Start your day here: The latest on the debt limit, California's oil spill and more

Environmental crews wear PPE as they walk on the beach to clean up debris after an oil spill in the Pacific Ocean in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Debt ceiling standoff: Democrats are floating changes to Senate filibuster rules in order to raise the nation's debt limit without Republican support and avoid a consequential default. But the path ahead remains uncertain as both parties point fingers at each other for getting the country to this point.

Oil spill emergency: California has declared a state of emergency after this weekend's oil spill, which environmentalists warn could have disastrous long-term effects.

Best restaurants: Need a palate cleanser? The 2021 list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants has been released. Here are the U.S. restaurants that made the cut.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, takeaways from the Facebook whistleblower's testimony in Congress.

(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)