Start Your Day Here: The State Of The Pandemic, The UN's Concern With AI And Other Top Stories

Pandemic update: The state of the pandemic is still grim, but there is a glimmer of hope. Here are the latest numbers.

U.N.'s warning: The United Nations' human rights chief is calling for a moratorium on artificial intelligence systems because of their potential impact on human rights.

El Tiny: NPR is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a special spinoff of the Tiny Desk Concert series. First up is a video of Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin. Here's why we're excited.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the U.S. is sharing its nuclear submarine technology with Australia.

