Start your day here: Biden to speed vaccine rollout for kids; new momentum on a smaller spending bill; Netflix workers to walk out

Vaccines for kids: The White House said on Wednesday that it is ready to quickly roll out COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 if a Pfizer vaccine is authorized.

Spending bill: After much negotiation, progressive and moderate Democrats say they may be closer to a deal on a smaller plan that includes family leave, universal child care and more.

A worker walkout at Netflix: They're demanding the company better support its trans and non-binary employees.

San Francisco closes In-N-Out Burger: The health department shut the restaurant down because workers were not properly checking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, school board elections are the new political battlefields.

