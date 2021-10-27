Start your day here: How a 'billionaire tax' would work; nor'easter slams the Northeast; FDA backs the Pfizer vaccine for kids

LIVE UPDATES
How a 'billionaire tax' would work; nor'easter slams the Northeast; FDA backs the Pfizer vaccine for kids
Billionaire tax: Democrats say their new plan to partially fund a much-discussed spending bill would apply to about 700 people and 200 corporations and could raise hundreds of billions of dollars.
"Snowless" Nor'easter: Day 2 of a lingering storm slams the Northeast with heavy rain, high winds and power outages.
Vaccines for kids 5-11: The Food and Drug Administration says the Pfizer shot is safe and effective for younger children, meaning vaccinations could begin within days.
🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, why some who were charged in the Capitol riot will act as their own attorneys.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Joe Hernandez and Chris Hopkins)