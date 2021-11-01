Start your day here: The Supreme Court considers Texas' abortion ban; leaders meet for a major climate conference and more

Good morning,

Weekend stories you might have missed: Weather and staffing shortages disrupt American Airlines flights, G-20 leaders commit to carbon neutrality and the Astros keep their World Series hopes alive.

Texas abortion law returns to the Supreme Court: Justices will hear arguments on whether the federal government can sue Texas over the law that bans abortions after about six weeks.

The U.N. climate summit is underway: The U.N's chief warned nations that the world faces imminent disaster if fossil fuel reliance continues.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, jury selection gets underway for the criminal trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

