Start your day here: Booster doses move a step closer; Taliban leaders visit Russia; Today is Purple Thursday

Booster doses: A committee of advisors to the CDC will meet today to discuss COVID-19 boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, one more step in the authorization process.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Today is Purple Thursday, when social media users flood platforms with purple to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Taliban leaders are visiting Russia: Part of their quest to be seen as Afghanistan's legitimate government, they'll meet with 10 nations — but the U.S. isn't one of them.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, Senate Democrats' voting rights bill failed to pass, but they're not giving up on election reforms.

