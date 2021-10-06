Start your day here: The latest on the debt limit, California's oil spill and more

Good morning,

Debt ceiling standoff: Democrats are floating changes to Senate filibuster rules in order to raise the nation's debt limit without Republican support and avoid a consequential default. But the path ahead remains uncertain as both parties point fingers at each other for getting the country to this point.

Oil spill emergency: California has declared a state of emergency after this weekend's oil spill, which environmentalists warn could have disastrous long-term effects.

Best restaurants: Need a palate cleanser? The 2021 list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants has been released. Here are the U.S. restaurants that made the cut.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, takeaways from the Facebook whistleblower's testimony in Congress.

