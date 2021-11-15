Start your day here: Climate summit hits and misses; Biden's high-stakes meeting with Xi; and more

Good morning,

U.S.-China virtual summit: President Biden will meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, amidst rising tensions between the two countries over trade issues, human rights concerns and national security. The White House says the leaders will discuss ways to manage competition and cooperate where possible.

Poorer nations leave COP26 without aid: The U.N. climate summit ended with a promising agreement to cut heat-trapping emissions, but without financial support for developing countries hit hard by climate change.

Weekend stories you may have missed: The Astroworld death toll climbs to 10, Taylor Swift stopped time on Saturday Night Live, Vice President Harris and Doug Emhoff are back from France and NPR remembers beloved books editor Petra Mayer.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, Catholic bishops consider whether abortion-rights supporters should be denied communion.

