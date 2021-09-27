Start Your Day Here: Takeaways From The German Election, Tony Award Highlights And More

Two voters sit in voting booths as one person stands waiting in line during the German elections on Sunday.
Steffi Loos/Getty Images
/
Getty Images Europe
Voters stand in line and cast their ballots in federal parliamentary elections on Sunday in Berlin.

Good morning,

Here are some of the top stories we're following today:

German election: Angela Merkel's bloc narrowly lost to the center-left Social Democrats on Sunday, but she'll have to stay on until a coalition government is formed and Germany has a new leader.

Tony Awards: Last night's show was a celebration of Broadway's reopening but also included forceful calls for racial justice in theater.

Cheney's regret: Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose same-sex marriage, which she did in 2013 despite the public rift it caused in her own family.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, millions of Americans are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot — here's who gets to go first.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)