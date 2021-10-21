LIVE UPDATES

Start your day here: Booster doses move a step closer; Taliban leaders visit Russia; Today is Purple Thursday

A Taliban leader speaks as many journalists hold microphones to his face.
Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
The leader of the Taliban delegation, deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, speaks to the media in Moscow on Wednesday.

Good morning,

Here's the news we're keeping an eye on today:

Booster doses: A committee of advisors to the CDC will meet today to discuss COVID-19 boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, one more step in the authorization process.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Today is Purple Thursday, when social media users flood platforms with purple to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Taliban leaders are visiting Russia: Part of their quest to be seen as Afghanistan's legitimate government, they'll meet with 10 nations — but the U.S. isn't one of them.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, Senate Democrats' voting rights bill failed to pass, but they're not giving up on election reforms.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Scott Neuman and Chris Hopkins)