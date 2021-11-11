Start your day here: Biden makes an inflation argument; the first Veterans Day in 20 years without a war in Afghanistan; historic Flint settlement means cash for lead victims

Good morning.

Here's what we're following:

Inflation and the supply chain: President Biden said the newly approved infrastructure package, which includes cash for U.S. ports, will help ease inflation and supply-chain bottlenecks.

Veterans Day: Today is the first in 20 years that the U.S. has not been at war in Afghanistan. A Marine Corps veteran who served two tours there spoke to NPR about what's changed.

Flint settlement: The deal makes money available to every Flint child who was exposed to lead in the water, as well as every adult who can show an injury, some business owners and anyone who paid water bills.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, Texas schools can require face masks after a federal judge struck down Gov. Greg Abbot's ban on mask mandates.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman and Chris Hopkins)

