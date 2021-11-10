LIVE UPDATES
Start your day here: A judge denies Trump's request to block Jan. 6 documents; COP26 delegates release a draft agreement; U.N. staffers are detained in Ethiopia
Good morning,
Here's what we're following today:
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: It's now the defense's turn to call witnesses to the stand. Rittenhouse is testifying this morning.
The House Jan. 6 investigation: A judge rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to keep his records private as the House panel subpoenas more former administration officials.
A draft climate agreement at COP26: The document calls on the world to cut about half its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
U.N. workers detained in Ethiopia: The government took custody of more than 20 staffers as armed rebels advance on the capital.
🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, thousands of migrants are crowded in front of a barbed-wire fence, trying to cross from Belarus into Poland.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman and Chris Hopkins)
Defense attorneys called their first three witnesses for Kyle Rittenhouse yesterday, after the prosecution rested its case.
The 18-year-old is on trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding a third — he maintains out of self-defense — at protests last summer in Kenosha, Wis.
Legal experts told NPR's Joe Hernandez that the outcome in the case could ultimately come down to how well the prosecution made its central argument: that Rittenhouse was the aggressor of the violence and not just acting in self-defense.
Here are three key moments from the prosecution's case that could prove pivotal. And here are four takeaways from the first full week of the trial.
The defense is expected to call witnesses for the rest of this week, and the trial will likely wrap up early next week.
When asked if Rittenhouse himself would testify, the Kenosha News reports that defense attorney Mark Richards "said 'Who’s Rittenhouse?' and laughed as he walked away."
Wisconsin Public Radio's Corrinne Hess has more trial details on Morning Edition.
Update:
Rittenhouse is taking the stand on Wednesday morning. You can watch it live here, and follow updates from Hess on Twitter.