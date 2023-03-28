Ciudad Juárez live updates: Mexico's president says migrants set fire to facility themselves
A fire at an immigration facility in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, has killed 39 migrants and injured 29 others. Here's what we know:
- Cause: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the migrants started the fire themselves, but others are still investigating the cause.
- Location: Ciudad Juárez is a popular spot for border crossings. Tensions between migrants and authorities have been on the rise.
- Reaction: Local authorities are sending condolences. We're waiting on word from U.S. leaders about whether this could impact immigration policy.