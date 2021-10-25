Start Your Day Here: An apparent coup in Sudan; vaccines for kids could be days away; and weekend news you might have missed

Good morning,

Coup in Sudan: Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister after weeks of rising tensions.

Vaccines for kids 5-11: Shots for this age group could begin early next month. An FDA advisory panel takes up Pfizer's application tomorrow.

Weekend roundup: A "bomb -cyclone" hits the Bay Area in California; more details emerge in the deadly shooting on the set of Rust; remembering the actor who played Gunther on Friends.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, organizers of the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va., are going on trial.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Joe Hernandez, Scott Neuman and Chris Hopkins)

