, from gun violence in this country anymore. And I think we could really do a lot to improve the gun laws we have in our state.”
Police are expected to provide an update on the manhunt this morning
It's been more than 36 hours since police first received calls of an active shooter at the Just-in-Time bowling alley. As morning is settling over the town of Lewiston, Maine, police appear to still be searching for the suspected gunman.
Law enforcement say they'll provide an update on that search during a press conference this morning at 10 a.m. ET.
Maine schools and businesses stay closed as the manhunt continues
Schools, municipal offices and businesses in Lewiston were closed Friday while a shelter-in-place order remains in effect.
And school districts beyond Lewiston — Lisbon and Bowdoin — remain closed as well, including those in Portland, Augusta and Waterville.
"There's a lot of businesses that are small and operate on a margin, and losing days of work and sales is impactful, but it's not nearly as impactful as the impact that we're seeing to our employers, to our friends, to our family, to our clients, to our customers," said Shanna Cox, president of the Lewiston Auburn Chamber of Commerce.
It's unclear exactly how many businesses have closed across the state, and how long they would continue to stay closed.
"There's no template for this," said Patrick Woodcock, president of the Maine Chamber of Commerce. "Everybody is trying to be accommodating for their workers, respect to the situation in Maine, and every Maine business' heart is torn through what occurred in Lewiston and Auburn."
Maine had a false sense of security about gun violence, lawmakers say
Maine is considered the safest state in the nation, according to FBI data on violent crime.
That's despite its notably high rate of gun ownership and relatively permissive gun laws. For example, it doesn't require background checks on all gun sales and has a "yellow flag" law, not the red flag law that many gun control advocates want.
Only Vermont has a higher percentage of gun ownership and a lower firearm death rate than Maine, according to an analysis by WUSA9.
All of that has "lulled people, in a sense, into this feeling that 'Oh, that could never happen here,' " says Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat who represents Maine in Congress.
Pingree told Morning Editionthat it's possible Card's family members would have had more opportunity to keep him away from guns if Maine had a red flag law.
"It's possible there's no law that would have stopped this, except having less guns in our presence, like not having assault weapons like the one that was used in this particular crime," she added.
Pingree said the current Congress is not an easy one to make progress on gun safety legislation, but credited President Biden with "reminding all of us that there is a backlog of gun bills that we need to take up."
And she says not to rule that out completely.
"I've been in Congress for a while, and you never know what the tipping point will be," she says.
Her colleague, Democratic Rep. Jarden Golden of Lewiston, is calling for Congress to pass a ban on assault rifles in the wake of the shooting — reversing his long-held opposition to such bans.
He said Thursday that he'd had a "false confidence" that his community was safe from such deadly incidents, and asked his constituents "for forgiveness and support as I seek to put an end to these terrible shootings."
Pingree commended Golden for going against what she says is the norm for Maine politicians, saying he gives her hope that peoples' minds can be changed. And she says "serious changes" are what's needed right now.
"The first dreaded feeling I had after I heard about the shooting was, 'This conversation will change in my state,' " she says. "Because as long as you think it's not going to happen to you, you can always assume you don't have to make any changes."
A father says his son was killed while charging the shooter
Law enforcement officers have yet to publicly identify the 18 people killed in Wednesday's shooting, but that hasn't stopped some families from publicly sharing the news they've been given — taking to social media to update their friends and neighbors of an unimaginable reality now settling in.
Michael Deslauriers Sr. did it in a Facebook post.
"I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share," he started. His son, Michael Deslauries II, and his son's friend, Jason Walker, were among the seven people killed at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley.
"They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter," he explained.
More than 280 comments sit below the post, each adorned with words like "sympathy," "prayers" and "condolences."
Deslauriers Sr. is connected with a local historical society dedicated to remembering and honoring those who came before them in the town of Sabbatus, which borders Lewiston.
Last month, the group raised a new flag at a local cemetery. They attended an honor guard ceremony at a veteran's grave. The group's Facebook page regularly shared updates about local heroes of years gone by.
On Thursday, a post on the page said one of the two victims, Walker, had often dedicated his time to the group. He had recently helped record video of stories from local senior citizens, posting them to YouTube so their histories wouldn't be forgotten.
The most-forested state in the U.S. is 'a hard place to find somebody,' says a Maine lawmaker
Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree represents Maine's First District — which is next to Lewiston — in Congress.
She says not just the surrounding area but much of the state is pretty much on pause, out of both fear and grief.
Schools in her district are closed, and in Portland — Maine's most populous city, where her office is located — "you couldn't buy a cup of coffee on Commercial Street" yesterday because everything was shut down.
"There's nothing more frightening than the idea that someone is out there who's already done a mass killing and still possesses weapons," Pingree told Morning Edition.
She says the search for Card is "all out," with at least 300 law enforcement personnel involved.
She spoke with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland yesterday about the federal officers being sent into the area, which she says include the team that helped locate the Boston Marathon bomber (after a four-day manhunt in 2013).
Pingree says those on the ground include a mix of traditional, small-town police who are used to being in the woods looking for lost hikers and hunters, as well as "the serious professionals from out of town who unfortunately are used to these kinds of searches."
Maine is the most-forested state in the nation, Pingree points out. It is home to some 17.7 million acres of forest.
"It's an easy place to be lost in the woods, and it's a hard place to find somebody," she says.
Authorities are still searching for Card, an Army reservist with a troubled past
Lewiston and the surrounding area are "frozen" as the search for Robert Card continues, NPR's Brian Mann reports.
Mann says stores and restaurants remain closed, schools are shuttered and the streets are mostly empty heading into the Halloween holiday weekend.
Maine authorities have described Card as armed and dangerous and asked residents not to approach him, but to report anything suspicious to 911.
NPR has learned that Card is an Army reservist with a troubled history. Last summer he was at a national guard training facility in New York when officials there became concerned about erratic behavior. They called the police and transported him to a hospital for evaluation.
"What we don't know is how he then wound up back home in Lewiston, heavily armed," Mann tells Morning Edition.
There's a huge local, state and federal effort underway to find out — and to find him.
Maine's legislature tightened gun laws earlier this year. Gun control groups say it's not enough
Earlier this year, in the wake of a separate mass shooting in Bowdoin that killed four people, Maine's state legislature passed a bipartisan measure increasing penalties on "straw purchases" — in which someone buys a firearm for another person who is prohibited from owning one.
But Lynn Ellis, the legislative director for the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, said Maine lawmakers failed to pass several other measures that would have patched major holes in the state's gun control laws.
They include a bill that would close a loophole on background checks and another that would require a 72-hour waiting period between the purchase and sale of a firearm.
"Just this last session, we have said more than once, when we were trying to pass common-sense drills, that isn't a question of if — it's a question of when this tragedy happens in Maine. And, and to just have it happen, there's no solace in that, that we said that," Ellis said. "It's, it's just the reality that we, we knew could happen, because we're not immune, here in Maine, because access to firearms is a real issue."
According to the group Everytown for Gun Safety, Maine is ranked 25th in the country for its laws around gun safety.
While Maine has a relatively low rate of gun deaths and is considered one of the safest states in the country, the group says its gun laws are lacking.
"I'll just be blunt. Maine has weak gun laws compared to other states. And we think that lawmakers have rejected efforts to make them stronger, for far too long," said Matt McTighe of York, and Everytown's Chief Operating Officer.
McTighe specifically highlights Maine's "yellow flag" law, passed by the legislature three years ago.
Unlike More stringent "red flag" laws that allow law enforcement or a family member to petition a judge to temporarily restrict someone's access to guns, Maine's measure only allows law enforcement to take that step.
This family's grandfather was killed while trying to save those around him. Their grandmother is still missing.
We're starting to learn more details about some of the 18 people killed in Lewiston Wednesday night.
At a news conference Thursday morning, police said they were still trying to identify 10 of the victims. And for families who lost loved ones or who are awaiting word about whether they've survived, the pain is especially acute.
Bob and Lucille Violette, both in their 70s, bowled every week like clockwork, according to their former daughter-in-law, Jessica Dubois of Leeds.
"He runs the youth bowling. He's the one who started it. And Lucy bowls on Wednesdays," Dubois said.
So, Dubois said, when she started seeing Facebook messages Wednesday night about a mass shooting at the Just-in-Time Recreation center in Lewiston, she knew the couple would be there for youth bowling league and she was instantly afraid.
"And I knew, pretty much automatically, that Bob would be one to get shot because he's a hero, he's a protector and a veteran," she said. "So I knew, for sure, that he would throw himself in front of children and his wife."
Dubois said she later learned from her former sister-in-law that Bob had been killed trying to save people around him.
As a devoted coach, she said he wouldn't have hesitated to risk his own life. But, despite the family's desperate search of hospitals, calls to local officials and a visit to a family reunification center in Auburn, they still can't locate Lucille and they don't know what her condition is.
"One of the things that we had heard is that Lucy got shot in the back but we don't have any information on that, so we don't know," she said.
Dubois said the Violettes are kind and gentle people and devoted grandparents to her two kids, ages 13 and 15. And that was another difficult task she's had to contend with: telling both kids the news. She said her daughter confronted her early this morning after finding out there was no school.
"She got up at 6 and she came in and said, what no school today? I said no. She said because of the shooting? And I said yes, and she went into the bathroom and then she came flying back out and said, did grandpa get shot? And I said yes, honey, he did. ... So that was very difficult," Dubois said.
Like so many others in Maine today, Dubois said she and her children are struggling with grief and the frightening revelation that even one of the safest states in America is no longer immune to gun violence on a massive scale.
Heeding the shelter-in-place order, mourners gather in online vigils
With a shelter-in-place order still in effect for Androscoggin and parts of Sagadahoc counties, hundreds of people from Maine and neighboring states gathered on Zoom Thursday evening for faith-based vigils to mourn those killed in the Lewiston shootings, and take some comfort in virtual togetherness.
More than 250 participants logged on for a Christian prayer session organized by various church leaders from across Maine.
Rev. Jane Field, with the Maine Council of Churches, offered a prayer calling on God to be with those struggling with "the plague of gun violence."
And she called attention to the particular challenges of mourning such a terrible loss while under a shelter-in-place order.
"Be especially with those in lockdown tonight, who are afraid, who may be alone. Give them a sense of your presence, and plant in them the seed of hope," she said.
Minutes later, nearly one hundred participants logged onto a Muslim community vigil and meeting with participants from Lewiston, Bangor, South Portland and other parts of the state.
Lewiston state rep. Mana Abdi told community members to look out for one other in the days ahead. Speaking as people continued to pop into the Zoom session, she also urged participants to be careful when sharing information.
"And please don't fall into the hysteria of everything. Make sure you're sharing accurate information. Double-check the resources that you are sharing to make sure that we're not giving any false hope to anybody," she said.
Here's the latest on the manhunt in Lewiston, Maine
Thanks for joining NPR's digital live coverage.
It's nearly 7 a.m. on Friday in Lewiston, Maine, where police continue to search for a suspect in a pair of shootings that left 18 dead and 13 injured on Wednesday night.
Here's the latest:
A crush of law enforcement officers swarmed the perimeter of the home of suspected gunman Robert Card in Bowdoin, Maine, on Thursday night — more than 24 hours after a mass shooting at a Lewiston bowling alley and restaurant left at least 18 dead and 13 injured.
It was the second time on Thursday that officers descended on the house, which records show is owned by Card.
For about two hours, teams of multi-agency officers, including the FBI, stationed themselves outside of the home, using drones to surveil the property. They also blared "standard search warrant announcements" over a loudspeaker "to ensure the safety of all involved."
"It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search," Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement on Thursday night.
Meantime, the residents of Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin, which remain under a shelter-in-place order, are balanced between sorrow and fear as authorities continue the statewide search for the 40-year-old.
Authorities are cautioning the public not to approach the suspect under any circumstances and have described him as "armed and dangerous."
➡️ Read NPR's full breaking news story on the manhunt for the Maine shooting suspect.