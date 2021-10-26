Start Your Day Here: A Senate panel tackles TikTok; A former diplomat fears for Afghanistan; Springsteen and Obama on their collaboration

Good morning,

Here's what we're following today:

Social media and kids: Executives from YouTube, Snap and TikTok face questions from a Senate panel on whether their apps harm children.

Afghanistan: Zalmay Khalilzad negotiated a U.S. peace deal with the Taliban during the Trump administration. He spoke with Morning Edition about what went wrong.

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama: The Boss and the former president spoke with NPR about their hopes love for their country and their new book, Renegades: Born In The USA.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, U.S. aid to Sudan is suspended after a coup.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Joe Hernandez, Scott Neuman and Chris Hopkins)

