Live: 2022 election updates and results
It's too early to declare the balance of power in the U.S. House, where Republicans seek to continue the historical trend of shifting control away from a first-term president’s party in midterm elections.
The trends: The House still looks like it's headed for GOP hands, but not by a huge margin. In the Senate, Democrats are still within arm's reach of keeping control, especially following Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's win against Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
Up in the air: Senate races left to be called include the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin.
