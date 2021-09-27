Start Your Day Here: Takeaways From The German Election, Tony Award Highlights And More

Good morning,

Here are some of the top stories we're following today:

German election: Angela Merkel's bloc narrowly lost to the center-left Social Democrats on Sunday, but she'll have to stay on until a coalition government is formed and Germany has a new leader.

Tony Awards: Last night's show was a celebration of Broadway's reopening but also included forceful calls for racial justice in theater.

Cheney's regret: Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose same-sex marriage, which she did in 2013 despite the public rift it caused in her own family.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, millions of Americans are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot — here's who gets to go first.

