Start your day here: Astroworld tragedy sparks lawsuits; U.S. threatens sanctions against Nicaragua; Kamala Harris travels to Paris

Weekend stories you might have missed: Investigations and several lawsuits are underway in the Astroworld Festival tragedy; New York City celebrated the return of its marathon after a pandemic year off; Iraq's prime minister calls for calm after surviving an assassination attempt.

Nicaraguan elections: President Daniel Ortega won his fourth consecutive term after months of suppressing the opposition. U.S. officials have labeled the election a "sham" and warn that the country is edging toward dictatorship.

Harris to Paris: Vice President Kamala Harris travels to France today, where the White House is hoping that she can help patch up a major rift between Paris and Washington.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, advocates and protesters are demanding stronger action in the final week of the U.N. climate summit.

