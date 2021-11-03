Start your day here: A Republican win in Virginia may mean midterm trouble for Democrats; Atlanta wins the World Series crown; kids 5-11 can now get vaccines

Good morning,

Elections roundup: Virginia elected a Republican governor, while the governor's race in heavily-Democratic New Jersey is too close to call. Here's what those races could mean for next year's midterms. Plus, a diverse set of mayor-elects are making history across the country.



Braves are World Series champions: In a commanding shutout game, the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday, winning the series 4 games to 2.

Finally, vaccines for kids 5-11: The Centers for Disease Control approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids. Some school districts have already scheduled vaccination drives.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the Supreme Court hears the first major gun rights case in more than a decade.

