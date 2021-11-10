Start your day here: A judge denies Trump's request to block Jan. 6 documents; COP26 delegates release a draft agreement; U.N. staffers are detained in Ethiopia

Good morning,

Here's what we're following today:

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: It's now the defense's turn to call witnesses to the stand. Rittenhouse is testifying this morning.

The House Jan. 6 investigation: A judge rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to keep his records private as the House panel subpoenas more former administration officials.

A draft climate agreement at COP26: The document calls on the world to cut about half its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

U.N. workers detained in Ethiopia: The government took custody of more than 20 staffers as armed rebels advance on the capital.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, thousands of migrants are crowded in front of a barbed-wire fence, trying to cross from Belarus into Poland.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman and Chris Hopkins)