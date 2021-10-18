Start Your Day Here: Colin Powell dies of COVID complications; Trial begins in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Good morning,

Here are some of the top stories we're following today:

Colin Powell dies: The former secretary of state was 84. “He was fully vaccinated,” his family said in a statement.

Ahmaud Arbery: Jury selection begins in the trial of the three white men charged in the last year's shooting of a Black man while he jogged in a suburban Georgia neighborhood.

A booster shot against climate grief: Primatologist Jane Goodall spoke to NPR about The Book of Hope, which offers a much needed taste of eco-optimism.

The weekend's top stories: Haiti's kidnapping crisis, a Hollywood strike averted, China's sinking economy and more.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, what's ahead for COVID-19 booster shots.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Rachel Treisman, Carol Ritchie, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)

