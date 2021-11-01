Start your day here: The Supreme Court considers Texas' abortion ban; leaders meet for a major climate conference and more

LIVE UPDATES

Texas Asks Supreme Court To Leave Abortion Law In Place
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
The Supreme Court is seen at sunset on Capitol Hill on October 21. Justices will hear arguments on whether the federal government can sue Texas over the law that bans abortions after about six weeks.

Weekend stories you might have missed: Weather and staffing shortages disrupt American Airlines flights, G-20 leaders commit to carbon neutrality and the Astros keep their World Series hopes alive.

Texas abortion law returns to the Supreme Court: Justices will hear arguments on whether the federal government can sue Texas over the law that bans abortions after about six weeks.

The U.N. climate summit is underway: The U.N's chief warned nations that the world faces imminent disaster if fossil fuel reliance continues.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, jury selection gets underway for the criminal trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

