Start your day here: India's climate change emergency; Pete Buttigieg's infrastructure tour; Puerto Rico and religious rights at the Supreme Court

Good morning,

Here's what we're following today:

Catastrophic weather in India: Erratic rains. Deadly floods. Toxic smog. The country's rapid development has left it with a host of environmental challenges — made worse by climate change.

Spending new infrastructure funds: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told NPR that the newly approved package includes plans to "reconnect communities that have been divided by sometimes discriminatory construction in the past." His comments acknowledge a history of systemic racism in the construction of America's roadways and cities.

At the Supreme Court: Justices hear arguments over whether federal disability benefits should be applied equally in Puerto Rico as on the mainland, and whether prayer and touch can be allowed in an execution chamber.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the Jan. 6 House panel issues more subpoenas for ex-Trump officials, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)

