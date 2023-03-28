Ciudad Juárez live updates: Mexico's president says migrants set fire to facility themselves

Published March 28, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT
Two men sit on a curb, one with his head bowed and another with his head in his hands.
Christian Chavez
/
AP
Migrants grieve in front of a Mexican immigration center in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, where a fire in a dormitory left more than three dozen migrants dead.

This space is no longer being updated. For the latest updates, head to NPR.org, tune in via the NPR app, or check out NPR member station KERA in Texas.

A fire at an immigration facility in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, has killed 39 migrants and injured 29 others. Here's what we know: