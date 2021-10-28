Start your day here: Biden's plan to push the spending bill forward; the latest in the 'Rust' shooting; NPR's Halloween favorites

Good morning,

President Biden leaves for Europe: He will attend the G-20 summit in Rome and the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow. But first, he plans to announce the outlines of a revised spending proposal that he thinks Democrats can agree to.

The Rust shooting: Although no charges have been ruled out, authorities cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the events on the set of the film Rust that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

Halloweekend: A roundup of our favorite movies, books and a few trick-or-treat safety tips.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, data is expected to show the U.S. economy has slowed.

