Start Your Day Here: The Latest On Migrants At The Border, COVID Booster Shots And More

Border tensions: The Biden administration is grappling with a camp of migrants seeking refuge in the U.S. Here's the latest on those actions and the response.

Booster update: We're watching a CDC advisory meeting about COVID-19 booster shots today and waiting for word from the FDA on who it says should get the additional shots.

Party bus problem: A high school in Massachusetts had to resort to a party bus for afield trip transportation. It may have spiced up the experience, but it highlights a national bus driver shortage as many students return to in-person learning.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, the outlook for the pandemic and whether winter will prompt another surge.

