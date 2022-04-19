Some travelers celebrate, but health experts worry after a judge voids the federal mask mandate

A federal judge voided a mask mandate for public transportation, although just last week the CDC had extended the transportation mask mandate until May. Many travelers will be happy to ditch the face coverings, but experts say the mask ruling robs governments of the ability to protect public health.

Here's what we're following on this story today:

A list of airlines that have dropped the mandate: Nearly a dozen of the biggest carriers have made face coverings optional.

Uber drops its mask mandate: The company is making masks optional effective immediately, but recommends masking in certain situations.

