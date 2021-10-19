Start your day here: Cardona says schools can do more to keep kids emotionally safe; Biden to meet with divided Democrats

Good morning,

Here's what we're following today:

Students' emotional health: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says schools can do more to support kids' well-being.

A Native American nominee for the National Park Service: Chuck Sams, who faces set for a confirmation vote today, would also be the agency's first full-time director since the Obama administration.

Justin Trudeau's mea culpa: Canada's prime minister delivers an apology for taking a vacation on the country's first Truth and Reconciliation Day.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the latest on mental health needs for children.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Rachel Treisman, Carol Ritchie, Nell Clark, Scott Neuman, Chris Hopkins)

