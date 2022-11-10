LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: All eyes are on the Senate as we await results in Arizona, Nevada
Though the "red wave" didn't hit as expected, a divided government is still a possibility as vote counting continues in the 2022 midterm elections.
In the Senate, where the Democrats currently hold power thanks to the vice president's tie-breaking vote, control will come down to three races: Arizona, Nevada and Georgia — which will be decided by a run-off on Dec. 6.
In the House, Republicans are inching closer to taking control. Republicans need just 11 more seats to claim the majority, with 44 races left to be called.
Here's what else we're watching today:
- Biden delivered his first press conference in a while to cheer on Democrats.
- Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's race is neck-and-neck.
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy is tossing his hat in the ring for House speaker.
