Start your day here: World leaders pledge to end deforestation; it's Election Day in Va., N.J and N.Y.; Pfizer shots for kids are around the corner

Good morning,

Here's what we're following today:

COP26: Leaders of more than 100 countries have committed to halting deforestation by 2030 and working to reverse its effects on the climate.

Election Day: Voters in Virginia and New Jersey s are choosing their next governor, while New Yorkers will vote for the next mayor of NYC.

COVID-19: New cases are falling in the U.S. but the daily average is still 78,000 cases — 9% of whom are children ages 5-11. Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers meet today to discuss recommendations for the Pfizer kids' vaccine.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the Supreme Court heard two challenges to the Texas abortion law.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)