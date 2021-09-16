Start Your Day Here: The State Of The Pandemic, The UN's Concern With AI And Other Top Stories
Pandemic update: The state of the pandemic is still grim, but there is a glimmer of hope. Here are the latest numbers.
U.N.'s warning: The United Nations' human rights chief is calling for a moratorium on artificial intelligence systems because of their potential impact on human rights.
El Tiny: NPR is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a special spinoff of the Tiny Desk Concert series. First up is a video of Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin. Here's why we're excited.
🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the U.S. is sharing its nuclear submarine technology with Australia.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Dana Farrington, Scott Neuman, Nell Clark, Chris Hopkins, Lilly Quiroz and Manuela López Restrepo)