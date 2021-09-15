Today's News: Californians Side With The Governor, An Emergency Bus Driver Shortage And More

Supporters cheer for California Gov. Gavin Newsom with signs saying "Vote No September 14th."
David McNew/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Supporters cheer for California Gov. Gavin Newsom at Long Beach City College on Monday in Long Beach, Calif. In the recall election, Californians voted to keep Newsom in charge.

California recall: Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep his job after voters rejected an effort to recall him. See the results here.

School bus emergency: The governor of Massachusetts is mobilizing the National Guard to address an urgent bus driver shortage in the state's public schools.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Today marks the start of a month-long celebration of these communities. Follow NPR's coverage — including stories, podcasts and a Tiny Desk takeover — here. Plus, here are some key facts and figures about the U.S. Latino population.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, a new book about Trump's presidency details concerns from the top military official of the U.S. Gen. Mark Milley reportedly made secret calls to Beijing to try to ease tensions.

