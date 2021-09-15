Today's News: Californians Side With The Governor, An Emergency Bus Driver Shortage And More

Good morning,

California recall: Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep his job after voters rejected an effort to recall him. See the results here.

School bus emergency: The governor of Massachusetts is mobilizing the National Guard to address an urgent bus driver shortage in the state's public schools.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Today marks the start of a month-long celebration of these communities. Follow NPR's coverage — including stories, podcasts and a Tiny Desk takeover — here. Plus, here are some key facts and figures about the U.S. Latino population.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, a new book about Trump's presidency details concerns from the top military official of the U.S. Gen. Mark Milley reportedly made secret calls to Beijing to try to ease tensions.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Chris Hopkins and Manuela López Restrepo)

