LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Control of the Senate is up for grabs as Republicans inch toward a House majority
Though the "red wave" didn't hit as expected, a divided government is still looking likely as vote counting continues in the 2022 midterm elections.
In the Senate, control will come down to three races: Arizona, Nevada and Georgia — which will be decided by a run-off on Dec. 6.
In the House, Republicans are inching closer to taking control. As of 4 pm ET on Thursday, the party needed just 9 more seats with 37 races left to be called.
This blog is closing for the day. For the latest election news, race results and political analysis, listen to NPR on your local member station or tune in to the NPR Politics Podcast.
